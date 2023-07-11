Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals 2023: we picked the best offers so far
2
Deal hunters, be delighted! Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing. The retailer has released a wide variety of deals, including many hot ones on Samsung phones. By the way, this article is for Samsung fans - you can also check out our Best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals article or see the big picture with our Best Prime Day Phone Deals article.
Back to Samsung now! The Samsung deals we have from the first day of the shopping spree are incredible: especially for more expensive phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Here are our top 3 Samsung Galaxy deals so far
Galaxy S23 Amazon Prime Day deals
Search for a nice Galaxy S23 deal? You're in luck, Prime Day is overflowing with exciting offers on the flagship trio. Amazon and Best Buy are mainly responsible for gracing us with epic Samsung discounts on this front.
Check out the Galaxy S23 deals that are live right now:
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Amazon Prime Day deals
The Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are some of the best foldable phones you can get in 2023. And to make it even easier for you to get one of those, Amazon has slashed their prices, especially the price of the more expensive foldable beast Galaxy Z Fold 4. This 2-in-1 phone-and-tablet multitasking monster can be yours with $700 off, which is quite honestly epic by any deal's standards.
Here are all the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals you can choose from right now:
Galaxy A series Amazon Prime Day deals
The Galaxy A series is one of the most popular out there and also the best-selling Samsung series, and for a good reason. These phones will get you some flagship specs for a lot less money. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the latest midrange phone from the Korean company, and luckily for people looking to get it, is now more affordable then ever.
Galaxy S22 and older Galaxy flagship Amazon Prime Day deals
Interested in getting a slightly older but still capable Galaxy flagship phone? Well, Prime Day is the ideal time for you. Here are the best deals on slightly older Galaxy flagships for you.
To get the most out of Prime Day at Amazon, you will need a Prime membership. Check out our dedicated "Is Amazon Prime membership worth it?" post for a deep dive.
