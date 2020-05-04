Android Xiaomi

Xiaomi responds to media coverage on its user data collection

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 04, 2020, 1:59 AM
Xiaomi responds to media coverage on its user data collection
Last week, on April 30th, Forbes posted an exclusive article warning readers that Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is recording millions of people's phone usage, and sending it to Alibaba servers in China, which Xiaomi rents.

According to the article, the default Xiaomi browser records all of the websites visited, even if "incognito mode" is on. In addition, opened folders and swiped screens, including swipes on the status bar and the phone settings page, are all also recorded and sent to the aforementioned servers.

An additional reason for concern noted by Forbes is that although the data is being encrypted as it is sent to the servers, its encryption is easily crackable, and chunks of the data can be transformed into readable information, which can link it to a specific user.

Xiaomi posted a response soon after, on May 2nd, which has been updated with more information with each passing day.

Initially, Xiaomi was "disappointed" with the Forbes article, and claimed that user privacy and internet security are of its top priority, and the company is "fully compliant with local laws and regulations."

Xiaomi then explained that its data collection is aggregated and cannot be used to identify individuals, claiming that the reporting by Forbes is "misrepresentative of the facts."

The smartphone giant later announced that it will provide its Mi Browser and Mint Browser users with an update, which will allow them to switch off the aggregated data collection in incognito mode. The update was swiftly made available through Google Play the next day.

It's important to know that Xiaomi is far from the only company that collects user data, however. Google, for example, is well known to collect aggregated user data about sites visited on its browser Chrome, although the Alphabet giant has taken considerable efforts to make its data collection process as transparent as possible. Many other sillicon valley companies, such as Microsoft, also collect considerable amounts of user data.

Related phones

Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review
$519 Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3200 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless