Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price





The Watch Ultra can be described as an outdoorsy version of the flagship Watch Series 8, packing all of the health and fitness features that users have come to expect from Apple such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen readings, and adding sporty features on top of that.





The incredibly feature-packed wearable promises a battery life of 36 hours during normal use, which can be extended to up to 60 hours by toggling on the low power mode.





It is water resistant up to 100 meters, IP6X dust resistant, and has been environmentally tested to MIL-STD 810H15. In normal people speak, it can withstand more abuse than conventional best smartwatches . There is also a 86 decibels emergency siren to make it easier to call for help if you get lost.





The watch is made of aerospace-grade material and has a sturdy and bright 2000 nits screen that is readable in most situations. It comes with an Action button that can be customized to access features such as Workouts, Backtrack, and Compass Waypoints. It comes with three built-in microphones to ensure clear sound during voice calls. Speaking of which, the watch only comes in an LTE configuration.





The Watch Ultra can track a range of activities including dives, hikes, and everyday workouts, and can also autodetect some activities such as walking and cycling. It is also offers more accurate GPS results than most other watches, thanks to dual GPS bands.





Overall, the Watch Ultra is great for adventurers who are a part of the Apple ecosystem. At $799, it's more expensive than mainstream watches like Apple's own Series 8 but its price is in line with other sports watches.





It's very rare to find it on sale since it came out just a couple of months ago, but Amazon is selling many variants at a discount of $60, which brings the price down to $739. This is an all-time low price and we think it will be scooped up quickly, so act fast if it has been on your wishlist for a while.