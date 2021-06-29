$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Accessories iOS Apple Tablets Software updates Apps Processors Wearables Camera Display

To catch leakers in China, Apple wants those working on the assembly line to wear body-cams

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Jun 29, 2021, 3:08 AM
0
To catch leakers in China, Apple wants those working on the assembly line to wear body-cams
Apple has requested that some factory employees wear "police-grade" body cameras in order to block them from leaking unofficial proprietary information. The body camera that Apple is disseminating is said to be the Axon Body 2 according to Front Page Tech. This is a professional camera worn by many policemen in the U.S.

Less than a week ago, we passed along the rumor that Apple is cracking down on tipsters in China revealing non-public information about unannounced devices that have yet to be officially introduced by Apple. The crackdown covers leaks posted by some big time tipsters originating from he country such as Kang, whose leaks are often found on Weibo, and artists like Concept Creator who are responsible for creating concept images and renders of unannounced Apple products.

Apple has reportedly had its legal team send threatening letters to some of the tipsters who obtain their information from low-paid assembly line workers who are more than willing to get paid in exchange for information about the next iPhone models.  Apple CEO Tim Cook has railed against tipsters in the past. The company is focusing on Chinese tipsters because the rumors being spread are, as we pointed out in the lChina last paragraph, originating from Apple's contract manufacturers in the country.

Some tipsters have tried to work around the illegalities of spreading rumors and tips by saying that the information came to them in a dream. But Apple made a point last week of saying that cloaking tips in such a fashion is still against the firm's regulations and could lead to legal action taken against the tipster.

A whole cottage industry has been created by tipsters creating videos and sharing tweets about what we can expect Apple to include with the next iPhone, iPad, and other devices. Apple seems to make a distinction between these leakers and brokerage house analysts like TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo whose reputation for passing along information about future Apple products and release dates is unmatched in the industry.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Isaak Asimov’s sci-fi epic “Foundation” debuts on Apple TV+ this September
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Isaak Asimov’s sci-fi epic “Foundation” debuts on Apple TV+ this September
Don't like your AirPods Max case? Here are the top 5 substitutes we picked
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Don't like your AirPods Max case? Here are the top 5 substitutes we picked
Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iOS devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iOS devices
Amazon Music subscribers are getting six months of Disney+ for free
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Amazon Music subscribers are getting six months of Disney+ for free
Snapchat's latest update fixes major crash bug on the iPhone app
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat's latest update fixes major crash bug on the iPhone app
Pixel 5a release time frame revealed by a trusted insider
by Anam Hamid,  1
Pixel 5a release time frame revealed by a trusted insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless