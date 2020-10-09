Amazon Prime Day: best TV deals to expect

Amazon Prime Day is almost here! The massive two-day deals extravaganza is scheduled to start October 13 and, in anticipation of it all, we have compiled a list of the best Prime Day 2020 deals on TVs.





The list contains some juicy early deals that are already active, others that have been announced ahead of time, and some predictions based on previous Prime Day events.





Best Amazon Fire TV discounts on Prime Day





Prime Day is undoubtedly your best chance to get your hands on a discounted product and Amazon has everyone covered this year.





The Amazon Fire TV Cube, which supports 4K video and Dolby Vision, will be available with a massive $50 on Prime Day. If a TV is what you want, Insignia's 32-inch Smart HD TV with Fire TV built-in is a good option. It'll be receiving a very nice 35% discount. Looking for something bigger? This Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV is great and on Prime Day it will be $120 off. This Insignia model is another cheap option when it comes to 43-inch Smart Fire TVs. It's available with a $100 discount. Available with an even bigger $150 discount is this 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV from Toshiba.

Roku TV sales on Prime Day

Fire TV might dominate the streaming market but it isn't for everyone. Roku TV is also very popular and there are some good Prime Day discounts floating around.





The 32-inch HD Roku TV from TCL costs 35% less in the lead-up to Prime Day 2020. TCL is also selling the 50-inch 4K Roku TV at a 42% discount, meaning a saving of $200. If you're looking for a middle ground when it comes to size, check out this 40-inch Roku TV from TCL which is over $100 off. Another option to consider is this 65-inch 4K Roku TV from Hisense, now $70 cheaper. Samsung and Sony TVs – Best Prime Day bargains





The full list of Samsung and Sony TVs that will be discounted on Prime Day 2020 hasn't been released, but select models will be receiving price cuts of up to 30% over the course of the 2-day event. In the meantime, some deals are already active.





Amazon has the Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR available for a whopping $402 off. A smaller 55-inch version of the Sony TV is available too, this time with a $220 price cut. The Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa built-in is over $100 off, meaning a decent 10% discount. Even more Prime Day TV offers to consider





Walmart offered discounts across the Vizio lineup of Smart TVs during past events. The same is expected to happen this year and we are expecting the following:



Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for around $280, down from $450.

Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV in the region of $450, a discount of $250

Back over at Amazon, there's Hisense Android TV that's cheaper than usual:

The Hisense 55-Inch Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote is $100 off

Amazon dominates the home streaming market with its popular Fire TV platform. It supports all kinds of services including YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video, as well as newer options like Apple TV+ and Disney+.