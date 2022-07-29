The LG Quiz: Test your LG knowledge!
LG is no longer with us, and I know that this sounds a bit grim but the company left its mark on the mobile industry nonetheless. According to our own surveys, people still love their LG phones and if we were able to resurrect a phone brand by the power of magic, LG was always going to be a serious contender.
We also tried to abstain from obscure history trivia but you know how it is - sometimes those facts are pretty cool, so there’s some of that too. The visual cue questions are also spread around, so watch out for these. Good luck! May the quiz gods be with you!
Oh, and by the way, our quiz collection is growing, so if you’ve missed some of the previous ones, you can find them in the links below.
We already covered the other major brands in our quiz extravaganza, so it’s only fair to not forget LG, right? The Korean company might not be as fundamental as say Motorola, or as inventive and innovative as Sony (comments from angry LG fans to follow shortly) but during its journey in the mobile industry, LG managed to light some sparks here and there, unearth some rare minerals and even diamonds.
All metaphors and jokes aside, it’s time for our LG quiz. There are 20 questions in total, and as per tradition, we won’t be timing these. You’re free to test your LG knowledge right away, or maybe do some research prior to taking the quiz, whatever works for you.
Things that are NOT allowed: