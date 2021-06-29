Don't like your AirPods Max case? Here are the top 5 substitutes we picked

Don't like your AirPods Max case? Here are the top 5 substitutes we picked0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Affordable yet effective
Let’s start with a couple of products that won’t add much more to your expenses:
- VOMA Leather Case
The VOMA Leather Case is the slimmest one of the bunch, apart from the one exception I will mention later. It is made of waterproof leather, and its EVA hard shell contributes to a shock and dust-proofed exterior. Inside, you will also find a detachable mesh pouch with a zipper where you can store your charging cable and other accessories.
While it does not have many reviews on Amazon, those who have tried the product have expressed satisfaction with it. For the price of $18, it’s worth the try.
- co2CREA Hard Carrying Case
The case from co2CREA is similar to the one from VOMA as it also has an EVA hard shell that offers shockproof, dustproof, and water resistance. Albeit a bit more expensive, for the extra buck, you get higher material quality in return. The inside of the case seems much softer than the one from VOMA. The company also paces a lot of faith in the quality of its double zipper design.
This one will cost you $30, and it seems to be rather popular. Most of its reviews are five stars, although please note that some buyers have reported a chemical smell that in some cases is strong and in others is barely noticeable and goes away.
For the fashionistas
If you are looking for stylish options to go with the beautiful design of your AirPods Max, you will probably find it in one of these two:
The case by Waterfield Designs is the full package. The top and bottom layers have closed-cell foam, which resists compression. On the inside, it’s laced with plush lining paired with soft foam.
If you are not a fan of the Apple Smart case, this product relieves you of having to use it. A unique Magnetic Leather Butterfly feature puts the headphones into low power mode and protects the earcups from slamming into each other. If you still decide to use Apple’s case, the “wings” remain flat.
The case also has many additional storage options and comes in leather and nylon vegan-friendly variants. On top of that, you can charge your device even when it’s stored inside. The price of the Shield Case is $99 for the leather options or $89 for the nylon ones.
Now, this right here screams stylish. More of a pouch than a case, Pad & Quill’s product has a different look and feel to it. The case exterior is hand-crafted out of full-grain leather, which is under PQ’s 25 leather warranty. On the inside, your AirPods Max are shielded by ballistic nylon cloth, a protective thick foam layer, and a center crush-resistant core column.
Similar to the Waterfield Designs Shield Case, the one from Pad & Quill features two hidden magnets that automatically put the AirPods Max into low power mode. Additionally, there is an opening at the bottom for in-case charging.
One feature of this premium case makes it stand out even more from all the rest. Inside the case, there are two leather straps that, when connected, you can turn the case over to transform it into a stand for your headphones.
You can usually get this high-end case/pouch for the price of $129, but at the moment, it seems to be out of stock. Despite that, it’s worth keeping an eye on this product.
Case, what case?
- MONOCARBON Carbon Fiber Covers
If it is maximum lightness you are searching for, a cover for the AirPods Max’s earcups might be the way to go. There are many variations out there, but the ones made by MONOCARBON are manufactured from real carbon fiber, and there is no getting lighter than that. Apart from making them super lightweight, the material gives the covers a distinguishing durability and sturdiness.
MONOCARBON has also made sure the cutouts of the product to be precise so that no functionality of the headphones is impaired. Reviews on Amazon confirm this claim and are mostly five stars. Currently, the price is $53.