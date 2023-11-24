Amazon Black Friday deals 2023: The best deals fest of the year is live now

Black Friday deals on earbuds at Amazon







Things are already exciting in the audio department right now, too. Earbuds and headphones of different brands are up for grabs at Amazon, sporting hefty markdowns of 30% and up. At the moment, there are irresistible offers on Google's Pixel Buds Pro, which are 40% off during Amazon's Black Friday shopping event.





The The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are also substantially cheaper right now, offered at 32% off right now. Apple users can catch the wave of savings by pulling the trigger on Amazon's epic deal on the AirPods Max. These are now $100 cheaper. Don't fancy Apple's headphones? No worries! The premium Bose QuietComfort 45 are also on sale right now, offered at a markdown of 40%.





Then again, it's budget-friendly earbuds that boast the biggest discounts on Amazon right now. For example, we found a top deal on Soundcore's Space A40, a decidedly impressive pair of wireless earbuds with 50h of playtime. Jabra's Elite 5 are also heavily discounted at the merchant. These earbuds have hybrid ANC and can now be yours for under $80, a 46% markdown.





But that's not all! We also found an exciting discount on the JBL Tune Buds, which can now be yours at half their price.



