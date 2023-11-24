Amazon Black Friday deals 2023: The best deals fest of the year is live now
It's finally Black Friday, the day we've all been waiting for! As you can think, the shopping frenzy is intense, which is why we recommend you stick with us to find out which Amazon Black Friday offers are the finest.
We have a fantastic variety of excellent items for you, like extremely hot deals on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is now $80 off, enticing markdowns on the Bose Quiet Comfort 45, which is presently 40% off, and many, many more! Truly, now's the best time to save.
In the world of tablets, you can find the Galaxy Tab S9+ (now 11% off). The Microsoft Surface Pro is another fantastic bargain today, as it sells for $304 off its price tag! If you want a new smartphone from Samsung's foldable series on the cheap, now's the time to splurge on those amazing offers Amazon is giving you. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also heavily discounted right now, sold at $300 off.
Don't forget to go through our Black Friday Walmart deals page, or alternatively check out Target's Black Friday deals if you'd like to check out what other retailers have to offer. Also, keep in mind that Best Buy deals for Black Friday tend to be pretty tempting, too. We also have an article for supreme Costco Black Friday deals for people who prefer to shop there.
Top three Amazon deals today
Black Friday Amazon deals on phones
Black Friday brings us smashing offers on the best flagship phones out there. Google fans can now get the Pixel 8 Pro at $200 off its price tag, or save $300 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra. Motorola's non-foldable flagship phone, the Edge+ (2023) is also discounted heavily right now. This smartphone is 25% cheaper on Amazon at the time of writing.
What if you want an eye-catching clamshell foldable handset? Safely pick the Razr+, which is now incredibly affordable through Amazon's generous $300 price cut. Affordable alternatives are abundant, especially those bearing the Motorola logo.
If you're on a tighter budget, we suggest you snag the Motorola Edge (2022). Amazon now lets you get this smartphone at $310 off. The Moto G Play (2023) is another decidedly good option, especially now that it's available for under $100 on Amazon, and so is the Pixel 7a, currently discounted by $150.
Are you into mobile gaming? In that case, you might want to check out Amazon's Black Friday offer on the amazing Asus ROG Phone 6. This bad boy arrives with 512GB of storage and a $100 lighter price tag, making it a true bargain. And if you want to catch everyone's eye with your customized glyph ringtone, we suggest you snag the Nothing Phone (2) and save 20% in the process!
Without further ado, we invite you to check out the best Amazon Black Friday deals on phones that are live right now, during the first week of Black Friday.
Black Friday deals on smartwatches at Amazon
Of course, Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't all about the phones. We're seeing exciting markdowns on smartwatches and fit trackers as well. First off, the Samsung fans can now complete their ecosystem with either the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or the Galaxy Watch 6 and save 20-24% in the process. Pixel fans can snag the OG Pixel Watch at 43% off.
Apple fans won't be disappointed, either. They can now get the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 with a 41mm case and GPS+cellular connectivity at 10% off. If you're after the older but still quite capable smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8, you can get it for $100 less than usual on Amazon.
Fans of fitness trackers may be more interested in a Garmin or a Fitbit wearable. Well, you're in luck! We found a tempting deal on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, which is now $100 cheaper than usual. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is also deeply discounted right now, offered at 44% off.
The Fitbit Sense 2 is boasting the same $100 price cut, so you can now get it for less than $200. Another wearable by Fitbit, the Fitbit Inspire 3, is currently available at 30% off.
If you're on a tight budget, we suggest you turn your attention to Amazfit GTS Mini 4. This bad boy is now 25% cheaper on Amazon, meaning you can get it for well under $100.
Black Friday deals on tablets
Why not complete your ecosystem on the cheap this Black Friday? Epic deals on hot tablets are abundant, so we suggest you don't miss out on the chance to get the Galaxy Tab S9 at 14% off. The larger-sized Galaxy Tab S9+ is also discounted by 11% on Amazon right now. The older but still quite capable Galaxy Tab S8, on the other hand, dropped below the $500 mark on Amazon, a no-brainer deal. Another Galaxy slate, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite of 2022, is now available at an amazing 40% markdown, making it a true bargain!
The Apple iPad 10.2-inch has received the retailer's favor this Black Friday, too. You can get it now at $80 off its price tag. And if you're looking for top-notch Windows performance, don't miss out on the chance to save $306 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9.
The Google Pixel Tablet is now available alongside its Charging Speaker Dock on Amazon for a 20% cheaper price. That's decidedly a good deal for Pixel fans, so don't miss out. And if you need a more budget-friendly tablet, don't miss out on Amazon's discount on its Fire Max 11. This slate is now 35% off, and trade-ins can get you an extra 20% off, a tempting deal for sure.
Black Friday deals on earbuds at Amazon
Things are already exciting in the audio department right now, too. Earbuds and headphones of different brands are up for grabs at Amazon, sporting hefty markdowns of 30% and up. At the moment, there are irresistible offers on Google's Pixel Buds Pro, which are 40% off during Amazon's Black Friday shopping event.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also substantially cheaper right now, offered at 32% off right now. Apple users can catch the wave of savings by pulling the trigger on Amazon's epic deal on the AirPods Max. These are now $100 cheaper. Don't fancy Apple's headphones? No worries! The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are also on sale right now, offered at a markdown of 40%.
Then again, it's budget-friendly earbuds that boast the biggest discounts on Amazon right now. For example, we found a top deal on Soundcore's Space A40, a decidedly impressive pair of wireless earbuds with 50h of playtime. Jabra's Elite 5 are also heavily discounted at the merchant. These earbuds have hybrid ANC and can now be yours for under $80, a 46% markdown.
But that's not all! We also found an exciting discount on the JBL Tune Buds, which can now be yours at half their price.
Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers at Amazon
If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker, know that Amazon is surely the time to get one at deeply discounted prices. Already, we're seeing tempting offers in the portable speakers department, allowing you to snag the JBL Clip 4 at 44% off. If you need more power, we suggest you turn your attention to JBL's Boombox 3, now $150 cheaper on Amazon.
Those who want a sleek and elegant Bluetooth speaker will probably appreciate Marshall's speakers. Right now, Amazon lets you snag one of those, the Emberton II, at 29% off. If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker with a microphone in the box, we suggest the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go. This bad boy is now available at a pretty decent 43% off.
