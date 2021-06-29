Don't like your AirPods Max case? Here are the top 5 substitutes we picked

co2CREA Hard Carrying Case





The case from co2CREA is similar to the one from VOMA as it also has an EVA hard shell that offers shockproof, dustproof, and water resistance. Albeit a bit more expensive, for the extra buck, you get higher material quality in return. The inside of the case seems much softer than the one from VOMA. The company also paces a lot of faith in the quality of its double zipper design.This one will cost you $30, and it seems to be rather popular. Most of its reviews are five stars, although please note that some buyers have reported a chemical smell that in some cases is strong and in others is barely noticeable and goes away.