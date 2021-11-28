Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Black Friday - Galaxy Watch4 from $145!

 View
Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday deals on tech before they are gone!
Accessories Apple Deals Wearables Black Friday Cyber Monday

The Apple AirPods Pro (2021) are on the biggest sale ever right now

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Apple AirPods Pro are on the biggest sale ever right now
Apple has unfortunately never been willing to join the Black Friday deals madness of the rest of the American market—at least not to the extent of other retailers. While the Cupertino company is holding a weekend-long gift card giveaway with product purchases, Apple refuses to actually acknowledge Black Friday weekend or offer any real sales on its website.

That doesn't stop third-party retailers from offering mouth-watering discounts on Apple products, however, and we've just stumbled upon one of the biggest sales on Apple's AirPods Pro we've ever seen. This one is found on Amazon, and sees a massive $80 chopped off the premium wireless earbuds' retail price. 

This is the third generation of AirPods Pro, which was just released last month, making this offer an even rarer event than if it was any other AirPods model. It's always difficult to find price cuts on such brand new item releases, and Amazon is currently offering these much sought-after earbuds for only $169.99, while they usually retail for $249.00. 

This puts them on the exact same price as the 3rd gen of Apple's regular AirPods (the non-Pro kind), which are also on sale for $169.99 right now.

While the regular AirPods are simply great-sounding earbuds with great battery life, the AirPods Pro 3rd Gen also feature top-tier active noise cancelation, "Hey Siri" integration, and a Transparency Mode that instantly takes you out of your music bubble and allows you to hear and interact with the world around you normally, when the need arises.

The earbuds also feature adaptive EQ and three pairs of different-sized soft silicone tips, to ensure that at least one of them is a perfect fit for your ears. Needless to say, both the AirPods 3rd Gen and the AirPods Pro 3rd Gen are water and sweat-resistant, making them both ideal for outdoor exercise in the rain.

Here are the two best Black Friday deals on the AirPods and AirPods Pro below: 



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Early Lenovo Smart Clock Cyber Monday deal brings a rare 60% discount
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Early Lenovo Smart Clock Cyber Monday deal brings a rare 60% discount
These are the cheapest AirPods Max we found on Cyber Monday!
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
These are the cheapest AirPods Max we found on Cyber Monday!
150
Stylish and classy: Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker biggest Cyber Monday discount
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Stylish and classy: Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker biggest Cyber Monday discount
$100
Productivity on the go! Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G + S Pen Flip Cover for $317 off
by Rado Minkov,  0
Productivity on the go! Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G + S Pen Flip Cover for $317 off
The Beats Solo3 headphones are half price in time for Cyber Monday
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The Beats Solo3 headphones are half price in time for Cyber Monday
Snatch the OnePlus 8 for $299 with this amazing Black Friday deal
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Snatch the OnePlus 8 for $299 with this amazing Black Friday deal
-$400
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless