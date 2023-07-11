Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals 2023: these are the best offers so far
This year's Amazon Prime Day is already live and will last for 48 hours. This means some amazing Prime Day phone deals, hot Prime Day headphone deals, and deals on some of the best Bluetooth speakers. In this article, we've compiled a list of all the best offers on top-class portable speakers from JBL, Sony, and Anker.
During the Amazon Prime Day event, you can get your hands on an awesome Bluetooth speaker at an amazing discount on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon has launched some unbelievably great Prime Day deals that let you save big right now. Before we check out all offers, we invite you to check out our top three picks:
Now lets jump to the Prime Day deals available on Amazon right now:
JBL Bluetooth speaker deals
JBL is a really solid brand in the Bluetooth market space. It has a wide range of products, and you know what that means, right? A wide range of discounts! JBL speakers are a great choice for many for all sorts of reasons. This year's Prime Day, we see substantial discounts on various JBL speakers, including the JBL Pulse 5, which is now 20% cheaper and the JBL Xtreme 2, which is $280 off.
Sony Bluetooth speaker deals
Sony's products are a masterclass in design and soundscape, but they typically come with a higher price tag too. Well, good thing then that those prices are going down during Prime Day! Sony knows that people like to walk around with its Bluetooth speakers, due to which they also have offerings that are extra-sturdy and water-resistant. But better yet: you can surely awesome sound quality from its models. Check out the top Amazon Prime Day deals on Sony Bluetooth speakers:
Anker Bluetooth speaker deals
If you are looking for budget-friendly alternatives, then Anker's got your back with its Soundcore series of Bluetooth speakers. Anker knows what people are into and as such, it offers speakers with distinct purposes. Oh, and this company is one of the few to offer a speaker specially designed for a work-from-home environment! Check out the available Prime Day deals now:
