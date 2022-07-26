 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 set to become even more pricey - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 set to become even more pricey

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 set to become even more pricey
With as little as two weeks to go until Samsung officially debuts its next generation of Galaxy Z foldables - the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4- the hype is naturally piling up. Specification bump-ups, design changes and fancy colors are just some of the improvements that users are looking forward to.

Nevertheless, there is one proven buzzkill that can stifle all kinds of enthusiasm prematurely - a hefty price tag. The Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 have never been affordable devices, this much is certain. But this time around, they could be even more expensive.

9to5 Google reports in an article that both foldables are set to receive a price bump. The site speculates that the increase in price would be more significant for the Fold 4 (which was already an obscenely pricey smartphone to begin with).

This speculation is based on a gaffe originally spotted by Giz Paw. Apparently, a retailer listed the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 well-before its release. The base model featured a price tag of €1,863 (≈$1900), while the 512 GB storage option - of €1,981(≈$2021). These were preliminary figures, however, which roughly correlate to €1,849(≈$1887) and €1,999(≈$2040), price tags respectively.

This means that the base model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could cost a full €150 (≈$153) more than its predecessor at launch. This marks a shift in Samsung’s strategy of introducing price cuts over the last months in an effort to make the Fold more affordable.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the price increase will be less significant according to 9to5 Google. They base this prediction on an article by Pricebaba, which indicates that the base model of the Flip 4 will cost €1,080(≈$1102), or about €30(≈$31) more than its predecessor.

There is also the possibility that the price increases will take place only in Europe, given the relative weakness of the single currency over the past few months. One thing is certain, however - Samsung’s Galaxy Z lineup will not be becoming more affordable any time soon.

Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 now


If the price bump on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Galaxy Z Flip 4 does not concern and you still want to get your hands on Samsung's upcoming foldables as soonn as possible, we have some good news. You can now reserve both of Samsung's upcoming foldables via the link below. The release date is set for August 10th, with general availability expected around the end of August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung
Story Timeline
50 stories
26 Jul, 2022
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 set to become even more pricey Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 Unpacked teaser video leaks online
25 Jul, 2022
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 batteries won't be just Samsung's for a change
22 Jul, 2022
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
20 Jul, 2022
Another round of Galaxy Z Fold 4 leaks - battery life, weight and more renders
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Pixel 6 finger scanner controversy returns on the Pixel 6a with random finger unlocks
The Pixel 6 finger scanner controversy returns on the Pixel 6a with random finger unlocks
Pixel 7 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera details tipped (info found in Google code)
Pixel 7 series, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera details tipped (info found in Google code)
Intel Foundries strikes deal to manufacture MediaTek chips
Intel Foundries strikes deal to manufacture MediaTek chips
Google Play Store celebrates its 10th anniversary with new logo and 10x Play Points
Google Play Store celebrates its 10th anniversary with new logo and 10x Play Points
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 Unpacked teaser video leaks online
Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 Unpacked teaser video leaks online
Amazon's top new charcoal grill is the Pixel Buds Pro; wait, what?
Amazon's top new charcoal grill is the Pixel Buds Pro; wait, what?

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless