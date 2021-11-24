Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals0
Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Amazon has revealed what discounts we should expect for the different categories of devices during the upcoming shopping event. For example, you’ll be able to save up to 33% on select Sony, Bose, and JBL headphones. The same goes for select TVs by LG, Samsung, and Sony.
Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices
As far as Amazon devices are concerned, the company has revealed some exact discounts that will happen during Cyber Monday. The Amazon Echo Show 5 will be 47% off its retail price. The Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker will see a 45% discount. Kindle e-book readers will see discounts of up to 40%, while Kindle Paperwhite Kids readers will be up to 28% off their retail price.
Select Amazon Prime Video movies will be up to 50% off to rent or buy. TV shows will also see the same Cyber Monday treatment. Subscriptions to sports streaming services, like the NBA League Pass and the NBA Team Pass, will see a 50% discount as well.
For those who prefer reading instead of watching, popular eBooks will be up to 80% off during the shopping event. Select Kindle exclusive book titles will see 50% discounts, while Wheel of Time boxed sets will be up to 30% off.
Amazon Cyber Monday delivery and terms
Starting this Saturday, Amazon Prime members will be able to get 30 minutes of early access to the best lightning deals. Prime members will also get free One-Day Delivery and free Same-Day Delivery in 47 metropolitan areas.
In terms of return policy, most of the items purchased during the shopping event will have an extended return window. This means that you’ll be able to return an item until January 31, 2022.
Amazon Black Friday deals right now
Currently, there are already plenty of early Black Friday deals at Amazon on tech. A bunch of phones have seen major discounts, including the OnePlus 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Other offers include the OnePlus 8T, which is currently $100 off, and the Motorola Edge, which is $300 off.
Amazon also has plenty of Black Friday deals on smartwatches. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 is $290 off. The offer is for the Stainless Steel case version with Milanese Loop. Other Apple smartwatches have seen discounts too. The Watch Series SE is currently $60 off, while the Watch Series 6 and Series 7 are respectively $50 and $19 off.
Many Samsung and Garmin smartwatches have seen big discounts too, so make sure to check these deals from the widgets above.
Tablets have also seen plenty of discounts. For now, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is $100 off its retail price, making it one of the best Black Friday tablet deals. Make sure to check out our list of the best iPad Black Friday deals if you're interested in an Apple tablet.
The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE have also seen some good discounts. Amazon’s tablets are already up to 50% off. These are a great choice if you want a basic tablet for cheap that offers good value. Make sure to check out our lists of the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals for even more offers.