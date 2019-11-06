Amazon Black Friday deals: the madness has begun
For deals from other retailers, check our dedicated posts:
Best Buy Black Friday deals
Walmart Black Friday deals
Target Black Friday deals
What should we expect? Well, here's a rundown:
General electronics:
- Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Save up to 45% on streaming devices and accessories
- Save on headphones from Bose, Sony, and other top brands
- Save on Garmin smartwatches
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save on Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds
- Save up to 35% on select iOttie Car Mount Phone Holders
- Save on Garmin Forerunner 235 and DriveSmart
Amazon devices:
Confirmed Amazon deals starting on November 22:
- Fire HD 8 around $49.99 ($30 off)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition around $79.99 ($50 off)
- Fire 7 Tablet around $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition around $59.99 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet around $99.99 ($50 off)
- Kindle Paperwhite around $84.99 ($45 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show around $189 ($149 off)
Confirmed Amazon deals on November 24:
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 ($25 off)
- Fire TV Stick around $19.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Cube around $89.99 ($30 off)
- Blink XT2 Camera Kit around $184.99 ($65 off)
- Ring Indoor Cam 2-Pack around $99.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon Smart Plug w/ Echo around $4.99 ($20 off)
- Echo Dot w/ Clock around $34.99 ($25 off)
- Echo Dot around $22 ($27 off)
- Echo Auto around $29.99 ($20 off)
- Echo (3rd Gen) around $59.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show 5 around $49.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) around $149.99 ($80 off)
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):