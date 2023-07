Amazon Prime Day's best phone deals from day one: save up to 40% on top models

Jump to:





Samsung

If you're a Samsung fan, you'll be delighted to learn that Day One of Amazon Prime Day is full of awesome Galaxy deals. Amazon has some really generous discounts that you really don't want to miss if you've been needing a new Galaxy.

Gaalxy Z Fold 4 Prime Day offer at Amazon: save 39% Topping the charts today is this quite generous deal on the multitasking foldable king, the Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can now get a whopping 39% off (to put things in perspective - this means $700 off!) on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now at Amazon with this epic Prime Day discount. Don't hesitate, such a deal is a very rare occurence! $700 off (39%) $1099 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Save $500 on Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy with Verizon activation On the other hand, Best Buy also has quite the notable deal on the multitasking foldable beast. You can now save $500 with qualified activation with Verizon on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Best Buy. If you want even more savings, you can try trading in your phone with Best Buy for additional discount (the conditions are on Best Buy's website). $500 off (28%) $1299 99 $1799 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon: save 21% Prime Day deal A great 21% discount is available on the beasty flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon. This discount is available for the unlocked model. The 512GB version is also currently discounted at the retailer, so you can choose the storage option that will be most useful to you and you can get it on a bargain right now. This is $250 off, with no carrier contract required! $250 off (21%) $949 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23+: save $200 at Amazon with this epic Prime Day deal Amazon has another epic offer on a phone from the S23 series. You can now save $200 on this phone. It's factory unlocked. Just like its biggest sibling from the S23 trio, the Galaxy S23+ is a flagship phone with mighty performance. To get it that discounted is not a typical occurrence so feel free to take advantage of this deal while it lasts! $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S23 Prime Day deal at Amazon: save 23-25% right now Another epic Prime Day offer at Amazon is on the vanilla Galaxy S23. You can now get this phone for mid-range money, but you get a powerful flagship performance. Both the 128 and the 256GB versions of this phone are discounted: the 128GB version has a 25% discount, while the 256GB version has a 23% discount. Both quite good, especially for what you're getting - flagship performance, versatile camera, premium looks and 5 years software support. $200 off (23%) $659 99 $859 99 Buy at Amazon Save $150 on the Galaxy S23 with activation at Best Buy Best Buy has a great discount on the vanilla Galaxy S23 as well. With activation for either AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon, you get $150 off on this phone right now. Check all the conditions on Best Buy's website. Additionally, you can save more by trading in a similar device with the retailer. $150 off (19%) $649 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Unlocked 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Amazon: save $210 right now Amazon's generous Prime Day discounts include the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 by Samsung. The phone is off by $210 right now for the 256GB version, and the 128GB version is also getting a 20% discount. All in all, it's a great opportunity to get this beautiful and eye-catching clamshell foldable phone for less money. Give yourself the gift of awesome form-factor, powerful processor, and stellar performance today! $210 off (20%) $849 99 $1059 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy S21 FE at Amazon: save 25% Prime Day offer Get the Galaxy S21 FE for very cheap right now thanks to this Prime Day offer at Amazon. The deal doesn't require any carrier contract or trade-in. Act fast as usually these types of deals run out quite quickly. Especially when we're talking about a premium phone dressed in mid-range clothes, just like what the Galaxy S21 FE in fact is. $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Save $400 on the Galaxy S21 FE with new line on T-Mobile, $200 for Verizon/AT&T Best Buy has another epic deal on a Galaxy, this time on the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE). With qualified activation, you can save $350 on T-Mobile and $200 on Verizon or AT&T. The best discount is for T-Mobile with a new line or account, there you can save $400. Upgrading will help you save $350. Don't miss out! $400 off (67%) $199 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Prime Day deal at Amazon: Galaxy S22, save 16% right now Amazon has a great deal on the Galaxy S22 right now. The 2021 flagship is available with a notable 16% off its list price. This offer is for the unlocked version of the vanilla Galaxy S22, which means you don't need a carrier contract for this deal; and for the 256GB storage configuration. The 512GB version is also currently discounted, so if you're eyeing the bigger storage, you can definitely go for it. Don't miss out! $134 off (16%) $716 36 $849 99 Buy at Amazon Best Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra: save $650 right now with T-Mobile activation Save $650 with a new line on T-Mobile today on the Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy. With upgrading, you save $600. If T-Mobile's not your carrier, on Verizon and AT&T you get to save $400. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best phones currently on the market so a 60% discount is worth the consideration! $650 off (59%) $449 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22+ at Best Buy: save $350 on T-Mobile (new line), $200 AT&T/Verizon Save $300 with a qualified activation on T-Mobile for the Galaxy S22 Plus at Best Buy. The best discount can be yours with a new line or account. Otherwise, you can save $300 with an upgrade of your plan. For AT&T and Verizon, the discount is $200. $350 off (39%) $549 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 at Best Buy: save $350 on T-Mobile (new line), $100 AT&T You can also save on the vanilla model from the S22 series. Save $300 if you activate on T-Mobile, and a bit less for AT&T. Although this phone is now a year old, it's still very powerful even in 2023. This is an excellent deal if it's time for you to renew or switch your contract. Don't miss out! $350 off (50%) $349 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Galaxy S22 Ultra Phantom Black at Amazon: save an epic $400 right now with this early Prime Day offer Amazon has a simply stunning limited-time deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black color. We don't know when this Prime Day deal will expire, so if you've been eyeing this device, don't hesitate and pull the trigger! Yep, this is a full $400 off without any contract or trade-in required! Keep in mind that some colors and storage configurations may be available at different prices. $400 off (33%) $799 99 $1199 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: save 23% now (an epic $450 off!!) Prime Day discount Another awesome discount is available for the powerful foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 4. This phone can now be yours with a hefty 10% off, no needs for trade-ins or carrier contracts to get this discount. Just like the other Galaxy deals from Amazon that we have included here, this deal is also available for a limited time and we don't know when it will expire. Don't hesitate! $450 off (23%) $1469 99 $1919 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB at Amazon: save $110 right now Prime Day offer Amazon has a great limited-time deal for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the moment. You can now get this phone with 256GB of storage with $110 off. This awesome offer doesn't requite a trade-in or any carrier contract (the phone is unlocked). The 128GB version is also discounted! Hurry, as this deal may not last long! $110 off (10%) $949 99 $1059 99 Buy at Amazon



iPhone

iPhones are getting a bit less discount love than Samsung's phones, but there are some deals on them. Here are the best offers available on Day One.

Save up to $75 on the iPhone 13 mini with activation, save even more with trade-in Best Buy's answer to Amazon Prime Day is now here. The retailer has launched great deals on tech. One of them is on the iPhone 13 mini, and helps you save up to $75 with activation and up to $300 additional with qualified trade-in. Given the fact that iPhones historically don't get discounted during sale events (or at all), this deal is worth checking out. $75 off (12%) $554 99 $629 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $75 on the iPhone 12 at Best Buy You need carrier activation to benefit from this deal. Basically, you can save $75 on the iPhone 12. Although this discount doesn't look to be too big to begin with, when you take into consideration that iPhones rarely get discounted during such big events, this one is a big deal (no pun intended). Also, save more with trade-in. Don't miss out! $75 off (12%) $554 99 $629 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone SE (2022): save $75 with activating today Best Buy has another interesting deal on another iPhone, this time the mid-range iPhone SE from 2022. Thanks to this offer, the iPhone SE is now approaching a more affordable price category. Again, you can save an additional amount of money with an eligible trade-in with the retailer. $75 off (17%) $354 99 $429 99 Buy at BestBuy iPhone 12 (+Carrier subscribtion) Prime Day deal: save 20% The Prime Day deals are now starting to appear. Right now, we're seeing a great discount on the iPhone 12 at Amazon in 128GB in Gold color (by the way, that's not the renewed version of the phone, but it is locked to a carrier). The discount is available for the base 128GB version. The phone is locked to Cricket Wireless. $241 off (22%) $857 84 $1099 Buy at Amazon Renewed iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB at Amazon: save with renewed You can also get the big and badass iPhone 14 Pro Max at Amazon and you can save some bucks if you choose to go for a renewed version. The product is refurbished (meaning it should be fully functional, and in excellent condition). Also, it's backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. You can go for an unlocked model, or you can choose your carrier as well. $75 off (7%) $1074 99 $1149 95 Buy at Amazon Save with a renewed iPhone 14 at Amazon Currently, new iPhones are retailing at regular prices at Amazon. However, if you're looking to find a deal on an iPhone, you'll be lucky if you're okay to go with a renewed variant. Renewed iPhones are used iPhones that have been refurbished to work and look like new. And usually, they retail for cheaper. The iPhone 14 is available for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, GSM Carriers or unlocked. $688 41 Buy at Amazon



Google Pixel

Amazon is feeling generous with Pixel deals as well! We're seeing some notable discounts in this category, including from Amazon and Best Buy.

Google Pixel 7a gets 10% discount for Prime Day at Amazon If you're looking for the latest mid-ranger by Google on a bargain, you've come to the right place. The Pixel 7a at Amazon is discounted by 10% right now, which is $50. All in all, it's great discount that's making the affordable phone even more affordable. $50 off (10%) $449 $499 Buy at Amazon Pixel 7a unlocked at Best Buy: save $100 right now with activation Get the best budget-friendly phone from Google right now with a $100 discount with same-day activation. Even if you decide not to activate your Pixel 7a right now, you can still save $50 with this deal. Additionally, trade-in savings are possible with Best Buy. Don't hesitate and act now! $100 off (20%) $399 $499 Buy at BestBuy Get the Pixel 7 from Amazon with $100 off with this great Prime Day offer Amazon has now discounted the Pixel 7 by a notable $100 off, which is actually 17% off this phone's retail price. What's even better for this Prime Day deal is that it doesn't require trade-ins or carrier contracts, unlike some other deals on retailers or carriers. You do need Prime membership though, but that's the condition for all Prime deals at Amazon. Nonetheless, if you want a capable Pixel phone now for less money, don't miss this opportunity! $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at Amazon Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 on Amazon right now An epic discount is present on the Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon as well, which is another great Prime Day offer. Thanks to this deal, you are able to save $250 on the 512GB version. The other storage variants are also discounted at the moment, so you can freely choose the storage option that best fulfills your needs. Grab this awesome deal while stocks last! $250 off (23%) $849 $1099 Buy at Amazon Pixel 6a: save 29% with hot Prime Day deal Amazon's Prime Day deals include the mid-range Pixel 6a. This great phone is now available at a bargain from the retailer for the sales. Although the Pixel 6a is now a year old midranger, it's still pretty good, especially now that it's even cheaper. Hurry as the stock may not last forever! $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at Amazon Renewed Google Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon: 27% off right now early Prime Day offer Amazon has a generous 27% discount on the renewed Pixel 7 Pro right now. You can get this powerful Google Pixel phone for a great price at the moment. This is a limited-time deal and doesn't require trade-ins or contracts. This renewed model is backed by Amazon's 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Don't miss out! $220 off (27%) $589 $809 14 Buy at Amazon Save $64 on the Pixel 7 at Amazon now Another great deal at Amazon is on the 'vanilla' Pixel 7. Right now, you can save $64 right now on this phone. All three colors that this phone is available in are discounted at the moment. You can choose between 128 and 256GB versions of the phone. This is again a limited-time deal. $64 off (11%) $534 99 $599 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a: get the newest mid-ranger by Google at Amazon Google's just released its newest mid-range phone, the Google Pixel 7a. The phone is now available at Amazon in three color options: Sea, Snow, and Charcoal. The phone is retailing at its regular price right now, but Amazon does offer payment plans. If you want a powerful and capable mid-range phone, don't hesitate! $23 off (5%) $475 86 $499 Buy at Amazon Renewed Pixel 6a now $100 off with early Prime Day discount at Amazon If you don't mind going for a renewed Pixel, you'll be delighted by the latest deal that is now available at Amazon. For the renewed model (this basically means it was used, but then refurbished to work and look like new), you can get a notable discount of 31% right now. Don't miss out, as we don't know how long this deal will last! $101 off (31%) $224 45 $324 99 Buy at Amazon



Motorola

If you've been buying Motorola phones for a while, you know that shopping events are heaven for Moto fans. The company has so many discounts and they are so generous that it's hard to want to miss such an opportunity. Day One of Prime Day 2023 is no different, and we're seeing a multitude of super awesome offers. Be it a flagship or a mid-ranger, or a budget phone, it's in the list with the offers.

Motorola Edge+ (2022) at Amazon: save $230 with Prime This awesome Prime Day deal is on the Moto Edge Plus from 2022. You get this phone with a discount of $230. No carrier contracts or trade-ins required to get this discount. The Motorola Edge+ is a capable flagship phone that can now be yours for mid-range money, and that's an offer you really wouldn't want to miss if you're a Moto fan. $230 off (32%) $499 99 $730 15 Buy at Amazon Moto G Power (2022): almost half price off right now at Amazon For those of you who've been looking for a budget-friendly but capable Moto phone with reliable battery life, then this Prime Day offer is just for you! Get the Moto G Power from 2022 with an epic 48% discount, almost half its normal price! At this point, it looks more like a steal than a discount. Act fast! $120 off (48%) $129 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto G Stylus (2022) is now available with a great Prime Day discount More than 50% off this phone's retail price is now slashed for Prime members during the sales. Get the Moto G Stylus 4G from 2022 at a very low price right now. $160 off (53%) $139 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G 5G epic Prime Day deal at Amazon: save 23% right now Get a whopping 23% off on the already quite affordable Moto G 5G at Amazon. This Prime Day discount means the Moto G 5G can now be yours for just $229! By the way, stock is running low on this model, so if you've been considering a budget-friendly Moto phone, now is your time to act! You get a 50MP main camera, 2 days of battery life, and a 6/256GB storage configuration. $91 off (23%) $309 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr+ at Amazon: save $150 right now Get the newest clamshell foldable by Motorola at Amazon with a $150 discount for Prime Day. This deal is on the unlocked Motorola Razr+ and just like the other deals from Amazon, it doesn't require a carrier activation or any trade-ins. The Moto Razr+ was unveiled pretty recently (in June), so it's even better that such a hot-out-of-the-oven phone is getting discounted by $150. $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G Pure at Amazon: save $60 with Prime Save $60 on the Moto G Pure at Amazon with this sweet Prime Day offer. Basically, thanks to this deal, the phone is more affordable than ever! This phone is budget-friendly to begin with, usually retailing at the price of $159, and with this deal, it's almost a steal. Get a two-day battery life and clean Android for just below $100 now! $60 off (38%) $99 99 $159 99 Buy at Amazon Tracfone Moto G Stylus (2022) now 34% off at Amazon thanks to a hot Prime Day deal If you're looking for an affordable Moto phone with a Stylus, you're in luck. Amazon currently has a generous Prime Day offer on the Moto G Stylus (locked to Tracfone) from 2022. You can save 34% off its list price at the moment. Also, you can save even more if you trade-in with the retailer. $75 off (34%) $143 82 $219 Buy at Amazon Moto G Power (2022): 7% off, other discounts available on used models too Right now, Amazon has mostly all the Motorola models at their regular prices with a slight discount. However, you can save $50 with approval for Amazon Visa card, so there's still a way to get this budget friendly phone at a discount right now. Another way you can get this phone for cheaper is to go for a used model: you can get used Moto G Power in good condition for cheap right now. $18 off (7%) $231 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2021) at Amazon: save $16 right now The Motorola Edge from 2021 is now available for a cheap price, actually, it's lowest price in 30 days on Amazon with this sweet early Prime Day offer. You can get this phone for a bargain: it may be from 2021, but it's more than capable in 2023. You get 8/256GB and a 108MP main camera. The discount is on the unlocked model. $16 off (6%) $248 75 $264 79 Buy at Amazon



OnePlus



OnePlus phones are also seeing generous discounts at the moment. Amazon's the main culprit here with some really nice deals, including on flagship models like the OnePlus 11 and last year's OnePlus 10T Save 13% on the OnePlus 11 right now at Amazon Save $100 on the OnePlus 11 right now at Amazon with this notable deal. You can save even more if you decide to trade-in with the retailer. The OnePlus 11 is OnePlus' 2023 flagship (there's no OnePlus 11 Pro this year, the OnePlus 11 has all the Pro-ness that you would need), and it sports specced up internals and recognizable OnePlus look. Now, for below $700, this phone is even more attractive! $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon Unlocked OnePlus 11: save $200 with activation Save $200 with activation of the unlocked OnePlus 11 at Best Buy. If you decide to activate later, you can save $100 on this phone. Get the most recent OnePlus flagship for a great price right now thanks to Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales. Additionally, you can save even more if you trade-in an eligible device. $200 off (25%) $599 99 $799 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $150 on the OnePlus Nord N30 at Best Buy with activation Another epic deal from the Black Friday in July event at Best Buy is on the OnePlus Nord N30. You can now save $150 on this phone with activation. Yep, that's half price right there, so don't hesitate and act fast before supplies run out! $151 off (50%) $149 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Save $58 on the OnePlus Nord N200 Prime Day offer Another great Amazon offer is on the budget-friendly (that's now even budget-friendlier) OnePlus Nord N200 5G. You get to save $58 on this unlocked phone if you activate today. $58 off (29%) $142 $199 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T at Amazon: save $200 right no Another great offer on a OnePlus phone is for the OnePlus 10T. It is currently available at Amazon at its lowest price in 30 days just in time for the big Prime Day sales. All in all, the discount is a notable 29%, which is $200 off right now! Don't miss out! $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Used OnePlus 10 Pro: save $50 on a used model The OnePlus 10 Pro is still a great and capable smartphone even in 2023. If you want to get it, you can do so with a great discount at Amazon right now. The phone is $50 off, and the deal doesn't require trade-ins or carrier contracts. Get this capable phone now! $50 off (9%) $499 99 $549 99 Buy at Amazon Renewed OnePlus 9 at Amazon: save $12 right now The OnePlus 9 (renewed version, keep that in mind) is now discounted by $12, but it is also retailing at a very budget-friendly price given the fact that it is renewed, so you save even more. This great offer doesn't require a trade-in or a contract with a carrier, so you can just order this phone and get the discount while it lasts. Don't miss out! $12 off (5%) $229 $240 56 Buy at Amazon OnePlus Nord N100 Prime Day deal: save 30% An epic Prime Day deal at Amazon discounts this great budget phone by a notable 30%. Luckily for OnePlus buyers, you don't have to have a trade-in device to get this discount. Also, no carrier contract is required: the phone is available fully unlocked. $54 off (30%) $125 62 $179 99 Buy at Amazon

Today is the first day of the Prime Day shopping spree and we're seeing generous discounts for a multitude of phone brands. Deals are epic at Amazon and devices that are discounted range from Samsung's hottest Galaxy S23 Ultra through the company's mighty Z Fold 4 foldable beast, to OnePlus' OnePlus 11 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro The discounts on the first day of Prime Day are ranging around 20-30% off on Samsung devices, 17-25% on Pixels, Motorola phones are enjoying 20-40% off. We've collected the best deals from day 1 of Prime Day here for your convenience. Browse and don't hesitate to pull the trigger if you see a deal that catches your eye.