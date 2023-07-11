Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals 2023: these are the best Prime Day deals so far
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The wait is finally over. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is already here, and we are indeed witnessing some unbelievably awesome Prime Day Apple Watch deals and Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals, and even some amazing deals on wearables from Garmin and Fitbit. And to be easier for you to find your next smartwatch, we have put all the best Prime Day smartwatch deals available in this very article.
Top 3 Smartwatch Prime Day deals
Prime Day Apple Watch deals
The best smartwatch for Apple users is undoubtedly the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch has every health tracking feature you would expect a high-end smartwatch to have, plus a very stylish design. However, the Apple Watch is a premium smartwatch and comes with a hefty price tag — especially the latest models. Thankfully, you can get a brand-new Apple Watch at a discount right now for Amazon Prime Day 2023, though discounted quantities are selling fast.
Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals
If you are in Samsung's ecosystem, you are probably eyeing one of Samsung's Galaxy Watches. And the good news is that you can now get a Galaxy Watch with a sweet discount during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Pixel Watch Prime Day deals
However, if you are in Google's ecosystem and want to get the tech giant's first-ever smartwatch, you will be happy to know that the Pixel Watch is also currently heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day Garmin deals
If you are an outdoor enthusiast in the market for a new smartwatch, you are probably one of Garmin's long-lasting smartwatches. Yes, Garmin smartwatches are more precise, and most of them come with a battery life that an Apple Watch could only dream of. Here are some great Prime Day Garmin smartwatch deals through which you can save big on a brand-new Garmin smartwatch.
Fitbit Prime Day deals
Fitbit's wearables are also great fitness trackers. Furthermore, it will be easier on the pocket to get a Fitbit smartwatch than a Galaxy Watch. Especially if you get a Fitbit smartwatch during Amazon Prime Day.
