Apple's compact iPad mini (2021) powerhouse is on sale at a killer $120 Prime Day 2023 discount





We're talking about a new all-time high discount of 120 bucks that Amazon Prime members can currently apply to their favorite sixth-gen iPad mini configuration. That's right, all variants and colors are available at the exact same markdown, including the entry-level Wi-Fi-only 64GB model that normally costs $499 and digital hoarder-friendly 256 gig units with built-in 5G speeds regularly priced at a whopping $799.

Don't let the compact body or advanced age of this 8.3-inch slate fool you, as the Apple A15 Bionic processor under its hood and that modern design with relatively thin screen bezels definitely make the latest iPad mini generation one of the best tablets money can buy in 2023.





Especially if you're a hardcore Apple fan, this bad boy is likely to take precedence over the newer and larger iPad 10 , which comes with an older and slower A14 Bionic chip inside. The iPad mini (6th Gen) also features a handy side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a speedy and convenient USB Type-C 3.1 port while taking care of both your selfies and "normal" photography with 12MP cameras.





For such a small, razor-thin, and lightweight tablet, the 8.3-incher delivers solid battery life as well, and as we write all this, we can't help but wonder why anyone would ever need a different iPad model. Of course, certain users like to enjoy some extra screen real estate, but if you can settle for "just" 8.3 inches of Liquid Retina greatness, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger... with an Amazon Prime subscription.





Granted, there are a lot of great Prime Day tablet deals that you should carefully study, analyze, and compare before making your final buying decision this summer, but trust us when we say you will not regret getting the diminutive iPad mini (2021) beast at a record $120 discount.