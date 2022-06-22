 Apple Translate adds five new languages for iOS 16 beta users - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple Translate adds five new languages for iOS 16 beta users

iOS Software updates
Apple Translate adds five new languages for iOS 16 beta users
Apple announced the iOS 16 beta earlier this month during the main keynote of the WWDC 2022 event, with a bunch of cool new features, including automatic unit conversion, new message options, and additional languages in Apple Translate.

Now, it seems that Apple has started rolling out five new languages to its Translate app for iOS 16 beta. Initially, during the keynote it was mentioned that six new languages will be added to the app - namely Turkish, Thai, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian, and Dutch.

The guys at XDA Developers have found out that Apple Translate now supports Turkish, Thai, Polish, Indonesian, and Dutch, leaving Vietnamese out of the equation for the time being. The newly supported languages should appear in the Translate app without the need to update the iOS beta version (iOS 16 beta 1).



Apple Translate officially supports 11 languages - English, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Russian. With the addition of the aforementioned five new languages, the count increases to 16 - still very far away from what Google Translate has to offer.

However, it’s a positive change and a step in the right direction - especially considering the fact that Apple has been working on its translation services for quite a shorter period of time, compared to Google.

Read More:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Vote now: How often do you charge your phone?
Vote now: How often do you charge your phone?
Meta updates its Community Feedback Policy to fight misleading reviews
Meta updates its Community Feedback Policy to fight misleading reviews
You may soon be able to write long blog-like tweets with 'Twitter Notes' feature
You may soon be able to write long blog-like tweets with 'Twitter Notes' feature
Here's the first official image of Motorola's cheapest Edge phone
Here's the first official image of Motorola's cheapest Edge phone
Latest Pixel 6a hands-on video reveals disappointing benchmark performance
Latest Pixel 6a hands-on video reveals disappointing benchmark performance
Dimensity 9000+ is MediaTek’s answer to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Dimensity 9000+ is MediaTek’s answer to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
T-Mobile has another 'Un-carrier move' locked and loaded (yes, already)
AT&T knocks it out of the park with outstanding new 12-month prepaid plan
AT&T knocks it out of the park with outstanding new 12-month prepaid plan
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
Microsoft launches new premium security app for Android and iOS devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless