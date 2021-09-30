The iPhone 13 Pro Max vs 12 Pro Max display: brighter, larger, longer battery life





It's traditionally been high up there with the best phone screens in criteria like credible color presentation, brightness and contrast, but Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and other Android warriors pulled way ahead with state-of-the-art dynamic refresh rate screens in the meantime.









The iPhone 13 Max vs 12 Pro Max display specs and quality





That the iPhone 13 Pro Max met or exceeded all of the criteria for an A+ rating is no surprise, given Apple's history of per-unit calibration and top-notch color credibility. The more interesting part, however, are the areas where it exceeds Apple's previous best panel, that of the 12 Pro Max.





Fortunately, the 13 Pro Max beats the 12 Pro Max not just in obvious sections like higher screen area because of the 20% smaller notch or higher refresh rate, but also in important display quality criteria like brightness and color presentation.





Here's a list of all the new iPhone 13 Pro Max display features that beat the 12 Pro Max:





The iPhone 13 Pro Max consumes 25% less battery power than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max display is 27% brighter than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has higher Absolute Color Accuracy than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 20% smaller notch than on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, taking just 1.3% of the total screen area.



2.5 hours longer battery life " quip in the battery section. While the higher typical brightness is advertised by Apple in the iPhone 13 Pro Max vs 12 Pro Max specs comparison , the display's power efficiency is tangentially confirmed by the "" quip in the battery section.





Not only is the battery pack larger, but the LTPO display technology on the 13 Pro Max is way more efficient than the LTPS screen on the 12 Pro Max, too, just as rumored.





That would also explain why Apple lists the iPhone 13 Pro (LTPO display) as having a better battery life than the iPhone 13 (LTPS screen) despite having a slightly smaller battery.