Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals 2023: Galaxy Watch 5 is 40% off!

Deals Amazon Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals 2023: Galaxy Watch 5 is 40% off!
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in full swing and with it come great Pime Day Apple Watch deals at 22% down, ot Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals at the whopping 40% off. There are even better deals on wearables from Garmin and Fitbit, too, and we have listed all the best Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals right here!

Top 3 Smartwatch Prime Day deals


Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm: Save $119!

The 45mm GPS + Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 8 can now be yours for $119 less than its original price if you get one through this awesome Amazon Prime Day deal. This is a high-end smartwatch, which means it's full of health-tracking features.
$119 off (22%)
$409 99
$529
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 from Amazon and save $120. As a true premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs a nice design, good performance, and a lot of features.
$120 off (43%)
$159 99
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4: Save $160!

Grab a Garmin Vivoactive 4 through this sweet Prime Day deal and save $160! The smartwatch can last up to 8 days on a single charge and packs features like Body Energy Monitoring, and Animated Workouts.
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon


Jump to:


Prime Day Apple Watch deals


The best smartwatch for Apple users is undoubtedly the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch has every health tracking feature you would expect a high-end smartwatch to have, plus a very stylish design. However, the Apple Watch is a premium smartwatch and comes with a hefty price tag — especially the latest models. Thankfully, you can get a brand-new Apple Watch at a discount right now for Amazon Prime Day 2023, though discounted quantities are selling fast.

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm: Now $119 OFF on Amazon

The 41mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 8 can now be yours with a sweet $119 discount. This is a high-end smartwatch, which means it's full of health tracking features. Don't miss out on this awesome Prime Day deal.
$119 off (30%)
$279 99
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm: Save $119!

The 45mm GPS + Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 8 can now be yours for $119 less than its original price if you get one through this awesome Amazon Prime Day deal. This is a high-end smartwatch, which means it's full of health-tracking features.
$119 off (22%)
$409 99
$529
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm: Now $49 OFF on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS 40mm can now be yours for $49 off its usual price if you get it through this nice Amazon Prime Day deal. Although more budget-friendly than its bigger brother, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) also packs a lot of features.
$49 off (20%)
$199 99
$249
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm: Now $49 OFF on Amazon

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS + Cellular 40mm can now be yours for $49 off its usual price if you get it through this nice Amazon Prime Day deal. Although more budget-friendly than its bigger brother, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) also packs a lot of features.
$49 off (16%)
$249 99
$299
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular 45mm with AppleCare+ (2 Years): Now $299 OFF on Amazon!

You can now save $299 on a brand-new 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular bundled with AppleCare+. Take advantage of this awesome early Prime Day deal.
$299 off (36%)
$529
$828
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals


If you are in Samsung's ecosystem, you are probably eyeing one of Samsung's Galaxy Watches. And the good news is that you can now get a Galaxy Watch with a sweet discount during Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth: Now $120 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 from Amazon and save $120. As a true premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs a nice design, good performance, and a lot of features.
$120 off (43%)
$159 99
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 40mm LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 through this sweet Prime Day deal and save $100. As a true premium smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5 packs a nice design, good performance, and a lot of features.
$100 off (30%)
$229 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth: Save $70!

Grab the 45mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Amazon and save $70. This is currently the best Galaxy Watch on the market.
$70 off (16%)
$379 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth: Save $190!

Get the 46mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from Amazon for $190 off its price. This is a stylish smartwatch, and since it's Samsung's former flagship wearable, it has many features.
$190 off (50%)
$189 99
$379 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth: Save $40!

Get the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch 4 from Amazon for $40 off its price. This is a stylish smartwatch with clean design and packs a lot of features
$40 off (20%) BOGO
$159 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch Prime Day deals


However, if you are in Google's ecosystem and want to get the tech giant's first-ever smartwatch, you will be happy to know that the Pixel Watch is also currently heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

Google Pixel Watch: Now $100 OFF for Prime Day

Save $100 on a brand new Google Pixel Watch by getting one through this awesome Prime Day deal. The Pixel Watch has a stylish design and a lot of features. Google has fixed the poor battery life, and now the watch can last you a whole day without needing to charge.
$100 off (29%)
$249 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon


Prime Day Garmin deals


If you are an outdoor enthusiast in the market for a new smartwatch, you are probably one of Garmin's long-lasting smartwatches. Yes, Garmin smartwatches are more precise, and most of them come with a battery life that an Apple Watch could only dream of. Here are some great Prime Day Garmin smartwatch deals through which you can save big on a brand-new Garmin smartwatch.

Garmin Instinct 2: Save $55!

Get a Garmin Instinct 2 from Amazon and save $55. This is a rugged outdoor watch full of features like GPS, multi-GNSS support, a heart rate monitor, stress tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, and body battery energy monitoring. It has up to 28 days of battery life.
$50 off (14%)
$299 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: Save $160!

Get the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro via this amazing early Prime Day offer and save $160. This is a premium multisport GPS watch with a rugged design and features like Garmin Pay and PacePro, which offer pace guidance throughout your running.
$161 off (27%)
$438 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire: Save $320!

Grab a Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire from Amazon and save $320 in the process. This is a premium, rugged GPS watch with a diamond-like carbon-coated steel bezel and a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a metal rear cover. The smartwatch also packs a 1.4-inch display and can last up to 21 days on a single charge. Don't miss out on this amazing early Prime Day deal.
$320 off (43%)
$429 99
$749 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: Now $146 OFF at Amazon!

Grab a Forerunner 245 Music through this amazing deal and save $146. This is a smartwatch specifically made for runners, and the best thing is that it can now be yours for less money.
$146 off (42%)
$204
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct: Now $108 OFF on Amazon!

Save $108 on a brand new Garmin Instinct smartwatch through this sweet Prime Day deal. This is a rugged smartwatch made for outdoor enthusiasts and has a great battery life. According to Garmin, the smartwatch can last up to 14 days on a single charge.
$108 off (43%)
$142 49
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu 2S: Now $150 OFF on Amazon

Grab the Garmin Venu 2S from Amazon during Prime Day and save $150 in the process. This is a smartwatch with a stylish design, up to 10 days battery life, and even supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments.
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu 2: Now $150 OFF on Amazon

Grab the Garmin Venu 2 from Amazon during Prime Day and save $150 in the process. This is a smartwatch with a stylish design, up to 11 days battery life, and even supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments.
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin fenix 7X Solar: Now $300 OFF during Prime Day

Save a whopping $300 on a brand-new Garmin fenix 7X Solar by getting one during Amazon Prime Day. As the name suggests, this smartwatch comes with solar charging, which means it has just outstanding battery life.
$300 off (33%)
$599 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin epix Gen 2: Save $300!

The Garmin epix Gen 2 is also currently discounted for Prime Day. Right now, this awesome smartwatch can be yours for $300 off its usual price. The smartwatch can last up to 16 days of battery life and has many features including an AMOLED display.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4: Save $160!

Grab a Garmin Vivoactive 4 through this sweet Prime Day deal and save $160! The smartwatch can last up to 8 days on a single charge and packs features like Body Energy Monitoring, and Animated Workouts.
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon


Fitbit Prime Day deals


Fitbit's wearables are also great fitness trackers. Furthermore, it will be easier on the pocket to get a Fitbit smartwatch than a Galaxy Watch. Especially if you get a Fitbit smartwatch during Amazon Prime Day.

Fitbit Ace 3: Save $20!

The Fitbit Ace 3 is an activity tracker designed for kids. It's water-resistant up to 50 meters and can last up to 8 days on a single charge.
$20 off (25%)
$59
$79
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2: Now $70 OFF on Amazon!

Grab a Fitbit Sense 2 and save $70. The smartwatch can measure your stress levels and track your sleep, heart rate and more.
$70 off (23%)
$229 95
$299 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3: Save $20!

Get a Fitbit Inspire 3 and save $20. The fitness tracker offers features like Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart rate monitoring, and more.
$20 off (20%)
$79 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5: Now $50 OFF on Amazon

Amazon currently has on sale the Fitbit Charge 5 with a sweet $50 discount for Prime Day. The fitness tracker has features like a Daily Readiness Score, a daily Stress Management Score, ECG and more.
$50 off (33%)
$99 95
$149 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4: Now $60 OFF on Amazon

Amazon currently has on sale the Fitbit Versa 4 with a sweet $60 discount for Prime Day. The fitness tracker has features like a Daily Readiness Score, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Modes, Sleep Tracking, and more.
$60 off (30%)
$139 95
$199 95
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Luxe: Save $30!

Get the Fitbit Luxe from Amazon during Prime Day and save $30! This is a stylish fitness tracker with features like Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, and Heart Rate monitoring.
$30 off (23%)
$99 95
$129 95
Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless