Best Amazon Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, LG, Motorola, OnePlus, and more





Best Amazon Prime Day discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is receiving a discount of up to 20% of its original price.





The newly-released Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now discounted by up to 14%.

The beautiful and trendy-looking Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G is now discounted by 20%.





Budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A11 is now 11% off.









Additionally, we expect more Samsung phones to get Amazon Prime Day discounts, although these deals have not yet been announced. For example, we expect to see the rest of the Galaxy S20 series to receive some discount love, as well as the interesting Samsung foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip.

Best Prime Day discounts on iPhones

iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB (refurbished) deal for around $720, usual price of the brand new iPhone 11 Pro 64GB is $999, so you might save around $279

iPhone XS 64 GB (refurbished) for around $400

iPhone XR 64 GB (refurbished) for around $350

iPhone 7 32 GB (refurbished) for a bargain of about $50-$100

Amazon Prime Day: best Google Pixel deals





Best Prime Day deals on OnePlus phones







OnePlus is soon going to release the OnePlus 8T, but it won’t be accompanied by OnePlus 8T Pro.







Now, the OnePlus 8 Pro is on discount by up to 10% of its original price:









Best deals on LG phones for Prime Day

Best Amazon Prime Day discounts on Motorola phones

Usually, Motorola phones also get some good discounts on Amazon Prime Day.







The newly-announced foldable Motorola Razr 5G is now up for sale for Prime Day with a discount of around 14%.

Motorola One Zoom, equipped with a quad-camera system, is also for sale for Amazon Prime Day, discounted by around 30%.

Best deals on affordable Nokia phones for Amazon Prime Day

6.55-inch Nokia 5.3 with quad-camera will be discounted to $164; its regular price is $199. The deal will be available starting October 11.

Modern-looking 6.2-inch Nokia 2.3 smartphone will be up for sale for just $99; its original price is $129. This deal will also start on October 11.

Affordable Nokia 1.3 with a removable battery will be discounted to $79, while it usually is sold for $99

Prime Day phone discounts on Walmart and Best Buy



