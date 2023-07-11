Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals 2023: these are the best offers so far

Deals Amazon Prime Day
This year's Amazon Prime Day is already live and will last for 48 hours. This means some amazing Prime Day phone deals, hot Prime Day headphone deals, and deals on some of the best Bluetooth speakers. In this article, we've compiled a list of all the best offers on top-class portable speakers from JBL, Sony, and Anker. 

During the Amazon Prime Day event, you can get your hands on an awesome Bluetooth speaker at an amazing discount on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon has launched some unbelievably great Prime Day deals that let you save big right now. Before we check out all offers, we invite you to check out our top three picks:

Now lets jump to the Prime Day deals available on Amazon right now:

JBL Bluetooth speaker deals


JBL is a really solid brand in the Bluetooth market space. It has a wide range of products, and you know what that means, right? A wide range of discounts! JBL speakers are a great choice for many for all sorts of reasons. This year's Prime Day, we see substantial discounts on various JBL speakers, including the JBL Pulse 5, which is now 20% cheaper and the JBL Xtreme 2, which is $280 off.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: a top Prime Day deal to consider

Grab the JBL Charge 5 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker and save big this Prime Day. The speaker boasts an IP67 waterproof rating. Get it with a 33% discount now.
$60 off (33%)
$119 95
$179 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Charge 4: Now $50 OFF on Amazon!

JBL's Charge 4 speaker comes with a hefty battery and oomph-ing sound. It is also waterproof, so you can take it with you to the shore! And would you look at that - a 33% discount too! What a nice early Prime Day deal!
$50 off (33%)
$99 95
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Xtreme 3 for $55 less on a special Prime Day deal

Are you in search of great sound and deep bass? Well, the JBL Xtreme is the perfect match for its price. Get this portable Bluetooth speaker with a 20% discount and enjoy its sound!
$60 off (21%)
$220 08
$279 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Xtreme 2: Now $280 OFF on Amazon!

If you want to push your soundscapes to the Xtreme, then JBL can help too! This boombox-style Bluetooth speaker is sturdy, water-resistant, and very, very loud. And can now be yours for $280 less, thanks to this awesome early Prime Day offer.
$280 off (65%)
$149 99
$429 95
Buy at Amazon

Save big on the JBL Pulse 5 right now

The JBL Pulse 5 comes with a fantastic discount at this Prime Day event. Right now, you can get the speaker for 20% less than usual. Hurry up because there are limited quantities available.
$50 off (20%)
$199 95
$249 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Boombox 2: Save $200 today!

JBL reinvents the classic Boombox with this Bluetooth speaker! Its handle makes it easy to carry, and its waterproof design makes it a top choice for pool parties, especially with this sweet Prime Day deal.
$200 off (44%)
$249 95
$449 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Pulse 4: Now $120 OFF on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Pulse 4 at a sweet 48% discount, which means you can save $120 if you get this stylish speaker through this amazing early Prime Day offer right now. The JBL Pulse 4 comes with a 360-degree speaker array, offers 12 hours of constant playtime, and can even make a 360-degree LED light show.
$120 off (48%)
$129 99
$249 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Partybox Encore Essential: 100W Sound, Built-in Dynamic Light Show SAVE $100

Get the JBL Partybox with an amazing JBL Original Pro Sound with deep bass with a Prime Day deal giving you a 33% discount!
$100 off (33%)
$199 95
$299 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL GO2 with a 30% Prime Day discount

If you want a small, light, and yet good sound quality portable speaker, the GBL GO2 is the right choice. You can get it now with a 30% discount on Amazon.
$12 off (30%)
$27 98
$39 95
Buy at Amazon

The JBL Flip 5 can be yours with a discount now

The JBL Flip 5 comes with a huge discount for this Prime Day event. The portable Bluetooth speaker can be yours with a 31% discount right now.
$40 off (31%)
$89 95
$129 95
Buy at Amazon

Buy the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable in a pair and save even more!

This top offer makes the JBL Flip 5, bought in a pair, even cheaper than you could imagine. You can buy two items for $90 less! Take advantage now.
$90 off (35%)
$169 94
$259 99
Buy at Amazon

Save big on the JBL Flip 4

The JBL Flip 4 provides up to 12 hours of wireless streaming. You can now buy the speaker at a bargain price. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day offer an save big!
$31 off (28%)
$79 95
$110 95
Buy at Amazon

Save big on the JBL Clip 3 with this Amazon offer

If you're on a tight budget and still want a quality portable speaker by JBL, check this out. The JBL Clip 3 is a small portable Bluetooth speaker with up to 10 hours of playtime. Get yours with a discount today.
$10 off (20%)
$39 95
$49 95
Buy at Amazon

Sony Bluetooth speaker deals


Sony's products are a masterclass in design and soundscape, but they typically come with a higher price tag too. Well, good thing then that those prices are going down during Prime Day! Sony knows that people like to walk around with its Bluetooth speakers, due to which they also have offerings that are extra-sturdy and water-resistant. But better yet: you can surely awesome sound quality from its models. Check out the top Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony Bluetooth speakers:

Sony SRS-XE200 Save $32!

Do you travel a lot? Then this rugged Bluetooth speaker is the one for you! It is shockproof, waterproof, and sounds great. Oh, it's also discounted by 25%! So save on one through this nice Prime Day deal while you can.
$32 off (25%)
$98
$129 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XG300: Now just $199.99 on Amazon!

This is a missive boombox from Sony that comes with an even more massive discount! Check out this Prime Day deal that saves you $150 on the Sony SRS-XG300 portable Bluetooth speaker. You can choose from two color options.
$152 off (43%)
$198
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XP500 Now $102 OFF on Amazon!

Loud? Check! Modern? Yep! Has lights?! Absolutely! This mega-loud Bluetooth speaker from Sony is sure to impress at any gathering. But you know what's even better? A sweet 25% off its price with Amazon!
$102 off (25%)
$298
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XP700 X-Series: Now 28% OFF on Amazon

Get the Sony SRS-XP700 via this sweet Prime Day offer and save $152 in the process. The speaker offers 25 hours of battery life and even has quick charging support. In addition to that, it has a IPX4 water-resistant rating.
$152 off (28%)
$398
$549 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XG500: Now 40% OFF on Amazon

You can currently get the SRS-XG500 with a sweet 40% discount from Amazon. The speaker offers powerful bass, crisp sound, and up to 30 hours of playtime.
$202 off (40%)
$298
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series with travel case with 43% discount on Amazon

Get Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series wireless portable-Bluetooth party speaker in Black! You will get in addition a hard travel case to protect your speaker everywhere! Get it for $150 less than usual with this amazing Prime Day deal!
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

The Sony SRS-RA3000 can be yours with a great discount on Amazon

Treat yourself to the Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Wireless Speaker and save big this Amazon Prime Day. With an integrated Alexa and Google Assistant, the portable Bluetooth speaker is easy to use.
$222 off (55%)
$178
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Get the Sony SRSXB33 with a discount from Walmart now

Take advantage of the awesome chance to get this portable speaker by Sony at a discounted price. It sports extra bass and other features that should meet your expectations. You can choose from several colors.
$10 off (11%)
$79
$89
Buy at Walmart

Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker: save now on Amazon

You can save big on this small and compact portable speaker by Sony. The device now comes for 42% less than its usual price. With its compact size, it can become your best companion. Get it today and save big!
$25 off (42%)
$34 99
$59 99
Buy at Amazon

Anker Bluetooth speaker deals


If you are looking for budget-friendly alternatives, then Anker's got your back with its Soundcore series of Bluetooth speakers. Anker knows what people are into and as such, it offers speakers with distinct purposes. Oh, and this company is one of the few to offer a speaker specially designed for a work-from-home environment! Check out the available Prime Day deals now:

Soundcore Boost (Renewed) off by 10%

This certified renewed Bluetooth speaker by Anker is very loud, waterproof and portable. With a lasting battery life and a focus on bass, this 10% price cut makes for a no-brainer deal!
$6 off (10%)
$53 99
$59 99
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Motion Plus (Renewed) off by 24%

If you want even more oomph in your tunes, then this Motion Plus speaker from Soundcore is for you! It is certified refurbished, so you are helping out the planet too! Oh, and it is now available with a nice $24 discount.
$24 off (24%)
$75 99
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerConf S3 off by 23%

Work from home is a concept that is getting more and more popular. Have you ever been in need of a Bluetooth speaker that can support you in that context? Here it is! And it is on discount by 23% right now.
$30 off (23%)
$99 99
$129 99
Buy at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker: Now 7% OFF

Get the Soundcore speaker from Amazon and save $2 in the process. The speaker offers good sound, 24 hours of playtime, and even has an IPX5-rated casing, which means it is water-resistant.
$2 off (7%)
$27 99
$29 99
Buy at Amazon

soundcore by Anker Select Pro Portable Speaker: save big on Walmart

This early Prime Day deal on Walmart gives you the chance to save some $26 on the soundcore by Anker Select Pro Portable Speaker. Get yours and save big now!
$26 off (26%)
$73 99
$100
Buy at Walmart

Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker: Save big today

The Soundcore Motion Boom sports titanium drivers, 24h playtime, and BassUp technology to deliver amazing sound. Take advantage of this Prime Day deal and save big on the portable speaker. The offer is only valid to Prime Members.
$40 off (36%)
$69 99
$109 99
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Flare Mini: Save big today

With IPX7 waterproof for outdoor parties and intriguing lights, not to mention a compact size, the Soundcore Flare Mini can become one of your favorite Bluetooth speakers. Get it today with a discount.
$10 off (23%)
$32 99
$42 99
Buy at Amazon

