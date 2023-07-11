Amazon Prime Day Motorola phone deals 2023: Save up to 50% off with Motorola's deals!
Amazon Prime Day is mere hours away from commencing and you bet that there are already tons of Prime Day phone deals to discover! But what's a smartphone Prime Day deal-fiesta without Motorola? After all, the company makes some of the best phones around and from every possible tier as well.
You've probably noticed, but Motorola makes phones for everyone! It has hot flagships, it has good and reliable mid-rangers, it has pretty awesome entry-level phones, and then there's the cool stuff like foldables and ultra-premium beasts like the ThinkPhone.
Or in other words: Prime Day + Motorola = Eternal Inseparable Love, as well as deals for every possible type of user! Ready to dive into the available deals? Let's go!
Top three Motorola deals right now:
Jump to:
Prime Day Moto ThinkPhone deals
The fresh Moto ThinkPhone is part of Amazon Prime Day in 2023:
Prime Day Moto Edge deals
The Moto Edge series are higher end when it comes to pricing, so we're likely to see discounts in a wider range. We've noted on 20-30% discounts, which can save you about $50 to $70 bucks, but heavier 40% and above deals are bound to pop up too for savings closer to the $100 mark. Some of the best Motorola phones are from the Moto Edge series.
Prime Day Moto G Stylus deals
The Moto G Stylus series have lower prices, but we're already seeing higher discounts, which float around the 40% mark. What does that translate to? Well, deals that can save you upwards of $80! If you are looking for a stylus-enabled smartphone, check these offers out!
Prime Day Motorola budget phone deals
What's the best thing about a budget phone? Its price of course! But Moto's selection also gets you a great Android experience. And with Prime Day, these prices drop even lower for price cuts around $30 or even $60 bucks. Motorola makes some of the best budget phones on the market.
