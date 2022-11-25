Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals are here: Amazing discounts on phones, smartwatches, and tablets
We are currently amidst the largest shopping festival of the year, the annual Black Friday sales event, which lets you score a great piece of the latest tech on the cheap, without destroying your bank account balance. Multiple retailers and carriers are hosting their massive Black Friday 2022 sales right now, including great offers from Walmart's Black Friday deals, as well as awesome savings on both iOS and Android phones over at Best Buy, usually with no strings attached.
But don't think that quite possibly the largest e-commerce company around would stay away from all the discount fun. Indeed, Amazon, the largest online retailer, is also hosting its own massive Black Friday sales, which definitely rival its own Prime Day sale that usually takes place earlier in the year.
With Thanksgiving Day over and Black Friday officially upon us, let's check out some of the best deals available over at Amazon and see the great discounts on phones, smartwatches, tablets, audio products, and last but certainly not least, TV sets. Let's explore (and save BIG)!
Black Friday deals on phones at Amazon
In terms of phone deals, we now have direct $335 discounts on the latest Galaxy S22 Ultra, the whopping $430 the most recent foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, plus a number of Moto phones are only cheaper at Motorola Black Friday sales on its own web store. Pixels are here too - and we mean the most recently-released Pixels! Jump in the best deals:
Save $350 (29%off) on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (no trade-in required!)
The 128GB Galaxy S22 Ultra is discounted right now at Amazon–you can save 29% on the 128GB version and get it for just $850, no strings attached! This is a great Black Friday deal, so don't miss it out by hesitating!
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Galaxy S22+: save $337 (34%) at Amazon right now
Another epic Black Friday deal at Amazon is on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in Phantom Black. This color variant has the best discount - $337 off right now! Other colors of the Galaxy S22 Plus are also discounted by $150 off right now at the retailer. You don't need trade-ins or any similar shenanigans.
$337 off (34%)
$662 62
$999 99
Galaxy S22 at Amazon: A $200 discount!
This exciting and super cool deal puts the powerful Galaxy S22 in the affordable price range. Amazon has discounted the smallest version of the flagship by 25% right now with this epic Black Friday deal. Grab it while supplies lasts!
$202 off (25%)
$598 49
$799 99
Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB gets a great $230 discount at Amazon!
Another sweet deal is discounting the clamshell foldable Z Flip 4 by 23% of its list price. Both the 128 and 256GB storage variants of this head-turning phone are now discounted at Amazon!
$230 off (23%)
$769 99
$999 99
Powerful Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets discounted by $430!
This powerful foldable phone might be expensive, but this Black Friday deal is now discounted a rather generous $430 off its list price at Amazon. Get this sweet deal while it lasts, and enjoy a gorgeous Samsung 2-in-1 phone and tablet right now!
$430 off (24%)
$1369 99
$1799 99
Galaxy S21 FE: save $300 right now!
Amazon has one of the best deals on the Galaxy S21 FE at the moment, bringing the price of the popular Samsung phone down by a whopping 44%. If you have been waiting to get this Fan Edition, it is now more worth it than ever!
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Save a whopping $150 now on the Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon!
If you're going for a good camera, Amazon's got you covered. This Black Friday deal discounts the Pixel 7 Pro by an epic $150 off, which is 17% off the list price of this phone. Act fast while supplies last!
$150 off (17%)
$749
$899
Google Pixel 7 is now 17%! Save $100!
This official Black Friday deal is discounting the newest Pixel 7 by 17%. You don't need any trade-ins or contracts to get this epic offer! Basically, this deal helps you save $100 on the vanilla Pixel 7. Don't miss out!
$100 off (17%)
$499
$599
Save $150 on the midrange Pixel 6a right now with this great Black Friday deal
This Black Friday deal discounts the Pixel 6a by 33% over at Amazon. Although this phone is quite new, it's seeing a discount, which is actually a great thing. Check out this hot deal right now and don't miss out!
$150 off (33%)
$299
$449
$250 off on the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro!
This is another great Black Friday deal at Amazon that we are seeing right now. OnePlus' 2022 flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, is now 31% off, with no strings attached.
$250 off (31%)
$549 99
$799 99
Motorola Edge Plus (2022): save $166 (yes, that's 25% off!)
Amazon also has great offers right now. You get an awesome 25% discount on the unlocked Motorola Edge Plus from 2022. Don't miss out!
$166 off (25%)
$499 99
$665 50
Motorola Edge (2022): save $100
Amazon has a sweet Black Friday deal on the Motorola Edge from 2022. Get $100 off on this great mid-ranger and now get it more affordable than ever.
$100 off (17%)
$499 99
$599 99
Moto G Stylus (2021): half price right now!
If you're looking for a Moto phone with a stylus on a budget, Black Friday is your time! Amazon currently has the Moto G Stylus from 2021 with an epic 50% discount!
$150 off (50%)
$149 99
$299 99
Moto G Stylus (2022): save $70 and get a stylus-enabled phone for cheap!
You can save $70 now on the Moto G Stylus from this year at Amazon with this awesome Black Friday deal. Given the fact that this is a new model, and not from last year, we're quite excited by this discount. Don't miss out!
$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$250 28
Moto G Power (2021): 48% off right now at Amazon
Another great Black Friday deal is on the Moto G Power from 2021. You get a phone with great battery life for an epic $120 off! Don't miss out!
$120 off (48%)
$129 99
$249 99
MASSIVE 38% DOWN on the Moto G 5G (2022)
The Moto G 5G from 2022 is discounted by 38% at Amazon right now. This awesome Black Friday deal makes the Moto G 5G more affordable than ever. As you can see, you can get a 5G-enabled phone for a very low price from Amazon. Check this generous deal out!
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Moto G Fast: half price right now!
Another epic 50% Black Friday deal at Amazon is present on the Moto G Fast from 2020. This is $100 off right now, and you get a very budget-friendly phone with 16MP camera.
$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Xperia PRO-I is now 44% off at Amazon
A great Black Friday deal is available at Amazon for the ultimate camera phone from Sony, the Xperia PRO-I. This phone is now discounted by an epic $788!
$789 off (44%)
$1011 26
$1799 99
Sony Xperia 1 III now discounted by $500!
If you're looking for a Sony phone, you're in luck! This generous Black Friday deal gives you an epic $500 off the phone, which is 39% off the list price of this gorgeous device. Get it now while stocks last!
$500 off (39%)
$798
$1298
TCL 10L FOR JUST $170
If you want something more budget-friendly, Amazon's got an awesome offer right now on the TCL 10L with a big 6.53-inch display. You can now get this phone with $130 off, or 43% off its list price at Amazon, no strings attached.
$130 off (43%)
$169 99
$299 99
Black Friday deals on smartwatches at Amazon
Looking for a smartwatch? Well, now is the time to get one, and Amazon's the place! Almost all models of smartwatches are now discounted, with the steeper discounts reserved for Garmin and Fitbit smartwatches. Apple Watches and Galaxy Watches get a bit more modest discounts, but discounts nonetheless! Check out the offers available now:
Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: save $50 now
Apple's latest Apple Watch Series 8 is now $50 cheaper on Amazon. The wearable comes with all the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch Series 7, and adds a skin temperature sensor as well as improved periodic cycle tracking.
$49 off (12%)
$349 99
$399
Save $60 on the rugged Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon
The latest and greatest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra, is now $60 off cheaper on Amazon, going for $739 down from its regular $799 price tag. The wearable comes with a titanium and sapphire design, super-precise GPS, an extra action button, and very long battery life, as well as a brighter display.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm now $20 off
The latest Apple Watch SE is now $20 off on Amazon. The wearable comes with crash detection functionality, skin temperature sensor that's used in female cycle tracking, and all the bells and whistles of the previous generation.
$20 off (8%)
$229
$249
Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: save $50 right now
Another great Black Friday deal is on the Galaxy Watch 5. Right now, you can get Samsung's latest wearable for $50 less than its list price price. This is a discount of 18% right now.
$51 off (18%)
$229
$279 99
Save $30 on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm
The Watch 4 Classic from Samsung is also now getting a Black Friday discount. You can get it for $30 less than its list price. You get ECG monitoring for health, fitness, sleep cycles, GPS fall detection and anything you would want from a premium smartwatch by Samsung.
$30 off (8%)
$349 99
$379 99
Galaxy Watch 4 40mm: save 32% of retail price right now at Amazon
Amazon's epic Black Friday deals also include the Galaxy Watch 4 40mm. You can now save 30% on this awesome smartwatch. If you're curious, that's actually $80 off, which is on par with the deals on this smartwatch we're seeing from other retailers right now.
$81 off (32%)
$169
$249 99
Save $50 on Google's first smartwatch - the Pixel Watch!
Google's smartwatch is also now discounted at Amazon with a great Black Friday deal.You can get it for 15% off its list price, which is a discount of $50.99 right now!
$51 off (15%)
$299
$349 99
35% off on the Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon!
A similar and quite awesome deal is present on the Fitbit Versa 4 at Amazon as well. This sweet Black Friday offer shaves off 35% of the Fitbit Versa 4. This smartwatch is equipped with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Modes, Sleep Tracking and more.
$80 off (35%)
$149 95
$229 95
Fibit Versa 2 is now discounted by $51, don't miss out!
If you're looking for a smartwatch from Fitbit on a discount, this Black Friday deal at Amazon is going to be just for you. You get 34% off on the Fitbit Versa 2 right now. Hurry up as we don't know how long this great deal will last!
$51 off (34%)
$99
$149 95
33% off on the Fitbit Sense 2 at Amazon!
Save 33% right now on the Fitbit Sense 2. This epic Black Friday deal is helping you save $100 right now on this great smartwatch!
$100 off (33%)
$199 95
$299 95
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro: save 32% off list price right now
Save 32% right now on the Fenix 6 Pro: a premium multisport GPS watch, featuring mapping, music, grade-adjusted pace guidance and pulse ox sensors in Black.
$192 off (32%)
$408
$599 99
Garmin Vivoactive 4: $150 off right now
You can now save a generous $150 on the Garmin Vivoactive 4. You get a GPS smartwatch with Body Energy Monitoring, animated workouts, pulse ox sensors and more. This Black Friday discount is 45% off the list price of this great smartwatch.
$150 off (45%)
$179 99
$329 99
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music at Amazon: 47% off right now
An even steeper discount is available for the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music smartwatch for runners. You get 46% off right now at Amazon with this great Black Friday offer. Hurry up, as this is a limited time discount!
$163 off (47%)
$187
$349 99
Garmin Forerunner 735XT: save 64% right now
Get a cool smartwatch from Garmin with multisport and heart rate this Black Friday. This deal is epic as it discounts this model by more than half its list price!
$224 off (64%)
$126 21
$349 99
Garmin Instinct: save 36% on this smartwatch right now
Get a rugged outdoor watch with GPS, heart-rate monitoring and 3-axis compass for an epic price this Black Friday. This deal shaves off $159.17 on this model.
$91 off (36%)
$159 17
$249 99
Black Friday deals on tablets and iPad at Amazon
In terms of tablets and iPad, Amazon's also got some great Black Friday discounts for you. The might Tan S8 and Tab S8 Plus are now discounted, and several budget-friendly Galaxy Tabs have joined in the fun too! In terms of iPad offers, the biggest discount right now is on the iPad mini, which is getting 15% off.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: now discounted by 24% ($220 off)
Black Friday deals at Amazon are raining from every direction! We are now getting an epic $220 discount on the middle brother of the Tab S8 series, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. That's a generous 24% off, so don't hesitate!
$220 off (24%)
$679 99
$899 99
Galaxy Tab S8 at Amazon: 22% off
The newest Galaxy Tab from Samsung, the Tab S8, is now also discounted at Amazon. This deal shaves 22% off the vanilla Tab S8 retail price, making it a very good investment indeed. Get this Black Friday deal while it lasts!
$156 off (22%)
$543 89
$699 99
iPad Air from 2022 get a nice 8% discount ($50 off)
The iPad Air from 2022 is now discounted by 8% at Amazon. This deal used to be 7% off, and now it's grown - which is awesome, also given the fact we don't often see discounts on Apple devices. Check out this great Black Friday deal at Amazon now!
$50 off (8%)
$549
$599
iPad mini (2021) get discounted by 15% right now
The iPad mini from 2021 is also discounted right now at Amazon. Here, this great deal shaves 15% off the list price of the iPad mini 6. Yeah, as all of you may probably know so far, iPads, especially the latest models, rarely get a discount. But this here is another story! Now is the time to get yourself this compact iPad.
$99 off (15%)
$549 99
$649
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2022): now $45 off at Amazon
The 2022 version of the 11" iPad Pro is enjoying a small 5% discount at Amazon at the moment, bringing its price down to $854. This is the model with Wi-Fi connectivity only, and 256GB of storage.
$45 off (5%)
$854
$899
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022): Buy it now with a 5% discount from Amazon
The 128GB version of the 2022 12.9" iPad Pro from Apple is currently $55 cheaper than usual at Amazon. This version in particular comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, but if you want cellular on top of that you will have to pay a bit more cash, but thankfully the same discount applies there as well.
$55 off (5%)
$1044
$1099
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5”: save $80, more affordable than ever
If you're looking for an affordable Galaxy Tab, you will like this Black Friday Amazon offer. You can now save 35% off the list price of the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch tablet. This offer makes this already quite affordable (but capable) tablet an irresistible instant-buy.
$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 99
28% off on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Amazon!
The Tab S7 FE is now also discounted with a generous Black Friday offer at Amazon. This mid-range tablet from Samsung is now getting into the budget-friendly category, so you wouldn't want to miss out on this deal!
$146 off (28%)
$383 80
$529 99
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: 38% off right now at Amazon
Another great Black Friday deal is available on the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. You can now get this tablet for below $100, which is definitely awesome, if you ask us! Don't miss out on this one!
$60 off (38%)
$99 99
$159 99
Save $120 now on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon!
You can save $120 on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon. This great mid-range tablet is now rocking this generous Black Friday deal and has now become more affordable than ever. $120 off is basically 34% off, so that's a great offer!
$120 off (34%)
$229 99
$349 99
Fire HD 10 (2021): half price!!
An epic Black Friday deal at Amazon discounts the budget-friendly Amazon Fire HD 10 by 50% off. Yes, right now you can save $75 on this tablet! Don't miss out!
$75 off (50%)
$74 99
$149 99
45% off on the Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) tablet!
You can save $45 on the affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 from 2022. This tablet can now be yours for half its price with this generous Black Friday deal. You can save even more if you trade-in an old device.
$45 off (45%)
$54 99
$99 99
Fire 7 tablet: get a tablet for cheap
If you're looking for the ultimate budget-friendly tablet, you may like the Fire 7 tablet and its Black Friday discount at Amazon. This tablet now costs pocket money, quite literally!
$20 off (33%)
$39 99
$59 99
Apple iPad 10.2-inch from 2021: 18% off right now
Another great Black Friday deal is available on the entry-level iPad 10.2-inch, which was released in 2021. The discount is on the Wi-Fi model, but the Wi-Fi and Cellular model is also discounted, although by 10%.
$269 99
$329 99
Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds at Amazon
We're also seeing a lot of hot discounts on earbuds and headphones right now at Amazon. Models from Samsung, Google, Sony, Bose have their prices slashed. Basically, it is a great time for you if you've been looking to get some headphones or earbuds. Just look at those deals!
Galaxy Buds 2 get discounted by 40% at Amazon!
You can now get 40% off on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds at Amazon. This cool deal doesn't require any trade-in or anything in particular: it's just a pure, hot, Black Friday discount (and stocks are running out, so hurry up!)
$60 off (40%)
$89 99
$149 99
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get 22% off right now
Get the latest Pro earbuds by Samsung with a very generous 22% discount at Amazon right now. You basically get $30 off with this Black Friday deal.
$50 off (22%)
$179 99
$229 99
Galaxy Buds Live: less than half their retail price!
And you also can get a notable 53% off on the Galaxy Buds Live at Amazon right now as well. These earbuds may be a bit older, but they're still perfectly capable in 2022, and for that price, we might add, they're kind of a steal right now!
$90 off (53%)
$79 99
$169 99
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): save 20%
A 20% off discount is available for Black Friday on the second generation of the premium AirPods Pro by Apple. You don't need any trade-ins to get this epic deal right now! And hurry, as AirPods usually get out of stock on shopping events pretty quickly!
$49 off (20%)
$199 99
$249
Google Pixel Buds A: save $35 right now
Amazon's Black Friday deals on Pixel devices are epic. You can now save $35, which is 35% off, on the Google Pixel Buds A. Get these wireless earbuds now for a very cheap price!
$35 off (35%)
$64
$99
Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds at Amazon right now
A 40% discount is available at Amazon for the Beats Studio Buds. This Black Friday deal at Amazon makes the Beats Studio Buds below the $100 mark, so if you're into them - don't hesitate!
$60 off (40%)
$89 95
$149 95
Save 40% on the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones!
Another awesome offer by Amazon discounts the Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones by 28%. If you've been looking for a pair of awesome Pro-looking earphones that sync flawlessly with your iPhone, now is the time to go for it!
$100 off (40%)
$149 95
$249 95
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II get 17% off at Amazon right now
Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II are now 17% discounted with this great Black Friday deal. This offer helps you save $50 right now on these noise cancelling earbuds (by the way, you can personalize the noise-cancellation on these babies!). Don't miss out!
$50 off (17%)
$249
$299
Bose QuietComfort 45 are now discounted by $80
Get $80 off the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones with this awesome Black Friday deal at Amazon. The discount amounts to 24% off the list price of these wireless noise cancelling headphones. All the four color options they are available in are discounted.
$80 off (24%)
$249
$329
Get the Sony WF-C500 earbuds with a 42% discount right now
Another great Amazon Black Friday deal is this one. You can now get the Sony WF-C500 earbuds with IPX4 water resistance for 42% off their retail price. Get up to 10hr battery life, total up to 20hr with charging case, splash-proof and sweat-proof with an IPX4 rating and easier, clearer hands-free calling with these earbuds.
$42 off (42%)
$58
$99 99
Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS get 51% off right now
Get 51% off the Sony WH-XB910N Extra BASS with this extra generous Black Friday deal at Amazon. This discount shaves off a whopping $126.99 of these headphones list price.
$127 off (51%)
$123
$249 99
Sony WF-C500: save 42% right now
If you're looking for earbuds instead of headphones from Sony, worry not - Amazon's got you covered. This Black Friday deal slashes the price of the Sony WF-C500 true wireless in-ear earbuds with IPX4 water resistance by 42%!
$42 off (42%)
$58
$99 99
JBL Live Free NC+: another half price product right now
This Black Friday offer discounts of 50% for the JBL Live FREE with Active Noise Cancelling.: Make every day extraordinary with these earbuds with great JBL Signature Sound. These headphones might be small, but they deliver some serious power.
$75 off (50%)
$74 95
$149 95
Black Friday deals on TVs at Amazon
If you're interested in getting a cool TV, guess what we're going to say? Yep, check out the deals down below! These Black Friday deals on TVs at Amazon are simply stunning!
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: 47% off
This awesome deal discounts the Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV by almost half its price! It's a deal that's really hard to miss, especially if that TV is something you might be interested in (even if not, better check it out as this deal is quite generous!).
$220 off (47%)
$249 99
$469 99
Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: 33% off
Another awesome early Black Friday deal at Amazon shaves 33% off the retail price of the Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series. This one is the BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Exclusive Features for The Playstation 5 model from 2022.
$502 off (33%)
$998
$1499 99
SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class OLED 4K: 40% off
If you want an enormous TV (hell yeah for that 65-inch Samsung TV!), you're in luck. You can now get 40% off on this Samsung TV at Amazon with this great early Black Friday offer. Enjoy beautiful colors and contrast on this 65-inch OLED 4K TV!
$1200 off (40%)
$1797 99
$2997 99
LG 55-Inch Class QNED85 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV: 36% off
This LG TV comes with 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered 4K, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, and can now be yours with a discount of 36%. This is a hot early Black Friday offer and stock is running out on this one, so if you're interested, check it out and make your decision fast!
$503 off (36%)
$896 99
$1399 99
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series: 53% off right now
Looking for a cheaper alternative than the TVs listed above? Well, you may like the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV. Its name is a mouth-full, but its discount is epic: 53% off! Yes, that's a bit more than half its price! If you're looking for an affordable TV, Amazon's granted you the chance with this deal, so snatch it now!
$79 99
$169 99
Have Amazon's Black Friday deals started yet?
As Black Friday officially kicks off November 25, Amazon's Black Friday deals have already started, allowing you to save BIG on tons of products, the most intriguing of which we've handpicked above. Amazon's offers started a day early, and now there are loads of awesome deals to pick from for your next tech device. Be quick, as there's usually no indication as to when the prices might suddenly change, or the stock might run out.
Is an Amazon Prime membership required to shop the Black Friday deals?
Nope, Black Friday deals at Amazon don't specifically require you to have a Prime membership. However, it is always possible that some deal may be available with better condition for Prime members. Generally though, that's more of an exception rather than a rule. Prime members do get other benefits at Amazon such as faster shipping, but the Black Friday deals themselves are expected to be available for non-Prime members as well.
Is it worth it to consider Amazon's Black Friday deals?
Yes, definitely! As you may know, Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and given the fact that it's a big competition between all the retailers to give you the best offer possible, offers during Black Friday are generally awesome. Surely, Amazon has its own Prime Day event that's equally awesome, but this doesn't mean it can't join on the Black Friday fun. You may want to monitor prices (as those change during the event) if you see a deal at Amazon is not matching deals at other retailers. Deals have already started and things are getting exciting!
