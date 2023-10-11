Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
These are the best Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: cellular Apple Watch 8 hits lowest price in months!

Best Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals 2023
The second day of Amazon Prime Day in October is already halfway through, but you still have a chance to grab great tech deals. In the final hours of the event, some prices are fluctuating, but the deals are still present — you can still find plenty Prime Day smartphone deals and Prime Day smartwatch offers, including awesome Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals and Prime Day Apple Watch deals.

Alternative smartwatches are also discounted — there are the Amazfit wearables, and let's not forget Garmin smartwatches, so surely, there is something for everyone during Amazon Prime Day in October 2023.

Also, be sure to check if alternative colors don't come with a deeper discount! The cellular Apple Watch 8 in black currently comes with the lowest price we've seen in months — down by $200!

Top 3 smartwatch deals on Amazon Prime Day in October


Jump to:


Apple Watch Prime Day discounts


Apple's smartwatches don't usually receive big discounts even at shopping events, but on this Amazon Prime Day event we see a significant one on the Apple Watch Series 8 which is discounted with $200. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is also available with a sweet $69 discount.

During last year's Amazon Prime Day in October, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8, which was just released at that time, was discounted by $50 and the Apple Watch SE 2020 was available for $50 off its usual price. So, it is no surprise that we see something similar and even better this October.  A nice 6% discount on the new top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also available now, thanks to the Prime Day sales. 

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Now $50 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) on Amazon at a $50 discount from the regular price. Packed with a plethora of features, it's a worthwhile investment, especially for budget-conscious Apple enthusiasts!
$50 off (20%)
$199
$249
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a $50 discount

Secure the Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] with a robust titanium case for a $50 discount on Amazon Prime Day in October! Renowned as the pinnacle of smartwatches, the Watch Ultra 2 is a must-have for tech enthusiasts.
$50 off (6%)
$749
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] with Milanese Loop

With a sweet Amazon Prime Day deal you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] for $200 less than usual! With its bright, Always-On Retina display, it is easy to read, even when your wrist is down.
$200 off (25%)
$599
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 LTE, 45 mm, RENEWED

Discover the Apple Watch Series 7—nearly identical to the latest Series 9, sans a temperature sensor and crash detection. With the same sleek design, robust features, and fitness tracking capabilities, seize the LTE model at the price of a non-cellular variant. Don't miss out!
$30 off (11%)
$254 96
$285
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] can be yours for $80 less

Apple Watch Series 8 is just a year old and with its advanced sensors it can provide insights to help you better understand your health. The Watch is now going for $80 less than its usual price!
$80 off (20%)
$319
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] is 18% off on Amazon

You can get yourself a brand new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) and access to tens of thousands of apps on the App Store right on your wrist! The Watch SE [GPS 44mm] can be yours for $50 less!
$50 off (18%)
$229
$279
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] with 15% discount!

With the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) with cellular connectivity you can send a text, make a call, and stream music and podcasts without your iPhone nearby. This smartwatch can be yours with 15% discount on Amazon!
$50 off (15%)
$279
$329
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day deals on Galaxy Watches


Galaxy Watches as well do receive awesome discounts during shopping events. Galaxy Watch hunters can save at least $100 on a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6. And that is not all as the best Galaxy Watch for gym rats, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, also receives a significant price cut.

During Amazon Prime Day in July, the Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 was discounted by $129, while the LTE model was offered for $100 off its usual price. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also, received a nice $71 discount.

In July, the 46mm Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was the Galaxy Watch that received the biggest discount. The model was 52% off, which means that Galaxy Watch hunters had the opportunity to save a whopping $198 on this beautiful timepiece. So, it is no surprise we see such an incredible deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic this time around, too. You can now get it for $100 less than usual! 

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm LTE: Save $31!

If you want a smartwatch with a classic style, get the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm LTE from Amazon and save $31!. The smartwatch is full of features to help you around the day and is worth every single penny.
$31 off (6%)
$449
$479 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: Save $165!

Get the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 from Amazon and save $165 with an amazing Prime Day deal. Without a doubt, the saying "Old but gold" goes for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic!
$165 off (43%)
$214 95
$379 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch Pro 5 LTE: Save $105!

Get the Galaxy Watch Pro 5 LTE from Amazon and save $105 in the process. The watch has incredible durability and a nice battery life.
$105 off (21%)
$395
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth: Save $30!

Snag a 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 for $30 off its price from Amazon. The watch comes with an incredible design and it's loaded with features to help you track all your activities and health!
$30 off (10%)
$269 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Renewed Galaxy Watch 5 Pro REFURBISHED for $140 less!

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in excellent condition with Sapphire crystal glass face is now $140 less on Amazon! If you want a smartwatch but are on a budget, a renewed one is sure the option!
$140 off (35%)
$255
$395
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Garmin deals


This Amazon Prime Day in October, Garmin discounts range between 11% to 48% on some of the best Garmin smartwatches. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 sees a sweet 48% discount, similar to what we saw at the last Prime Day event. The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which also received a nice $140 discount on the last event, is now on a 31% discount. 

The Garmin Fenix 6 is also falling into the mix and now can be yours for 12% less than usual. And the amazing Garmin Epix Gen 2, which is perfect if you are one with an athletic lifestyle, is now $250 off! 

Garmin Instinct: Save $76!

On Prime Day, Amazon is offering the awesome Garmin Instinct for $76 off its price. The rugged smartwatch has military-grade durability and is full of features. It's a real bargain at this price.
$76 off (30%)
$173 95
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq: Now $68 OFF on Amazon!

The sweet and budget-friendly Garmin Venu Sq is currently $68 more affordable on Amazon Prime Day in October. The watch packs a lot of features, and it's even more temping at this price.
$68 off (34%)
$132 16
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4: Now $160 OFF on Amazon!

With a Prime Day in October deal, Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Vivoactive 4 for $160 off its price. The watch is loaded with features and is a true bargain.
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music with 29% discount

With a sweet Prime Day deal you can now get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which can last up to 7 days in smartwatch mode and 6 hours in GPS mode with music.
$100 off (29%)
$249 95
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6 with a 15% discount on Prime Day

Garmin Fenix 6 is a premium Multisport GPS Watch, which now can be yours on a sweet deal with $75 discount!
$75 off (15%)
$424 95
$499 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2 can be yours for $250 less

Get the Garmin Epix Gen 2 right now with sweet Amazon Prime Day deal with amazing 31% discount!
$250 off (31%)
$549 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 45s, 39MM is now 11% off on Amazon

If you want a GPS running Watch with Garmin Coach training plan support, the Garmin Forerunner 45s is the right choice! Now, it has 11% discount!
$19 off (11%)
$151 28
$169 99
Buy at Amazon

Prime Day Amazfit deals


This Amazon Prime Day in October, Amazfit discounts range between 15% to 30%. You can get yourself a new smartwatch and track your health and daily activities at a super sweet price right now. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is now $60 less than usual, but that is not all, so check out what offers we have selected for you! 

Amazfit GTR 4: Save $30!

Snag the Amazfit GTR 4 on Amazon for $30 off during this Prime Day in October deal. Featuring 150+ Sports Modes and an impressive 14-Day Battery Life, it's a must-have for fitness enthusiasts.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex 2: Save $30!

Grab the Amazfit T-Rex 2 on Amazon with a $30 discount—act quickly to seize this limited-time deal!
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: Save $50!

Grab the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The watch comes with 12-Day Battery Life and is full of features.
$50 off (26%)
$139 99
$189 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Cheetah Pro: Save $50!

Get the Amazfit Cheetah Pro on Amazon for a $50 discount. With a remarkable 14 Day+ Battery Life and a host of features, it's a deal you won't want to miss!
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: Save $60!

Snatch an Amazfit T-Rex Ultra for $60 off its price from Amazon. The watch has awesome 20-Day Battery Life and packs a lot of features to help you track all your activities!
$60 off (15%)
$339 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit Bip 5 smartwatch is now down with 11% on Amazon!

Amazfit Bip 5 has with large screen, Bluetooth calling, Alexa Built-in, and GPS Tracking. Its battery can last up to 10 days and all that for just under $80!
$10 off (11%)
$79 99
$89 99
Buy at Amazon
 

