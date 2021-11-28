The Apple AirPods Pro (2021) are on the biggest sale ever right now

The Apple AirPods Pro (2021) are on the biggest sale ever right now0
This is the third generation of AirPods Pro, which was just released last month, making this offer an even rarer event than if it was any other AirPods model. It's always difficult to find price cuts on such brand new item releases, and Amazon is currently offering these much sought-after earbuds for only $169.99, while they usually retail for $249.00.
While the regular AirPods are simply great-sounding earbuds with great battery life, the AirPods Pro 3rd Gen also feature top-tier active noise cancelation, "Hey Siri" integration, and a Transparency Mode that instantly takes you out of your music bubble and allows you to hear and interact with the world around you normally, when the need arises.
The earbuds also feature adaptive EQ and three pairs of different-sized soft silicone tips, to ensure that at least one of them is a perfect fit for your ears. Needless to say, both the AirPods 3rd Gen and the AirPods Pro 3rd Gen are water and sweat-resistant, making them both ideal for outdoor exercise in the rain.
