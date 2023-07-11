Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung phone deals 2023: we picked the best offers so far

There's a $150 discount on the Galaxy S21 FE at Amazon. This deal is a part of the Prime Day sales at Amazon so you need to have a Prime membership to benefit from this awesome offer.

Amazon has a great offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra right now as part of its Prime Day offers. You can save $300 (22%) now on the 512GB S23 Ultra, unlocked. The 256GB version of the phone is discounted by 21%.

Amazon's Prime Day deals give you the option to save a whopping $700 on the Z Fold 4 with Prime membership. No carrier contracts or trade-ins required. Enjoy this discount while it lasts!

Jump to section:





Galaxy S23 Amazon Prime Day deals





Search for a nice Galaxy S23 deal? You're in luck, Prime Day is overflowing with exciting offers on the flagship trio. Amazon and Best Buy are mainly responsible for gracing us with epic Samsung discounts on this front.







Check out the Galaxy S23 deals that are live right now:



Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon: $250 off for Prime Day sales A great 21% discount ($250 off) is available on the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon. This discount is available for the unlocked model. The 512GB version is also currently discounted at the retailer. $250 off (21%) $949 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Save $200 on the Galaxy S23+ with this Prime Day deal You can save a lot on the Galaxy S23 Plus at Amazon right now - save $200 with no strings attached, no carrier contracts or trade-ins required (only Prime membership is required for any of the Prime Day deals). $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Prime Day deal at Amazon: 23% off Another epic Prime Day offer at Amazon is on the vanilla Galaxy S23. You can now get this phone for a bargain while still getting the powerful flagship experience. $200 off (23%) $659 99 $859 99 Buy at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB at Amazon: save 22% right now You can get the best Samsung flagship phone with this deal, slashing 22% off the price of the massive 512GB version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. What's even better about this deal is that you don't need a carrier contract or trade-ins to get the discount. The discount is on the 512GB version of the phone. $300 off (22%) $1079 99 $1379 99 Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 Amazon Prime Day deals



The Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are some of the best foldable phones you can get in 2023. And to make it even easier for you to get one of those, Amazon has slashed their prices, especially the price of the more expensive foldable beast Galaxy Z Fold 4. This 2-in-1 phone-and-tablet multitasking monster can be yours with $700 off, which is quite honestly epic by any deal's standards.

Here are all the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals you can choose from right now:

Gaalxy Z Fold 4 Prime Day offer at Amazon: save 39% The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is currently heavily discounted, and you can get one for 39% off, unlocked, with no carrier contract required. Don't waste time if you've wanted a foldable phone - now is the time to get one without sacrificing an arm and a leg to afford it. $700 off (39%) $1099 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 4, 256GB: save 20% right now at Amazon The latest and greatest flip phone from Samsung is discounted by 20% for Amazon Prime Day. This is the 256GB version in a cool Bora Purple color. Also, the 128GB is discounted as well, by 20%. $210 off (20%) $849 99 $1059 99 Buy at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 4 (RENEWED) is now 42% off at Amazon At the moment, the only deal that involves the best-selling Samsung flip-foldable is for a renewed device. The discount is pretty decent, and you also get Amazon's 90-day warranty. $365 off (42%) $507 48 $872 97 Buy at Amazon Save $600 with new T-Mobile line on the Z Fold 4 at Best Buy Best Buy has en epic discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The discount varies by carrier, so do keep that in mind. You can save $600 with a new line on T-Mobile. Upgrading on T-Mobile helps you save $550. Verizon and AT&T activation can help you save $400 right now. Don't miss out! $600 off (33%) $1199 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Best Buy Z Flip 4 (T-Mobile/Verizon): save $400 with activation! You can save a huge $400 on the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 right now at Best Buy with carrier activation. You can choose between T-Mobile and Verizon for activation to get this discount. Don't miss out! $400 off (40%) $599 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy A series Amazon Prime Day deals



The Galaxy A series is one of the most popular out there and also the best-selling Samsung series, and for a good reason. These phones will get you some flagship specs for a lot less money. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the latest midrange phone from the Korean company, and luckily for people looking to get it, is now more affordable then ever.

Galaxy A54: save $100 with Prime at Amazon The Galaxy A54 is available right now with a very notable deal for Prime Day at Amazon. You can have this phone with $100 off, or 22% off. $100 off (22%) $349 99 $449 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy A13 5G: save $170 at Best Buy Save $170 with activating today for the already very affordable and budget friendly Galaxy A13. If you need a Galaxy phone for cheap, now is your time to do just that. Don't miss out to get this phone for just $80! $170 off (68%) $79 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22 and older Galaxy flagship Amazon Prime Day deals





Interested in getting a slightly older but still capable Galaxy flagship phone? Well, Prime Day is the ideal time for you. Here are the best deals on slightly older Galaxy flagships for you.







Best Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra: save $650 with a new line on T-Mobile! Best Buy gives you the opportunity to save $650 with a new line on T-Mobile today on the Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy. If you upgrade, you save $600 with the carrier. If T-Mobile's not your carrier, on Verizon and AT&T you get to save $400. Don't miss out! $650 off (59%) $449 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22+ at Best Buy: save $350 on T-Mobile with a new line, $200 AT&T/Verizon You can now save $300 with a qualified activation on T-Mobile for the Galaxy S22 Plus at Best Buy. The best discount can be yours with a new line or account with the carrier. Otherwise, you can save $300 with an upgrade of your plan. For AT&T and Verizon, the discount is $200, again, quite notable! $350 off (39%) $549 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $150 on the Galaxy S21 FE at Amazon right now Amazon has an epic deal on the Galaxy S21 FE right now as a part of the Prime Day shopping event. You can save $150, or 25%, off the retail price of this powerful mid-ranger. Don't hesitate! $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Save $350 on the Galaxy S22 with T-Mo activation at Best Buy You can also save on the vanilla model from the S22 series. Save $300 if you activate on T-Mobile - that's basically half price! If your carrier is not T-Mobile, AT&T has a discount as well, although it's a little bit less. $350 off (50%) $349 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB is now 29% off at Amazon Get the previous top model from Samsung with all the storage you will ever need for almost a third off now at Amazon. The best part about this deal is also that it doesn't require any carrier contracts, activations, or trade-ins. $400 off (29%) $999 99 $1399 99 Buy at Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra, 128GB now 26% off at Amazon Get last year's best Samsung flagship phone with its 100x zoom and S Pen for midranger money! This early Amazon Prime Day discount shaves one third off the price of the 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra. $315 off (26%) $884 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon



