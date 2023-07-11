Best Prime Day Galaxy Watch Deals 2023: shave 50% off a Samsung smartwatch!
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is live and brought some rather jaw-dropping Prime Day phone deals. We are witnessing some great Prime Day Apple Watch deals as well, but the icing on the smartwatch offers cake are the Prime Day smartwatch deals. Get $190 off a Galaxy Watch 5, or a whopping 50% discount on last year's Watch Classic, and we've gathered all other Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals currently worth their name here!
Top 3 Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Prime Day deals
Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Image credit - PhoneArena)
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the pinnacle — the Samsung equivalent of an Apple Watch Ultra. It's big, it's tough, and it's packed with all the features Samsung can cram in. So, we won't be surprised if this is the Galaxy Watch you want to get this Prime Day.
Galaxy Watch 5 Amazon Prime Day deals
Galaxy Watch 5 (Image credit - PhoneArena)
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is slightly inferior to its bigger brother, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, it's the perfect choice if you are not an outdoor enthusiast and don't need the extra durability and battery life of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 5 is also currently discounted for Amazon Prime Day.
Prime Day Galaxy Watch 4 deals
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (Image credit - PhoneArena)
Although an older model, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still worth it. The smartwatch has a stylish and durable design — especially the Classic model— and is full of features. Furthermore, since it is a previous generation Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 generally receives greater discounts.
