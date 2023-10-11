These are the best Prime Day 2023 smartwatch deals: cellular Apple Watch 8 hits lowest price in months!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The second day of Amazon Prime Day in October is already halfway through, but you still have a chance to grab great tech deals. In the final hours of the event, some prices are fluctuating, but the deals are still present — you can still find plenty Prime Day smartphone deals and Prime Day smartwatch offers, including awesome Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals and Prime Day Apple Watch deals.
Alternative smartwatches are also discounted — there are the Amazfit wearables, and let's not forget Garmin smartwatches, so surely, there is something for everyone during Amazon Prime Day in October 2023.
Also, be sure to check if alternative colors don't come with a deeper discount! The cellular Apple Watch 8 in black currently comes with the lowest price we've seen in months — down by $200!
Top 3 smartwatch deals on Amazon Prime Day in October
Jump to:
During Amazon Prime Day in July, the Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 was discounted by $129, while the LTE model was offered for $100 off its usual price. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also, received a nice $71 discount.
In July, the 46mm Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was the Galaxy Watch that received the biggest discount. The model was 52% off, which means that Galaxy Watch hunters had the opportunity to save a whopping $198 on this beautiful timepiece. So, it is no surprise we see such an incredible deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic this time around, too. You can now get it for $100 less than usual!
Apple Watch Prime Day discounts
Apple's smartwatches don't usually receive big discounts even at shopping events, but on this Amazon Prime Day event we see a significant one on the Apple Watch Series 8 which is discounted with $200. The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is also available with a sweet $69 discount.
During last year's Amazon Prime Day in October, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8, which was just released at that time, was discounted by $50 and the Apple Watch SE 2020 was available for $50 off its usual price. So, it is no surprise that we see something similar and even better this October. A nice 6% discount on the new top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also available now, thanks to the Prime Day sales.
Prime Day deals on Galaxy Watches
Galaxy Watches as well do receive awesome discounts during shopping events. Galaxy Watch hunters can save at least $100 on a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6. And that is not all as the best Galaxy Watch for gym rats, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, also receives a significant price cut.
During Amazon Prime Day in July, the Bluetooth version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 was discounted by $129, while the LTE model was offered for $100 off its usual price. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also, received a nice $71 discount.
In July, the 46mm Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was the Galaxy Watch that received the biggest discount. The model was 52% off, which means that Galaxy Watch hunters had the opportunity to save a whopping $198 on this beautiful timepiece. So, it is no surprise we see such an incredible deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic this time around, too. You can now get it for $100 less than usual!
Prime Day Garmin deals
This Amazon Prime Day in October, Garmin discounts range between 11% to 48% on some of the best Garmin smartwatches. The Garmin Vivoactive 4 sees a sweet 48% discount, similar to what we saw at the last Prime Day event. The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, which also received a nice $140 discount on the last event, is now on a 31% discount.
The Garmin Fenix 6 is also falling into the mix and now can be yours for 12% less than usual. And the amazing Garmin Epix Gen 2, which is perfect if you are one with an athletic lifestyle, is now $250 off!
Prime Day Amazfit deals
This Amazon Prime Day in October, Amazfit discounts range between 15% to 30%. You can get yourself a new smartwatch and track your health and daily activities at a super sweet price right now. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is now $60 less than usual, but that is not all, so check out what offers we have selected for you!
Things that are NOT allowed: