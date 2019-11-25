This solar-powered battery pack is 80% off right now
That’s right, this deal from Woot brings this battery pack, which normally retails for $80, to just $15. That’s a great price for any power pack, but for a solar-powered model, it’s a downright steal. It’s got 2.4A USB charging and a 6,000mAh capacity, which is enough to fully charge most smartphones (Aduro advertises 30+ extra hours of usage). Plus, it’s compact at just 6” x 3.5”, about the size of a standard cellphone. And for the fashion conscious, it also comes in four different colors, so you can generate sustainable electricity and look good, too.
Like all deals on Woot, this one is in limited stock and will likely sell out quickly. Take a look if you’re looking for a great gift (for someone else, yourself, whatever).
Check out the deal here
And make sure to stay tuned here for more great deals and gift ideas.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):