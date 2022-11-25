Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals are here: Amazing discounts on phones, smartwatches, and tablets

We are currently amidst the largest shopping festival of the year, the annual Black Friday sales event, which lets you score a great piece of the latest tech on the cheap, without destroying your bank account balance. Multiple retailers and carriers are hosting their massive Black Friday 2022 sales right now, including great offers from Walmart's Black Friday deals , as well as awesome savings on both iOS and Android phones over at Best Buy, usually with no strings attached.





But don't think that quite possibly the largest e-commerce company around would stay away from all the discount fun. Indeed, Amazon, the largest online retailer, is also hosting its own massive Black Friday sales, which definitely rival its own Prime Day sale that usually takes place earlier in the year.





With Thanksgiving Day over and Black Friday officially upon us, let's check out some of the best deals available over at Amazon and see the great discounts on phones, smartwatches, tablets, audio products, and last but certainly not least, TV sets. Let's explore (and save BIG)!