To catch leakers in China, Apple wants those working on the assembly line to wear body-cams



Apple has requested that some factory employees wear "police-grade" body cameras in order to block them from leaking unofficial proprietary information. The body camera that Apple is disseminating is said to be the Axon Body 2 according to Front Page Tech . This is a professional camera worn by many policemen in the U.S.







Less than a week ago, we passed along the rumor that Apple is cracking down on tipsters in China revealing non-public information about unannounced devices that have yet to be officially introduced by Apple. The crackdown covers leaks posted by some big time tipsters originating from he country such as Kang, whose leaks are often found on Weibo, and artists like Concept Creator who are responsible for creating concept images and renders of unannounced Apple products.





Apple has reportedly had its legal team send threatening letters to some of the tipsters who obtain their information from low-paid assembly line workers who are more than willing to get paid in exchange for information about the next iPhone models. Apple CEO Tim Cook has railed against tipsters in the past. The company is focusing on Chinese tipsters because the rumors being spread are, as we pointed out in the lChina last paragraph, originating from Apple's contract manufacturers in the country.





Some tipsters have tried to work around the illegalities of spreading rumors and tips by saying that the information came to them in a dream. But Apple made a point last week of saying that cloaking tips in such a fashion is still against the firm's regulations and could lead to legal action taken against the tipster.





A whole cottage industry has been created by tipsters creating videos and sharing tweets about what we can expect Apple to include with the next iPhone, iPad, and other devices. Apple seems to make a distinction between these leakers and brokerage house analysts like TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo whose reputation for passing along information about future Apple products and release dates is unmatched in the industry.

