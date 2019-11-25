Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Accessories Deals

This solar-powered battery pack is 80% off right now

Eugene Jeong   /  Nov 25, 2019
This solar-powered battery pack is 80% off right now
An extra battery pack is always a handy thing to have, but it just becomes extra weight when it’s drained too. But with this solar-powered model from Aduro, you have another extra layer of insurance against dead batteries. The best part? It’s 80% off today.

That’s right, this deal from Woot brings this battery pack, which normally retails for $80, to just $15. That’s a great price for any power pack, but for a solar-powered model, it’s a downright steal. It’s got 2.4A USB charging and a 6,000mAh capacity, which is enough to fully charge most smartphones (Aduro advertises 30+ extra hours of usage). Plus, it’s compact at just 6” x 3.5”, about the size of a standard cellphone. And for the fashion conscious, it also comes in four different colors, so you can generate sustainable electricity and look good, too.

Like all deals on Woot, this one is in limited stock and will likely sell out quickly. Take a look if you’re looking for a great gift (for someone else, yourself, whatever). 

