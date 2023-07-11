Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Amazon Prime Day Motorola phone deals 2023: Save up to 50% off with Motorola's deals!

Motorola Deals Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Motorola phone deals 2023: phones for everyone!
Amazon Prime Day is mere hours away from commencing and you bet that there are already tons of Prime Day phone deals to discover! But what's a smartphone Prime Day deal-fiesta without Motorola? After all, the company makes some of the best phones around and from every possible tier as well. 

You've probably noticed, but Motorola makes phones for everyone! It has hot flagships, it has good and reliable mid-rangers, it has pretty awesome entry-level phones, and then there's the cool stuff like foldables and ultra-premium beasts like the ThinkPhone

Or in other words: Prime Day + Motorola = Eternal Inseparable Love, as well as deals for every possible type of user! Ready to dive into the available deals? Let's go!

Top three Motorola deals right now:

Get the Motorola G Power for half its price at Walmart!

Walmart has shaved off half of the price on the Motorola G Power and it now costs just $82.95. Talk about budget friendly! The catch is that this one is Verizon Prepaid, which means you will have to be okay with staying on Verizon.
$86 off (51%)
$82 95
$169
Buy at Walmart

Moto G Pure at Best Buy: get it for just $99.99 with activation today

There is a 38% discount right now on the already quite affordable Moto G Pure at Best Buy, making it even more affordable. You can get this phone for just $99.99 right now at Best Buy, with same-day activation. Also, get a Microsoft - Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership [Digital] for free with the purchase of this phone.
$60 off (38%)
$99 99
$159 99
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Razr+ is now $100 off with activation at Best Buy

Want to get a fancy foldable phone by Motorola? Well, you're in luck as Best Buy now has a sweet deal that shaves off $100 from the Motorola Razr+ from 2023's retail price. This improved foldable is now available for $899.99. You need to activate the phone with your purchase in order to benefit from this offer. Don't miss out!
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Jump to:


Prime Day Moto ThinkPhone deals


The fresh Moto ThinkPhone is part of Amazon Prime Day in 2023:

Moto ThinkPhone: NOW 15% OFF

The Motorola ThinkPhone is now 15% off during Prime Day, which is generally a good discount on this fresh and exciting Moto phone, With a 50MP camera on board as well as 256GB of native storage, as well as signature ThinkPad design, this phone is a worthy of your consideration.
$105 off (15%)
$594 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon


Prime Day Moto Edge deals


The Moto Edge series are higher end when it comes to pricing, so we're likely to see discounts in a wider range. We've noted on 20-30% discounts, which can save you about $50 to $70 bucks, but heavier 40% and above deals are bound to pop up too for savings closer to the $100 mark. Some of the best Motorola phones are from the Moto Edge series. 

Moto Edge Plus (2022): NOW 32% OFF

Motorola's flagship of 2022 is eye-candy for sure, especially with this Cosmos Blue variant. If you are a true Motorola fan, then this is the Prime Day deal to go for! You can now save up to $230 with trade-in with Amazon.
$230 off (32%)
$499 99
$730 15
Buy at Amazon

Moto Edge 2022 NOW 42% OFF

The Moto Edge 2022 is a phone that's currently majorly discounted. In fact, you can get it for 42% off right now, which is an outstanding deal!
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto Edge+ (2023): NOW 13% OFF

Motorola's latest Edge+ flagship is currently going for $100 off and could be yours for $700 right now! A very decent price for a very decent phone!
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

The Moto Edge (2021) in Nebula Blue with 13% off

2021's Motorola Edge is still a great phone, which has been shifted to a midrange tier by its newer iterations. Still though, that 108MP and its striking design are sure to impress, especially when you get it with this 13% Prime Day discount!
$36 off (13%)
$247 75
$283 99
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Moto G Stylus deals


The Moto G Stylus series have lower prices, but we're already seeing higher discounts, which float around the 40% mark. What does that translate to? Well, deals that can save you upwards of $80! If you are looking for a stylus-enabled smartphone, check these offers out! 

The Moto G Stylus of 2022 in Twilight Blue with 53% off

The Moto G Stylus of 2022 is still a diligent daily driver! And historically, Prime Day has always been a great time to shop for a phone with stylus support. If you like things bigger and more capable, then this one's for you! Get it for $140 right now!
$160 off (53%)
$139 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2023): NOW 15% OFF

The latest rendition of Motorola's G Stylus series keeps with tradition: large screen, stylus support and a great color to boot! This phone also comes with a 50MP camera sensor and a sweet 10% off via Amazon.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2020): NOW 40% OFF

This Moto G Stylus is still kicking, even though it was released in 2020. The device is locked in to Tracfone, mind you.
$40 off (40%)
$59 99
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus from 2021 in Cosmic Emerald off by 14%

Yep! The Moto G Stylus has been around for several years now and you know what? Doodling and using the G Stylus from 2021 is still just as fun, thanks to Moto's support terms. Check this Prime Day deal out!
$189 99
$220 99
Expired

Prime Day Motorola budget phone deals


What's the best thing about a budget  phone? Its price of course! But Moto's selection also gets you a great Android experience. And with Prime Day, these prices drop even lower for price cuts around $30 or even $60 bucks. Motorola makes some of the best budget phones on the market. 

The Moto G 5G (2022) in Moonlight Gray: save $100 (25%) right now at Amazon

The Moto G 5G is a total no-brainer if you are looking for a phone to get day to day stuff done! This is also the 2022 model, so you'll be able to rock this one for some time. Check this 25% Prime Day deal out!
$104 off (26%)
$296
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): NOW 17% OFF

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is now some 17% off, which is a small but decent discount on this affordable Motorola phone!
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Pure (2021): NOW 38% OFF

The Moto G Pure is a budget phone that we're expecting to see discounted on Prime Day. If you are looking for a phone on the cheap end, possibly for an elderly relative, then this one is a solid option. Currently, you can get it for a hundred bucks, which is a superb discount over its regular $160 price tag,
$60 off (38%)
$99 99
$159 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Power (2022): NOW 48% OFF

The Moto G Power (2022) is now discounted a lot and can be yours for $130. That's a significant write-off on its $249.99 regular price tag, which is definitely vibing well with its budget status.
$120 off (48%)
$129 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

