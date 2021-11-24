Notification Center

Amazon Cyber Monday

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals
Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.

Jump to the best Amazon deals right now



Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals


Amazon has revealed what discounts we should expect for the different categories of devices during the upcoming shopping event. For example, you’ll be able to save up to 33% on select Sony, Bose, and JBL headphones. The same goes for select TVs by LG, Samsung, and Sony.

HP monitors, laptops, and all-in-one desktop computers will see up to 30% worth of discounts. Nintendo Switch Pro controllers will be $20 off.

Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices



As far as Amazon devices are concerned, the company has revealed some exact discounts that will happen during Cyber Monday. The Amazon Echo Show 5 will be 47% off its retail price. The Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker will see a 45% discount. Kindle e-book readers will see discounts of up to 40%, while Kindle Paperwhite Kids readers will be up to 28% off their retail price.

The good news for devices made for kids continues. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet will be 40% during Cyber Monday. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max will be 36% off, while the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-series will see a 30% discount.

Select Amazon Prime Video movies will be up to 50% off to rent or buy. TV shows will also see the same Cyber Monday treatment. Subscriptions to sports streaming services, like the NBA League Pass and the NBA Team Pass, will see a 50% discount as well.

For those who prefer reading instead of watching, popular eBooks will be up to 80% off during the shopping event. Select Kindle exclusive book titles will see 50% discounts, while Wheel of Time boxed sets will be up to 30% off.

Amazon Cyber Monday delivery and terms


Starting this Saturday, Amazon Prime members will be able to get 30 minutes of early access to the best lightning deals. Prime members will also get free One-Day Delivery and free Same-Day Delivery in 47 metropolitan areas.

In terms of return policy, most of the items purchased during the shopping event will have an extended return window. This means that you’ll be able to return an item until January 31, 2022.

Amazon Black Friday deals right now



Currently, there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals at Amazon on tech. A bunch of phones have seen major discounts, including the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Other offers include the OnePlus 8T, which is currently $100 off, and the Motorola Edge, which is $300 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

$300 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$150 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

$100 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 8T

$100 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 9 Pro

$269 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola edge

$300 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus

$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon also has plenty of Black Friday deals on smartwatches. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 is $290 off. The offer is for the Stainless Steel case version with Milanese Loop. Other Apple smartwatches have seen discounts too. The Watch Series SE is currently $60 off, while the Watch Series 6 and Series 7 are respectively $50 and $19 off.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm)

Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop

$290 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (40mm)

$60 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

$19 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

$150 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro

$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945

$100 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4

$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq Music

$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu

$130 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense

$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Many Samsung and Garmin smartwatches have seen big discounts too, so make sure to check these deals from the widgets above.

Tablets have also seen plenty of discounts. For now, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is $100 off its retail price, making it one of the best Black Friday tablet deals.  Make sure to check out our list of the best iPad Black Friday deals if you're interested in an Apple tablet. 

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE have also seen some good discounts. Amazon’s tablets are already up to 50% off. These are a great choice if you want a basic tablet for cheap that offers good value. Make sure to check out our lists of the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals for even more offers.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)

$100 off (9%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

$151 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

$101 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

$30 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)

$75 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

$45 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021)

$75 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids

$70 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)

$55 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Kindle

$40 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

