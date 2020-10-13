Best Amazon Prime Day Anker deals: smartphone accessories on the cheap!

Save on Motorola Edge, Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Day is upon us and discounts are coming at us from all directions. If you can’t wait until Black Friday, now is the time to buy that piece of tech you’ve been eyeing for a while. If you’re just getting into the shopping extravaganza, here are some of our articles with the best Amazon Prime Day deals right now:

Our Best Amazon Prime Day deals picks:

Anker is a company that makes products we love to recommend. They offer quality at very affordable prices even without discounts but for Amazon Prime Day, the value is getting off the charts. Keep in mind, that most of these are Lightning Deals and will be gone quickly. We'll try to update the list as frequently as possible to keep the active deals around.

But enough talking, let's get to the deals!

Anker Nebula Capsule Max Wi-Fi Mini Projector


This tiny projector will bring a cinema-like experience everywhere you go. Hang a white sheet or just use a nearby wall, with the Nebula Capsule Max, everything can be a screen. Sure, it's not the most high-resolution one at just 720p, but for entertainment purposes it will work just fine. Plus, it won't set you back thousands of dollars. Now you can grab it with a cool 20% discount and brighten up camping trips for years to come.

Anker Soundcore wireless earbuds


Anker has a few sets of wireless earphones but right now, you can get the Soundcore Life P2 and Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with a nice Prime Day discount. You can't go wrong with either pair but of course, the more premium model, the Liberty Air 2, will be the better choice unless your budget is extra tight. 

Anker Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker


If you're looking for a portable party speaker, look no more! The Soundcore Trance comes with the necessary sound, the lights and the battery life to keep you and your friends entertained through the night. There's no need to worry about it getting wet or rolling in the sand, it will keep working just fine. Flex on your friends with this all-in-one party machine and you'll get invited every time!

