Apple set to acquire image editing apps Pixelmator and Photomator

Pixelmator has carved a niche for itself by offering creative tools that rival industry giants like Adobe. Their apps, exclusively available on Apple platforms such as Mac, iPad, and iPhone, have gained popularity for their intuitive design and impressive performance. This isn't the first time Apple has acquired a popular app. Remember Dark Sky, the hyperlocal weather app? Apple acquired it and then integrated its features into its own Weather app. There are other examples too, like Workflow, which evolved into the Shortcuts app, and others that were absorbed with varying degrees of success.









The Pixelmator team expressed their excitement about joining Apple, highlighting their long-standing admiration for the tech giant and their shared commitment to user experience and design. They believe this acquisition will enable them to reach a wider audience and further impact creative professionals globally.



It remains to be seen how this acquisition will play out. Will Pixelmator be integrated into iOS or macOS, or will it remain a standalone app? Only time will tell.





The financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed. However, the implications of this deal are far-reaching, potentially reshaping the landscape of image editing software and expanding Apple's footprint in the creative industry.



Personally, I am both excited and apprehensive to see how this acquisition will influence the development of the Pixelmator apps in the future. I have been using Pixelmator since the first version of the app on macOS and was ecstatic when it expanded to iOS. Now, the apps have reached Pro levels and are my go-to for image — and even a little video — editing.





I've always admired Pixelmator's dedication to providing powerful yet accessible creative tools. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the company in the future.