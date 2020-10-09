Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and more
Best Amazon Prime Day discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones
Amazon Prime Day is a good opportunity to buy a Samsung phone with a great discount. We already have some good early Prime Day deals on Samsung phones, and we will get even more when Prime Day arrives.
- The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is receiving a discount of up to 20% of its original price.
- The newly-released Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now discounted by up to 14%.
- The beautiful and trendy-looking Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is now discounted by 20%.
- Budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A11 is now 11% off.
Additionally, we expect more Samsung phones to get Amazon Prime Day discounts, although these deals have not yet been announced. For example, we expect to see the rest of the Galaxy S20 series to receive some discount love, as well as the interesting Samsung foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip.
Best Prime Day discounts on iPhones
Usually, the best Prime Day deals for the iPhone are for refurbished units. The iPhone 11 series may get a slight discount of $50 up to $80. However, the most you can save on iPhones for Prime Day is on refurbished, renewed devices. If you don’t mind going for that option, you might find deals like for example:
- iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB (refurbished) deal for around $720, usual price of the brand new iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is $999, so you might save around $279
- iPhone XS 64 GB (refurbished) for around $400
- iPhone XR 64 GB (refurbished) for around $350
- iPhone 7 32 GB (refurbished) for a bargain of about $50-$100
Amazon Prime Day: best Google Pixel deals
We expect the budget-friendly Google Pixel 4a to get discount of up to $100 off its original price of $349. We would expect Google's last-year flagship line, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL, to also receive a discount of up to 20% of their regular prices.
Best Prime Day deals on OnePlus phones
OnePlus is soon going to release the OnePlus 8T, but it won’t be accompanied by OnePlus 8T Pro.
- Now, the OnePlus 8 Pro is on discount by up to 10% of its original price:
Best deals on LG phones for Prime DayAs for LG, we expect 2019's LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone to receive a discount, helping you save up to $250.
Additionally, we might be getting a good deal on the LG Stylo 6, which comes with a built-in stylus. We expect the smartphone to be discounted by around $50, and if you can't afford a Galaxy Note device, you might like the LG Stylo series.
Best Amazon Prime Day discounts on Motorola phones
Usually, Motorola phones also get some good discounts on Amazon Prime Day.
- The newly-announced foldable Motorola Razr 5G is now up for sale for Prime Day with a discount of around 14%.
- Motorola One Zoom, equipped with a quad-camera system, is also for sale for Amazon Prime Day, discounted by around 30%.
We can look forward to the Motorola Moto G8 Power, a budget-friendly device with impressive battery life, to get a discount for Prime Day of up to $50-$100, and last year's Moto G7 Power might also be up for sale for $60-$80 on Prime Day.
Best deals on affordable Nokia phones for Amazon Prime Day
Here are the deals HMD Global gives for Nokia phones on Prime Day.
- 6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 with quad-camera will be discounted to $164; its regular price is $199. The deal will be available starting October 11.
- Modern-looking 6.2-inch Nokia 2.3 smartphone will be up for sale for just $99; its original price is $129. This deal will also start on October 11.
- Affordable Nokia 1.3 with a removable battery will be discounted to $79, while it usually is sold for $99
Prime Day phone discounts on Walmart and Best Buy
It's not only Amazon deals that we will see on Prime Day. Many other retails slash prices around Amazon Prime Day, so you might get lucky with some good sales on phones at Walmart or Best Buy.
We expect Walmart to offer Samsung phone discounts of up to $200, perhaps even more for the models that cost $1,300 and more like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra. Additionally, we might see a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
As for iPhones, although the newest iPhone 12 series won't be up for sale for Prime Day, we might get some pretty good sales on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, which we might find discounted by as much as $50-$100 at Walmart.
Walmart might also give us around $50 discount on the newly-announced Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, so keep your eyes open for these as well.