45+ of the best Prime Day phone deals so far

Top Prime Day 1 phone deals





The Amazon Prime Day shopping event is in full swing and we are getting some of the best discounts on Samsung Galaxy phones, Motorolas, and Google Pixels we've seen so far this year. Deals range up to 50% off, while discounted handsets are Samsung's hottest Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as the foldable Z Fold 4 flagship, as well as crowd pleasers like the OnePlus 11 and Google Pixel 7 Pro . Here we have the best Prime Day phone deals right now, on the first day Amazon started its annual sales bash!