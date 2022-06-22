Apple Translate adds five new languages for iOS 16 beta users
Apple announced the iOS 16 beta earlier this month during the main keynote of the WWDC 2022 event, with a bunch of cool new features, including automatic unit conversion, new message options, and additional languages in Apple Translate.
Now, it seems that Apple has started rolling out five new languages to its Translate app for iOS 16 beta. Initially, during the keynote it was mentioned that six new languages will be added to the app - namely Turkish, Thai, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, and Dutch.
Apple Translate officially supports 11 languages - English, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Russian. With the addition of the aforementioned five new languages, the count increases to 16 - still very far away from what Google Translate has to offer.
However, it’s a positive change and a step in the right direction - especially considering the fact that Apple has been working on its translation services for quite a shorter period of time, compared to Google.
Now, it seems that Apple has started rolling out five new languages to its Translate app for iOS 16 beta. Initially, during the keynote it was mentioned that six new languages will be added to the app - namely Turkish, Thai, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, and Dutch.
The guys at XDA Developers have found out that Apple Translate now supports Turkish, Thai, Polish, Indonesian, and Dutch, leaving Vietnamese out of the equation for the time being. The newly supported languages should appear in the Translate app without the need to update the iOS beta version (iOS 16 beta 1).
Image credit - XDA Developers
Apple Translate officially supports 11 languages - English, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Russian. With the addition of the aforementioned five new languages, the count increases to 16 - still very far away from what Google Translate has to offer.
However, it’s a positive change and a step in the right direction - especially considering the fact that Apple has been working on its translation services for quite a shorter period of time, compared to Google.
Read More:
Things that are NOT allowed: