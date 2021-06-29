To catch leakers in China, Apple wants those working on the assembly line to wear body-cams

To catch leakers in China, Apple wants those working on the assembly line to wear body-cams0
Apple has requested that some factory employees wear "police-grade" body cameras in order to block them from leaking unofficial proprietary information. The body camera that Apple is disseminating is said to be the Axon Body 2 according to Front Page Tech. This is a professional camera worn by many policemen in the U.S.
Some tipsters have tried to work around the illegalities of spreading rumors and tips by saying that the information came to them in a dream. But Apple made a point last week of saying that cloaking tips in such a fashion is still against the firm's regulations and could lead to legal action taken against the tipster.
A whole cottage industry has been created by tipsters creating videos and sharing tweets about what we can expect Apple to include with the next iPhone, iPad, and other devices. Apple seems to make a distinction between these leakers and brokerage house analysts like TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo whose reputation for passing along information about future Apple products and release dates is unmatched in the industry.