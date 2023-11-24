Amazon Black Friday deals 2023: The best deals fest of the year is live now

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazon Black Friday deals 2023: these are the best early offers
It's finally Black Friday, the day we've all been waiting for! As you can think, the shopping frenzy is intense, which is why we recommend you stick with us to find out which Amazon Black Friday offers are the finest.

We have a fantastic variety of excellent items for you, like extremely hot deals on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is now $80 off, enticing markdowns on the Bose Quiet Comfort 45, which is presently 40% off, and many, many more! Truly, now's the best time to save. 

In the world of tablets, you can find the Galaxy Tab S9+ (now 11% off). The Microsoft Surface Pro is another fantastic bargain today, as it sells for $304 off its price tag! If you want a new smartphone from Samsung's foldable series on the cheap, now's the time to splurge on those amazing offers Amazon is giving you. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also heavily discounted right now, sold at $300 off. 

Top three Amazon deals today


Motorola Razr+ (2023): save $300 this Black Friday

With its 3.6-inch external screen and 6.9-inch internal pOLED screen with ultra-smooth refresh rate, the Razr+ from 2023 is an incredible clamshell foldable smartphone. It now gives you even more value for your money, as Amazon discounted it by $300 just in time for Black Friday. This version comes with 8 gigs of RAM and a generous 256 gigs of storage.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8+: save 33% this Black Friday on Amazon

The incredible Galaxy Tab S8+ is a no-miss to bargain hunters right now. The slate with a super smooth 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, long battery life, ultra-wide camera, and S Pen now arrives at 33% off on Amazon! Don't miss out on this amazing Black Friday Amazon offer.
$300 off (33%)
$599 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm, Bluetooth: 20% off on Amazon

At 20% off, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 43mm is now available up for grabs on Amazon. This one is an exceptional choice for Galaxy fans who wish to augment their experience. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is Samsung's latest premium smartwatch device. It features the fan-beloved rotating bezel, personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching, BIA sensor and many more health and fitness-related features.
$81 off (20%)
$318 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon


Black Friday Amazon deals on phones


Black Friday brings us smashing offers on the best flagship phones out there. Google fans can now get the Pixel 8 Pro at $200 off its price tag, or save $300 on a brand-new Galaxy S23 Ultra. Motorola's non-foldable flagship phone, the Edge+ (2023) is also discounted heavily right now. This smartphone is 25% cheaper on Amazon at the time of writing.

What if you want an eye-catching clamshell foldable handset? Safely pick the Razr+, which is now incredibly affordable through Amazon's generous $300 price cut. Affordable alternatives are abundant, especially those bearing the Motorola logo.

If you're on a tighter budget, we suggest you snag the Motorola Edge (2022). Amazon now lets you get this smartphone at $310 off. The Moto G Play (2023) is another decidedly good option, especially now that it's available for under $100 on Amazon, and so is the Pixel 7a, currently discounted by $150. 

Are you into mobile gaming? In that case, you might want to check out Amazon's Black Friday offer on the amazing Asus ROG Phone 6. This bad boy arrives with 512GB of storage and a $100 lighter price tag, making it a true bargain. And if you want to catch everyone's eye with your customized glyph ringtone, we suggest you snag the Nothing Phone (2) and save 20% in the process!

Without further ado, we invite you to check out the best Amazon Black Friday deals on phones that are live right now, during the first week of Black Friday.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: save $210 this Black Friday on Amazon

This Black Friday, you can save 21% on Google's latest top-tier flagship phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone offers great AI capabilities, a brilliant camera and image-processing functions for stunning shots, and a host of AI features. The display is also one of the brightest on the market.
$210 off (21%)
$789
$999
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: now $500 off on Amazon for Black Friday

Don't miss out on this incredible chance to save $500 on Samsung's latest and greatest foldable smartphone. The device comes with 256GB of internal storage and a large 7.6-inch internal screen that's ideal for gaming. Get the latest and greatest foldable beast from Samsung now and enjoy a powerful processor, fluid and hiccup-free experience, and an eye-catching form factor ideal for multitasking!
$500 off (28%)
$1299 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazon lets you save $300 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra this Black Friday

The exceptional Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available at $300 off its price tag. This smartphone offers blazing-fast performance thanks to its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, and boasts an incredible camera setup with a 100MP main camera. This version comes with 256GB of storage. Get it now and save big on Amazon.
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 8: save $150 on Amazon this Black Friday

The Google Pixel 8 is currently available at a lower price on Amazon. This Black Friday, the smartphone arrives at its first substantial markdown, making it a no-miss for Google fans. With its insane AI capabilities and a compact 6.2-inch Actua display, it's a great investment.
$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at Amazon

Save $300 on the Razr+ (2023) on Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) is an epic $300 off its price tag on Amazon. This beautiful and sleek smartphone ticks a lot of boxes. It has a 6.9-inch pOLEd screen, a Snapdragon 8+ SoC, and a great camera setup. All in all, if you fancy a new and stylish foldable phone, you can now have this one for mid-range money. Amazing, if you ask us!
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023): now $200 off on Amazon for Black Friday

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) got $200 cheaper on Amazon just in time for this year's Black Friday. The epic deal lands this incredible powerhouse at a much more affordable price. Get it now and save big.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (2022): now $310 off on Amazon

The Motorola Edge (2022) is an excellent choice for bargain hunters right now. This beautiful smartphone is now sold on Amazon at 56% off its price tag. The phone has an ultra-smooth 6.6-inch 144Hz OLED display. It's equipped with blazing-fast charging speeds, too. This version comes with 8 gigs of RAM for seamless multitasking, 512 gigs of storage for many videos and photos, and a 50MP main camera.
$310 off (56%)
$239 99
$549 99
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy S23 is now available at $100 off

Don't need the insane horsepower the Galaxy S23 Ultra provides? Not to worry! You can now get the amazing Galaxy S23 at $100 off from Amazon, a tempting Black Friday offer you shouldn't miss. The device provides a lot of value, so don't miss out!
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A54: save $125 on Amazon this Black Friday

The mid-range Galaxy A54 is decidedly impressive, and now that you can get it at $125 off on Amazon, it provides even more value for your money. It has a great 6.4-inch Fluid 120Hz display and a 5,000mAh battery. Get it now and save.
$125 off (28%)
$324 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a: save 25% this Black Friday

The Pixel 7a has a bright and vivid screen, advanced Pixel Camera system, and Google's Tensor G2 chipset on deck. Those specs make it an incredible mid-ranger. But now that it's 25% cheaper, it's undoubtedly even more tempting.
$125 off (25%)
$374
$499
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord 30: save $70 at Amazon this Black Friday

Those on a limited budget may find the OnePlus Nord 30 more suitable. This smartphone is currently available on Amazon at $70 off its price tag. This affordable smartphone is now much more tempting. It has a 6.7-inch LCD screen, 8GB RAM, and a large 5,000mAh battery, to mention a few.
$70 off (23%)
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play 2023: save 41% on Amazon this Black Friday

For undemanding users on really tight budgets, the Moto G Play (2023) is arguably the best choice. Now available for under $100, this smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a 16MP triple camera system.
$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Amazon

Asus ROG Phone 6, 512GB: $100 off at Amazon

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is now available at 14% off in time for Black Friday. This smartphone offers a lot of value for money with its 6,000mAh battery, a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and more. Don't miss out on the chance to save $100 on this amazing phone.
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Nothing Phone (2): save 20% this Black Friday at Amazon

The Nothing Phone (2) is another super cool phone that sees its price tag reduced by some 20% over at Amazon. The smartphone packs a punch with its original features like Glyph Composer and a 6.7-inch OLED display. Get it and save 20% on Amazon this Black Friday.
$140 off (20%)
$559
$699
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $394 off on Amazon this Black Friday

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an incredible choice for bargain hunters. Despite its age, the device still boasts a pretty decent camera setup, powerful processor, and vivid display, as well as the latest flavor of Android on board. Get it and save 44% now!
$394 off (44%)
$505 07
$899
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): save $150 this Black Friday

Are you looking for a cheap smartphone with a stylus? Amazon has the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This smartphone sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz display and speakers that have been upgraded with Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, it has a huge battery and 256GB of storage space. Get it now at Amazon and save
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday deals on smartwatches at Amazon


Of course, Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't all about the phones. We're seeing exciting markdowns on smartwatches and fit trackers as well. First off, the Samsung fans can now complete their ecosystem with either the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or the Galaxy Watch 6 and save 20-24% in the process. Pixel fans can snag the OG Pixel Watch at 43% off.

Apple fans won't be disappointed, either. They can now get the latest and greatest Apple Watch Series 9 with a 41mm case and GPS+cellular connectivity at 10% off. If you're after the older but still quite capable smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8, you can get it for $100 less than usual on Amazon.

Fans of fitness trackers may be more interested in a Garmin or a Fitbit wearable. Well, you're in luck! We found a tempting deal on the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, which is now $100 cheaper than usual. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is also deeply discounted right now, offered at 44% off. 

The Fitbit Sense 2 is boasting the same $100 price cut, so you can now get it for less than $200. Another wearable by Fitbit, the Fitbit Inspire 3, is currently available at 30% off. 

If you're on a tight budget, we suggest you turn your attention to Amazfit GTS Mini 4. This bad boy is now 25% cheaper on Amazon, meaning you can get it for well under $100.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, 43mm: Save 20% this Black Friday

Get the 43mm Bluetooth version of the awesome Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this epic Black Friday Amazon deal. Right now, you can save 20% on this incredible wearable. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish premium smartwatch. It's loaded with features and even sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which gives the watch a more classical look and makes navigation through the menus easier.
$81 off (20%)
$318 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth, 40mm: now $71 off on Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 6 with a 40mm case and BT connectivity is now $71 off through this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal. This is a premium smartwatch full of features. It helps you stay motivated, and adopt and maintain healthier sleeping and fitness habits. At that price, it's totally worth every single penny spent.
$71 off (24%)
$228 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (Bespoke Edition): Save $100 on Amazon

Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke edition through this nice Black Friday Amazon deal and save $100. The watch provides incredible value for money at the moment, and it will be a shame if you miss out on this opportunity to snatch one for less.
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch: 43% off this Black Friday on Amazon

If you're on a tight budget and want to complete your Pixel ecosystem, the Pixel Watch may be a suitable choice for you. Google's first-ever wearable has a minimalist design and plenty of useful features. Plus, it's not 43% cheaper on Amazon.
$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: save 22% on Amazon now

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar arrives at deeply discounted prices this Black Friday on Amazon. The wearable has solar charging, a built-in 3-axis compass with multiple GNSS for better navigation in challenging environments, and various health tracking sensors.
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Epix Gen 2: Save 44% at Amazon this Black Friday

Take things to the next level and save big with the process with the Garmin Epix Gen 2. This wearable boasts an epic (pun intended!) discount over at Amazon right now, allowing you to snag it at 44% off. This GPS smartwatch has an AMOLED screen, a premium design, and plenty of awesome features on deck.
$351 off (44%)
$449
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2: save 33% this Black Friday on Amazon

The Fitbit 2 is and advanced fitness tracker with advanced capabilities. The feature-heavy device boasts heart rate tracking, stress management, and more. Get it and save 33% on Amazon this Black Friday.
$100 off (33%)
$199 95
$299 95
Buy at Amazon

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: now 25% off on Amazon

Looking for an alternative to some of the most popular smartwatches? The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini may be exactly what you need. This small and feature-rich wearable is now 25% cheaper, making it an even better choice.
$30 off (25%)
$89 99
$119 99
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm]: now $25 off

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also received a fairly modest markdown on Amazon this Black Friday. The incredible wearable with a rugged titanium case is now available at $60 off. Don't miss out on this exciting Black Friday Amazon deal. It features the best Apple health and fitness feature including Crash detection, ECG and other heart features, and more.
$25 off (3%)
$774
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]: save $70 now

The latest and greatest of Apple's wearables is now a sweet 14% cheaper on Amazon. This Black Friday deal on the 41mm model with GPS + cellular connectivity is a no-miss for sure. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.
$70 off (14%)
$429
$499
Buy at Amazon

Save 25% on the Apple Watch Series 8 now

The Apple Watch Series 8 is heavily discounted right now. This wearable is a top choice for Apple fans who don't want to splurge on the latest Apple Watch Series 9. It has advanced health and safety sensors to keep you connected and motivated. Crash Detection and Fall Detection can automatically connect you with emergency services in the event of a severe car crash or a hard fall. And Emergency SOS provides urgent assistance with the press of a button.
$100 off (25%)
$299
$399
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 245: save 34% this Black Friday

Are you a running enthusiast? Well, in that case, you might appreciate Amazon's cool offer on the Forerunner 245. The Garmin GPS smartwatch comes with advanced health and wellness features to help you make the most out of your everyday running routine. The smartwatch comes with up to seven days of battery life.
$101 off (34%)
$198 50
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3: save 30% this Black Friday

If you don't care much for a big-sized fitness tracker, we suggest getting the Fitbit Inspire 3. This is a sleek and compact fitness tracker that provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring and more. Get it now via this amazing Black Friday deal at Amazon.
$30 off (30%)
$69 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon


Black Friday deals on tablets


Why not complete your ecosystem on the cheap this Black Friday? Epic deals on hot tablets are abundant, so we suggest you don't miss out on the chance to get the Galaxy Tab S9 at 14% off. The larger-sized Galaxy Tab S9+ is also discounted by 11% on Amazon right now. The older but still quite capable Galaxy Tab S8, on the other hand, dropped below the $500 mark on Amazon, a no-brainer deal. Another Galaxy slate, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite of 2022, is now available at an amazing 40% markdown, making it a true bargain!

The Apple iPad 10.2-inch has received the retailer's favor this Black Friday, too. You can get it now at $80 off its price tag. And if you're looking for top-notch Windows performance, don't miss out on the chance to save $306 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9.

The Google Pixel Tablet is now available alongside its Charging Speaker Dock on Amazon for a 20% cheaper price. That's decidedly a good deal for Pixel fans, so don't miss out. And if you need a more budget-friendly tablet, don't miss out on Amazon's discount on its Fire Max 11. This slate is now 35% off, and trade-ins can get you an extra 20% off, a tempting deal for sure.

iPad 10th Gen: save 22% this Black Friday at Amazon

The 2022-released iPad is now available at an irresistible 22% off its price tag. This tablet features the A14 Bionic chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and plenty of awesome features. It runs on the iPadOS which makes surfing the web more intuitive and enjoyable.
$100 off (22%)
$349
$449
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: save 28% now

If you're looking for a Windows tablet, you can now treat yourself to the incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 9 at 28% off. This Black Friday deal lands the 8GB/256GB model at an incredible price. The laptop has a lot of horsepower and can easily turn into your new work assistant. You get to enjoy 13-inch 2-in-1 tablet and laptop with Intel 12th Gen i5 processor for multitasking, 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB. It comes with Windows 11.
$306 off (28%)
$794
$1099 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9+, 512GB: save 11% on Amazon this Black Friday

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood and an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is one of the best tablets money can buy right now. It's discounted by a sweet $120 on Amazon in time for Black Friday, too. Enjoy a gorgeous 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, 512GB of storage, a powerful and ultra-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, S Pen, and IP68 rating so your tablet is protected against dust and water.
$121 off (11%)
$999
$1119 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S9 256GB: save 15% on Amazon.

Amazon has a generous deal for Black Friday on the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. You can now save $134 on the vanilla Galaxy Tab from Samsung's latest premium tablet collection. This tablet comes with a beautiful AMOLED screen with deep blacks and vibrant colors, 256GB of storage, and a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
$134 off (15%)
$786 47
$919 99
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and save 11% this Black Friday

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE packs a punch with its durable design, IP68 rating, 10.9-inch screen, powerful processor, and 128GB of storage on deck. What's even cooler about this Samsung tablet is that it can now be yours at 11% off its price tag!
$51 off (11%)
$399
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022): save $121 this Black Friday

Looking for portable entertainment on the cheap? The Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) is the ideal choice. This tablet packs a punch at $121 off with its 10.5-inch LCD screen and 64GB expandable storage. The deal is live on Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from 2022 is available in three distinct colors, and all of them currently sport the same awesome discount. Don't miss out!
$121 off (43%)
$159
$279 99
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) + Keyboard, Pen: save 25% now

Do you want the whole package? Don't miss out on this generous Black Friday deal at Amazon that lets you save 25% on the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) with its compatible accessories. The tablet has an 11.5-inch LCD screen and comes with Android 12L out of the box. It also features an 8MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera, 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage. Keyboard and pen are included in this deal.
$92 off (25%)
$277 99
$369 99
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Fire Max: save $80

The Amazon Fire Max was released in 2023. It has a vivid 11-inch display, making it portable and easy to use. The device is equipped with an octa-core processor and comes with 64GB of storage. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.
$80 off (35%)
$149 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case: save 16% on Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) makes for a fantastic source of entertainment on the go. It has a compact 9-inch HD display and a 5,100mAh battery. While it certainly doesn't have enough horsepower to handle your multitasking activities, it's decent enough for streaming. Get it now and save 16% on Amazon.
$24 off (16%)
$126
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

iPad mini 6: save 21% at Amazon this Black Friday

The fantastic iPad mini 6 is now available at a pretty tempting markdown just in time for Black Friday. Right now, this fantastic tablet with 256GB of storage and cellular connectivity sells for 21% off its price tag. Offer only valid for select colors.
$170 off (21%)
$629
$799
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S8: save 34% this Black Friday

The 2022-released vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 is also quite affordable right now. This incredible tablet with an 11-inch display and 128GB of internal storage and S Pen is now 34% cheaper. Get it for under $500.
$241 off (34%)
$458 84
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: save 20% on Amazon now

The Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock arrives at an incredible price this Black Friday. Now, Amazon is selling it alongside the Charging Speaker Dock for 20% less than usual. Get the 128GB tablet and save this Black Friday on Amazon.
$101 off (20%)
$398
$499
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: save 40% this Black Friday at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 128GB of storage space is a no-miss for Galaxy fans on a budget. This Black Friday, the portable tablet arrives at 40% off its price tag, making it a true bargain! Don't miss out on the chance to save.
$170 off (40%)
$259 99
$429 99
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday deals on earbuds at Amazon


Things are already exciting in the audio department right now, too. Earbuds and headphones of different brands are up for grabs at Amazon, sporting hefty markdowns of 30% and up. At the moment, there are irresistible offers on Google's Pixel Buds Pro, which are 40% off during Amazon's Black Friday shopping event. 

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also substantially cheaper right now, offered at 32% off right now. Apple users can catch the wave of savings by pulling the trigger on Amazon's epic deal on the AirPods Max. These are now $100 cheaper. Don't fancy Apple's headphones? No worries! The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are also on sale right now, offered at a markdown of 40%.

Then again, it's budget-friendly earbuds that boast the biggest discounts on Amazon right now. For example, we found a top deal on Soundcore's Space A40, a decidedly impressive pair of wireless earbuds with 50h of playtime. Jabra's Elite 5 are also heavily discounted at the merchant. These earbuds have hybrid ANC and can now be yours for under $80, a 46% markdown.

But that's not all! We also found an exciting discount on the JBL Tune Buds, which can now be yours at half their price. 

Google Pixel Buds A-Series are now $40 off on Amazon

Pixel Buds A-Series offer rich, high-quality audio. They also provide a secure fit and come with customizable ear tips, and a stabilizer arc. They offer up to 5 hours of listening time that extends to 24 hours with the case. Get them now and save.
$40 off (40%)
$59
$99
Buy at Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max this Black Friday

the Apple AirPods Max are now heavily discounted on Amazon in time for Black Friday. The incredible headset with personalized spatial audio and next-level ANC can now be yours at $100 off. Don't miss out. You also get transparency mode so you can easily interact with the world around you when you need to, and all the premium Apple features like Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support.
$100 off (18%)
$449
$549
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: save 30% this Black Friday

Undoubtedly one of the best earbuds for Android users, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come at a sweet 30% discount this Black Friday. The Amazon deal lets you get the most out of every penny spent. These earbuds offer a comfort fit, active noise cancelling, IPX7 rating. Additionally, enjoy 360 Audio, HD voice, conversation mode, and Hi-Fi sound.
$70 off (30%)
$159 99
$229 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: 44% OFF for Black Friday

The OnePlus Buds 2 Pro have the whole package! These earbuds deliver loud and powerful sound, have high-class ANC technology on deck, plus Immersive Spatial Audio, and up to 39 hours of playtime with the charging case.
$80 off (44%)
$99 99
$179 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro: now 40% off on Amazon

Google's noise canceling earbuds with up to 31 hours of playtime can now be yours at 40% off their price tag. The earbuds are ideal for Pixel phone users. They have integrated Google Assistant. Get them and save now.
$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: now 50% off on Amazon

These affordable earbuds are now dirt-cheap on Amazon through this sweet Black Friday deal. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer up to 36 hours of playtime with the case. They are durable and have an IP55 rating.
$30 off (50%)
$29 99
$59 99
Buy at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a steal at Amazon; get a set at 40% off

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are now available at an incredible discount. You can get these incredible headphones with a premium design and next-level ANC technology for 40% less than usual, which lands them just under the $200 barrier. Grab a set while you can and enjoy your savings.
$130 off (40%)
$199
$329
Buy at Amazon

Save 33% on the Galaxy Buds 2 this Black Friday

Don't want to cough up the extra money for the premium Galaxy earbuds? No worries, for you can also save on the non-Pro model. That's right, the Galaxy Buds 2 are now deeply discounted at Amazon, allowing you to save 33% on these decidedly capable earbuds.
$50 off (33%)
$99 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Space A40: now 46% off

Another top deal at Amazon lets you save 46% on the Soundcore Anker Space A40. These top-notch earbuds offer high-res sound and up to 50H of playtime. Get them now for under $55.
$46 off (46%)
$54
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

The affordable Jabra Elite 4 are now dirt-cheap on Amazon at 40% off

The Jabra Elite 4 can now be yours at an incredible price. These earbuds are now 40% off on Amazon, making them a top choice for bargain hunters out there. These earbuds work with both Android and iOS, too.
$40 off (40%)
$59 99
$99 99
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 5: now 47% off on Amazon

This epic Black Friday Amazon deal shaves off a whopping 47% off the Jabra Elite 5 price tag. These earbuds have six built-in microphones, Hybrid ANC, and up to 28 hours of playtime with the case.
$70 off (47%)
$79 99
$149 99
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser Momentum 3: save 40% this Black Friday

The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are another decidedly incredible choice for bargain hunters. These earbuds feature ANC, multipoint connectivity, Qi charging, and offer up to 28 hours of battery life. They should be comfortable to wear, too. Get them and save 40%.
$111 off (40%)
$169 29
$279 95
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC: save 38% at Amazon

This Lighting Deal lets you snag the amazing Soundcore Anker Liberty 4 NC at a 38% discount. These are some of the best affordable earbuds on the market right now, and this discount lands them at an even better price. Get them now and enjoy your Black Friday savings. Don't miss out on this deal and take advantage while it's still available.
$50 off (38%)
$79 98
$129 99
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore by Anker Life P3i: save 42% this Black Friday

The Anker Life P3i are now available at an irresistible price. Right now, these earbuds with 40H playtime, ANC, and Bluetooth 5.2 arrive at an incredible 42% markdown, which lands them at just under $35! They provide incredible value for money at that price, so don't miss out.
$25 off (42%)
$34 99
$59 99
Buy at Amazon

JBL Tune Buds: NOW HALF OFF at Amazon

With 12 hours of playtime that extends all the way up to 48H with the charging case, fast charging, ANC, Bluetooth 5.3, and four integrated microphones for crystal clear calls, the JBL Tune Buds make quite the incredible pair of earbuds. Typically, these cost $100, but they can now be yours at 50% off through this amazing Black Friday Amazon deal.
$50 off (50%)
$49 95
$99 95
Buy at Amazon


Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers at Amazon


If you're looking for a new Bluetooth speaker, know that Amazon is surely the time to get one at deeply discounted prices. Already, we're seeing tempting offers in the portable speakers department, allowing you to snag the JBL Clip 4 at 44% off. If you need more power, we suggest you turn your attention to JBL's Boombox 3, now $150 cheaper on Amazon.

Those who want a sleek and elegant Bluetooth speaker will probably appreciate Marshall's speakers. Right now, Amazon lets you snag one of those, the Emberton II, at 29% off. If you're looking for a Bluetooth speaker with a microphone in the box, we suggest the JBL PartyBox On-the-Go. This bad boy is now available at a pretty decent 43% off.

Marshall Emberton II: save 29% this Black Friday

With its signature design and 360-degree sound with Trye Stereophonic, the Marshall Emberton II makes a versatile and elegant Bluetooth speaker that can complement any interior. Get it now at 29% off this Black Friday.
$50 off (29%)
$119 99
$169 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XG300: 43% off this Black Friday

Sony SRS-XG300 can now be yours at 43% off on Amazon. The sweet Black Friday deal lands this incredibly powerful speaker at just under $150. This speaker offers 25 hours of playtime and has an IP67 rating.
$152 off (43%)
$198
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XB100: save 37% this Black Friday

Compact, small, and with an IP67 rating, the SRS-XB100 is the perfect everyday companion. This small speaker provides up to 16 hours of battery life, which is definitely appreciated. Plus, it now arrives at a super cool price tag, as Amazon has slashed 37% off its MSRP just in time for Black Friday.
$22 off (37%)
$38
$59 99
Buy at Amazon

JBL Boombox 3: save $150 now on Amazon

Pump up the heat in style with the JBL Boombox 3. This incredible speaker is currently available for $150 less than usual through this generous Black Friday deal on Amazon. Get it now and save.
$150 off (30%)
$349 95
$499 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL Clip 4: 44% off this Black Friday on Amazon

If you're looking for something ultra-portable, grab the JBL Clip 4. This small speaker comes in different colors. It's equipped with an IP67 rating for more durability. Get it now and save 44%.
$35 off (44%)
$44 95
$79 95
Buy at Amazon

JBL PartyBox On-The-Go: save 43% this Black Friday

Why not host a karaoke party? The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go will be the ideal companion! It's a powerful Bluetooth speaker with its own microphone and lights, so you're sure to achieve what you're looking for. And now that you can get it at 43% off, it's even more irresistible.
$150 off (43%)
$199 95
$349 95
Buy at Amazon

