Target Cyber Week sale starts one day early, here are the best deals

Online doorbusters available December 1 and 2, with new daily deals through Green Monday (December 9).

Online orders ready in as soon as one hour with Drive Up, Order Pickup and Shipt on eligible items.

Members of Target Circle (our new loyalty program) earn 1% back on all online purchases.



$80 off iPad 7th generation and savings on Apple AirPods (Sunday and Monday, December 1 – 2)

Save on top electronics brands like Samsung, TCL, and Google, including a TCL 43-inch TV for $219.99 plus a $20 Target GiftCard (Sunday and Monday, December 1 – 2)

Save on apparel and accessories doorbusters (Thursday, December 5)

Up to 50% off top gifts (Monday, December 9)

Target's fulfillment services will be available throughout Cyber Week, making it easy for guests to get their online purchases whenever and however it's most convenient for them. Target customers also can enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery with Shipt – with no membership required – when shopping on Target.com or the Target app. Additionally, free shipping is available on hundreds of thousands of items through December 21.

Target announced that its Cyber Week sale will start one day early this year, on Sunday, December 1, to offer customers more time to take advantage of its deals. There will hundreds if not thousands of products on sale during the sale throughout the next week, from electronics and apparel to toys, home goods, beauty and more.Unlike previous years, Target's Cyber Week sale this year has been organized a little bit differently, so check out below what's new:So, with online doorbusters starting December 1, and additional offers on December 2, customers can visit Target.com on Sunday to see a complete selection of can't-miss deals, such as: