Apple makes change to App Store rules allowing subscription apps to auto-renew without permission

Apple has made a change to its App Store rules which now allow App Store subscriptions to renew automatically each month even if the subscription price has been raised. The old rule required that subscribers opt-in to a subscription renewal if accompanied by a price hike. Now, the possibility exists that one or more of your subscription apps could auto-renew at a higher price without signing off on it.

The problem is that unless you know how much you normally pay for these subscriptions each month, you might not recognize a price increase when one has been rammed down your throat. Apple does have an explanation for this new rule which it mentioned in a post put up Monday on the internet. The company wrote, "Currently, when an auto-renewable subscription price is increased, subscribers must opt in before the price increase is applied. The subscription doesn’t renew at the next billing period for subscribers who didn't opt in to the new price."





The tech giant claims that many who don't opt-in at the new, higher price have had their services interrupted unintentionally. This forces them to resubscribe inside of the app, from the Settings menu on their iPhone and iPad, or the App Store on a Mac. The new rule allows the subscription to continue under certain circumstances (more on that below) so that the subscriber doesn't find that his subscription has been mistakenly canceled.







Apple is not requiring subscribers to approve an auto-renew subscription with a price hike under certain conditions. One, the subscription can only be raised once a year and doesn't hike the rate by more than $5 or 50% of the monthly subscription price, or $50 and 50% of the annual subscription rate.

Apple says that it changed the rules to make sure subscribers don't accidentally cancel a subscription app they need



In situations where it allows a subscription to auto-renew at a higher price, Apple says that it "always notifies users of an increase in advance, including via email, push notification, and a message within the app. Apple will also notify users of how to view, manage, and cancel subscriptions if preferred."





Apple adds that "for all subscription price increases that are above the thresholds, exceed the annual limit, or occur within territories where the law requires it, subscribers must opt in before the price increase is applied. The subscription won’t renew at the next billing period for subscribers who didn’t opt in to the new price."

