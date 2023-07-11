45+ of the best Prime Day phone deals so far

Jump to:

Get the Galaxy S21 FE for very cheap right now thanks to this Prime Day offer at Amazon. The deal doesn't require any carrier contract or trade-in. Act fast as usually these types of deals run out quite quickly. Especially when we're talking about a premium phone dressed in mid-range clothes, just like what the Galaxy S21 FE in fact is.

Amazon has a simply stunning limited-time deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Phantom Black color. We don't know when this Prime Day deal will expire, so if you've been eyeing this device, don't hesitate and pull the trigger! Yep, this is a full $400 off without any contract or trade-in required! Keep in mind that some colors and storage configurations may be available at different prices.

Save $650 with a new line on T-Mobile today on the Galaxy S22 Ultra at Best Buy. With upgrading, you save $600. If T-Mobile's not your carrier, on Verizon and AT&T you get to save $400. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best phones currently on the market so a 60% discount is worth the consideration!

Amazon has a great deal on the Galaxy S22 right now. The 2021 flagship is available with a notable 16% off its list price. This offer is for the unlocked version of the vanilla Galaxy S22, which means you don't need a carrier contract for this deal; and for the 256GB storage configuration. The 512GB version is also currently discounted, so if you're eyeing the bigger storage, you can definitely go for it. Don't miss out!

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, one of the best-selling foldables, can be yours for pocket money this Amazon Prime Day. Samsung is offering up to $745 in trade-in credit, plus another $100 in instant savings for its latest flip phone. Don't miss out!

Amazon's generous Prime Day discounts include the clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 by Samsung. The phone is off by $210 right now for the 256GB version, and the 128GB version is also getting a 20% discount. All in all, it's a great opportunity to get this beautiful and eye-catching clamshell foldable phone for less money. Give yourself the gift of awesome form-factor, powerful processor, and stellar performance today!

If you're willing to trade in your old phone, you can get the best foldable on the market in return, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Samsung is offering up to $750 off for an eligible trade in and $200 more in instant savings. One of the best deals out there at the moment!

Another awesome discount is available for the powerful foldable phone Galaxy Z Fold 4. This phone can now be yours with a hefty 10% off, no needs for trade-ins or carrier contracts to get this discount. Just like the other Galaxy deals from Amazon that we have included here, this deal is also available for a limited time and we don't know when it will expire. Don't hesitate!

Another epic Prime Day offer at Amazon is on the vanilla Galaxy S23. You can now get this phone for mid-range money, but you get a powerful flagship performance. Both the 128 and the 256GB versions of this phone are discounted: the 128GB version has a 25% discount, while the 256GB version has a 23% discount. Both quite good, especially for what you're getting - flagship performance, versatile camera, premium looks and 5 years software support.

Amazon has another epic offer on a phone from the S23 series. You can now save $200 on this phone. It's factory unlocked. Just like its biggest sibling from the S23 trio, the Galaxy S23+ is a flagship phone with mighty performance. To get it that discounted is not a typical occurrence so feel free to take advantage of this deal while it lasts!

The Galaxy S23 Ultra can be yours for just $449.99 with eligible trade in. Samsung will give you up to $750 back for your old phone, plus another $180 in instant savings.

A great 21% discount is available on the beasty flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon. This discount is available for the unlocked model. The 512GB version is also currently discounted at the retailer, so you can choose the storage option that will be most useful to you and you can get it on a bargain right now. This is $250 off, with no carrier contract required!

If you're a Samsung fan, you'll be delighted to learn that Day One of Amazon Prime Day is full of awesome Galaxy deals. Amazon has some really generous discounts that you really don't want to miss if you've been needing a new Galaxy.

Currently, new iPhones are retailing at regular prices at Amazon. However, if you're looking to find a deal on an iPhone, you'll be lucky if you're okay to go with a renewed variant. Renewed iPhones are used iPhones that have been refurbished to work and look like new. And usually, they retail for cheaper. The iPhone 14 is available for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, GSM Carriers or unlocked.

You can also get the big and badass iPhone 14 Pro Max at Amazon and you can save some bucks if you choose to go for a renewed version. The product is refurbished (meaning it should be fully functional, and in excellent condition). Also, it's backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. You can go for an unlocked model, or you can choose your carrier as well.

The Prime Day deals are now starting to appear. Right now, we're seeing a great discount on the iPhone 12 at Amazon in 128GB in Gold color (by the way, that's not the renewed version of the phone, but it is locked to a carrier). The discount is available for the base 128GB version. The phone is locked to Cricket Wireless.

Best Buy has another interesting deal on another iPhone, this time the mid-range iPhone SE from 2022. Thanks to this offer, the iPhone SE is now approaching a more affordable price category. Again, you can save an additional amount of money with an eligible trade-in with the retailer.

You need carrier activation to benefit from this deal. Basically, you can save $75 on the iPhone 12. Although this discount doesn't look to be too big to begin with, when you take into consideration that iPhones rarely get discounted during such big events, this one is a big deal (no pun intended). Also, save more with trade-in. Don't miss out!

Best Buy's answer to Amazon Prime Day is now here. The retailer has launched great deals on tech. One of them is on the iPhone 13 mini, and helps you save up to $75 with activation and up to $300 additional with qualified trade-in. Given the fact that iPhones historically don't get discounted during sale events (or at all), this deal is worth checking out.

iPhones are getting a bit less discount love than Samsung's phones, but there are some deals on them. Here are the best offers available on Day One.

If you don't mind going for a renewed Pixel, you'll be delighted by the latest deal that is now available at Amazon. For the renewed model (this basically means it was used, but then refurbished to work and look like new), you can get a notable discount of 25% right now. Don't miss out, as we don't know how long this deal will last!

Google's just released its newest mid-range phone, the Google Pixel 7a. The phone is now available at Amazon in three color options: Sea, Snow, and Charcoal. The phone is retailing at its regular price right now, but Amazon does offer payment plans. If you want a powerful and capable mid-range phone, don't hesitate!

Another great deal at Amazon is on the 'vanilla' Pixel 7. Right now, you can save $64 right now on this phone. All three colors that this phone is available in are discounted at the moment. You can choose between 128 and 256GB versions of the phone. This is again a limited-time deal.

Amazon has a generous 35% discount on the renewed Pixel 7 Pro right now. You can get this powerful Google Pixel phone for a great price at the moment. This is a limited-time deal and doesn't require trade-ins or contracts. This renewed model is backed by Amazon's 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Don't miss out!

Amazon's Prime Day deals include the mid-range Pixel 6a. This great phone is now available at a bargain from the retailer for the sales. Although the Pixel 6a is now a year old midranger, it's still pretty good, especially now that it's even cheaper. Hurry as the stock may not last forever!

An epic discount is present on the Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon as well, which is another great Prime Day offer. Thanks to this deal, you are able to save $250 on the 512GB version. The other storage variants are also discounted at the moment, so you can freely choose the storage option that best fulfills your needs. Grab this awesome deal while stocks last!

Amazon has now discounted the Pixel 7 by a notable $100 off, which is actually 17% off this phone's retail price. What's even better for this Prime Day deal is that it doesn't require trade-ins or carrier contracts, unlike some other deals on retailers or carriers. You do need Prime membership though, but that's the condition for all Prime deals at Amazon. Nonetheless, if you want a capable Pixel phone now for less money, don't miss this opportunity!

Get the best budget-friendly phone from Google right now with a $100 discount with same-day activation. Even if you decide not to activate your Pixel 7a right now, you can still save $50 with this deal. Additionally, trade-in savings are possible with Best Buy. Don't hesitate and act now!

If you're looking for the latest mid-ranger by Google on a bargain, you've come to the right place. The Pixel 7a at Amazon is discounted by 10% right now, which is $50. All in all, it's great discount that's making the affordable phone even more affordable.

Amazon is feeling generous with Pixel deals as well! We're seeing some notable discounts in this category, including from Amazon and Best Buy.

Motorola





If you've been buying Motorola phones for a while, you know that shopping events are heaven for Moto fans. The company has so many discounts and they are so generous that it's hard to want to miss such an opportunity. Day One of Prime Day 2023 is no different, and we're seeing a multitude of super awesome offers. Be it a flagship or a mid-ranger, or a budget phone, it's in the list with the offers.



Motorola Edge+ (2022) at Amazon: save $230 with Prime This awesome Prime Day deal is on the Moto Edge Plus from 2022. You get this phone with a discount of $230. No carrier contracts or trade-ins required to get this discount. The Motorola Edge+ is a capable flagship phone that can now be yours for mid-range money, and that's an offer you really wouldn't want to miss if you're a Moto fan. $499 99 $730 15 Expired Moto G Power (2022): almost half price off right now at Amazon For those of you who've been looking for a budget-friendly but capable Moto phone with reliable battery life, then this Prime Day offer is just for you! Get the Moto G Power from 2022 with an epic 48% discount, almost half its normal price! At this point, it looks more like a steal than a discount. Act fast! $120 off (48%) $129 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto G Stylus (2022) is now available with a great Prime Day discount More than 50% off this phone's retail price is now slashed for Prime members during the sales. Get the Moto G Stylus 4G from 2022 at a very low price right now. $160 off (53%) $139 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G 5G epic Prime Day deal at Amazon: save 26% right now Get a whopping 26% off on the already quite affordable Moto G 5G at Amazon. This Prime Day discount means the Moto G 5G can now be yours for just $229! By the way, stock is running low on this model, so if you've been considering a budget-friendly Moto phone, now is your time to act! You get a 50MP main camera, 2 days of battery life, and a 6/256GB storage configuration. $104 off (26%) $296 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr+ at Amazon: save $150 right now Get the newest clamshell foldable by Motorola at Amazon with a $150 discount for Prime Day. This deal is on the unlocked Motorola Razr+ and just like the other deals from Amazon, it doesn't require a carrier activation or any trade-ins. The Moto Razr+ was unveiled pretty recently (in June), so it's even better that such a hot-out-of-the-oven phone is getting discounted by $150. $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G Pure at Amazon: save $60 with Prime Save $60 on the Moto G Pure at Amazon with this sweet Prime Day offer. Basically, thanks to this deal, the phone is more affordable than ever! This phone is budget-friendly to begin with, usually retailing at the price of $159, and with this deal, it's almost a steal. Get a two-day battery life and clean Android for just below $100 now! $99 99 $159 99 Expired Tracfone Moto G Stylus (2022) now 32% off at Amazon thanks to a hot Prime Day deal If you're looking for an affordable Moto phone with a Stylus, you're in luck. Amazon currently has a generous Prime Day offer on the Moto G Stylus (locked to Tracfone) from 2022. You can save 32% off its list price at the moment. Also, you can save even more if you trade-in with the retailer. $71 off (32%) $149 47 $219 99 Buy at Amazon Moto G Power (2022): HUGE 48% off, other discounts available on used models too Right now, Amazon has mostly all the Motorola models at their regular prices with a slight discount. However, you can save $50 with approval for Amazon Visa card, so there's still a way to get this budget friendly phone at a discount right now. Another way you can get this phone for cheaper is to go for a used model: you can get used Moto G Power in good condition for cheap right now. $120 off (48%) $129 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2021) at Amazon: save 5% right now The Motorola Edge from 2021 is now available for a cheap price, in fact, it's at its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon with this sweet Prime Day offer. You can get this phone for a bargain: it may be from 2021, but it's more than capable in 2023. You get 8/256GB and a 108MP main camera. The discount is on the unlocked model. $12 off (5%) $247 75 $259 99 Buy at Amazon



