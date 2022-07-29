The LG quiz: Test your LG knowledge!





<section><h2>Test your LG knowledge!</h2><p>LG may not be with us anymore, but the Korean company left its imprint on the mobile industry.<h2><strong></strong></h2></p></section><section><h2><h2>What was the original name of the company?</h2></h2><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first product of the company?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Back in 1959, LG launched another "first" for the Korean market. What was the product?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first phone made by LG?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Guess the LG phone in the picture!</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>In 2011 LG launched a 3D stereoscopic phone. What was its name?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>The first phone to feature a capacitive touchscreen was an LG device. Which one?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Guess the LG phone in the picture!</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>LG made a phone with a "self healing" back cover. What was the model?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first LG phone to run Android OS?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Guess the LG phone in the picture!</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first LG phone to feature a Quad HD display?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Name the best-selling LG phone of all time!</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Guess the LG phone in the picture!</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>What was the LG phone featured in the blockbuster movie "Iron Man"?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>What was the first LG phone to feature a full QWERTY keyboard?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Guess the LG phone in the picture!</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>What was LG's answer to the foldable phone idea?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>The first phone to feature a dedicated ultrawide camera was made by LG. Name the model!</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Guess the LG phone in the picture!</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h2><h2>Bronze star</h2></h2><p><p>It seems that LG is not your forte - you only got a bronze star in our quest. On the plus side, LG's mobile history book is already closed, so you can study it and become a real Lak Hui Gold Star, if you wish.</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Silver star</strong></h2></h3><p>Not bad at all! Given the obscure questions we had to dig up for this one! With a little effort you can study the (now finished) LG mobile history book and become a real Lak Hui Gold Star!</p></section><section><h3>Lak Hui Gold Star!</h3><p><p>You did it! You're a true Lak Hui Gold Star! We're really impressed, especially given the obscure questions we had to unearth for this one. Now take that LG G Flex 2 out of your private collection for a spin!</p></p></section>