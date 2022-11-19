Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price

Apple Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price
Apple's first rugged smartwatch aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Ultra, is finally getting a decent discount, just in time for the holiday sale season.

The Watch Ultra can be described as an outdoorsy version of the flagship Watch Series 8, packing all of the health and fitness features that users have come to expect from Apple such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen readings, and adding sporty features on top of that.

The incredibly feature-packed wearable promises a battery life of 36 hours during normal use, which can be extended to up to 60 hours by toggling on the low power mode.

It is water resistant up to 100 meters, IP6X dust resistant, and has been environmentally tested to MIL-STD 810H15. In normal people speak, it can withstand more abuse than conventional best smartwatches. There is also a 86 decibels emergency siren to make it easier to call for help if you get lost.

Apple Watch Ultra Blue/Gray Trail Loop Small/Medium

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Blue/Gray Trail Loop M/L

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Blue/Gray Trail Loop S/M

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Yellow/Beige Trail Loop M/L

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra yellow/Beige Trail Loop S/M

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Green Alpine Loop Large

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Green Alpine Loop Medium

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Green Alpine Loop Small

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Orange Alpine Loop Large

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Orange Alpine Loop Medium

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Orange Alpine Loop Small

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Starlight Alpine Loop Large

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Starlight Alpine Loop Med

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Starlight Alpine Loop Small

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Midnight Ocean

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra White Ocean

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra Yellow Ocean Band

49mm titanium case | Flat sapphire front crystal | Customizable Action button | 36 hours of battery life with normal use | Precision dual-frequency GPS | Suitable for Ocean and Water Sports | Heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen |Temperature sensor
$60 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

The watch is made of aerospace-grade material and has a sturdy and bright 2000 nits screen that is readable in most situations. It comes with an Action button that can be customized to access features such as Workouts, Backtrack, and Compass Waypoints. It comes with three built-in microphones to ensure clear sound during voice calls. Speaking of which, the watch only comes in an LTE configuration.

The Watch Ultra can track a range of activities including dives, hikes, and everyday workouts, and can also autodetect some activities such as walking and cycling. It is also offers more accurate GPS results than most other watches, thanks to dual GPS bands.

Overall, the Watch Ultra is great for adventurers who are a part of the Apple ecosystem. At $799, it's more expensive than mainstream watches like Apple's own Series 8 but its price is in line with other sports watches.

It's very rare to find it on sale since it came out just a couple of months ago, but Amazon is selling many variants at a discount of $60, which brings the price down to $739. This is an all-time low price and we think it will be scooped up quickly, so act fast if it has been on your wishlist for a while.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price
Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price
Samsung says it will be even faster rolling out Android 14 next year
Samsung says it will be even faster rolling out Android 14 next year
Google notes changes coming to Google Maps including AR-based "Search with Live View"
Google notes changes coming to Google Maps including AR-based "Search with Live View"
The Apple Watch Ultra from a casual buyer's perspective: Why it (may) be worth it
The Apple Watch Ultra from a casual buyer's perspective: Why it (may) be worth it
Verizon rolls out its own free Test Drive program to try to poach T-Mobile customers
Verizon rolls out its own free Test Drive program to try to poach T-Mobile customers
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony thinks new $500 camera can replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony thinks new $500 camera can replace your iPhone, Galaxy!

Popular stories

Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Best Buy is selling Apple's M1 iPad Pro 12.9 at absolutely mind-blowing discounts
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Take your first look at the Google Pixel Fold; no under-display fingerprint sensor here
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Some Best Buy customers give up on the retailer and buy their new Pixel 7 from Google
Dream camera phone with 1-inch sensor and two zoom cameras gets a release date, promises to crush iPhone and Galaxy
Dream camera phone with 1-inch sensor and two zoom cameras gets a release date, promises to crush iPhone and Galaxy
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless