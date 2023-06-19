You can claim a piece of the $23 million Google Search settlement money
Big tech companies are constantly under attack in the courtrooms, and it seems that the trend will not pass anytime soon. Google is fighting against numerous lawsuits, and now it might settle for one of all.
If you have clicked on a search result in the US anytime from October 25, 2006, through September 30, 2013, you might get a piece of the $23 million settlement. The legal claims against Google are related to actions involving sharing private data, such as search information, without the proper consent of users.
So, if you did click on a search result back then in the USA, you can now claim part of the settlement money. They won’t be much, or to be more precise, the estimated amount of money each claimant would receive is around $7.70, depending on how many people file an approved claim.
Actually, you have three other options in this settlement; one is to do nothing, of course. The other two are to exclude yourself from the settlement, which allows you to be part of other lawsuits against Google about this case’s claims and allegations, or to object to the settlement.
The final approving hearing will take place on October 12, 2023, so you should check the website for further updates.
If you have clicked on a search result in the US anytime from October 25, 2006, through September 30, 2013, you might get a piece of the $23 million settlement. The legal claims against Google are related to actions involving sharing private data, such as search information, without the proper consent of users.
Allegedly, the data was shared with third-party websites, which Google denies. The lawsuit was filed back in 2013 and states that search queries were shared with advertisers without the users’ permission, which, as reported by Android Headlines, violates the Stored Communications Act.
So, if you did click on a search result back then in the USA, you can now claim part of the settlement money. They won’t be much, or to be more precise, the estimated amount of money each claimant would receive is around $7.70, depending on how many people file an approved claim.
If you want to file a claim, visit refererheadersettlement.com and follow the steps to complete the registration form. You have to do that to receive a class member ID, which you will need to file an online claim. It is important to note that the deadline for submitting a claim is JULY 31, 2023.
Actually, you have three other options in this settlement; one is to do nothing, of course. The other two are to exclude yourself from the settlement, which allows you to be part of other lawsuits against Google about this case’s claims and allegations, or to object to the settlement.
The final approving hearing will take place on October 12, 2023, so you should check the website for further updates.
Things that are NOT allowed: