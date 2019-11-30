Target Cyber Week sale starts one day early, here are the best deals
- Online doorbusters available December 1 and 2, with new daily deals through Green Monday (December 9).
- Online orders ready in as soon as one hour with Drive Up, Order Pickup and Shipt on eligible items.
- Members of Target Circle (our new loyalty program) earn 1% back on all online purchases.
- $80 off iPad 7th generation and savings on Apple AirPods (Sunday and Monday, December 1 – 2)
- Save on top electronics brands like Samsung, TCL, and Google, including a TCL 43-inch TV for $219.99 plus a $20 Target GiftCard (Sunday and Monday, December 1 – 2)
- Save on apparel and accessories doorbusters (Thursday, December 5)
- Up to 50% off top gifts (Monday, December 9)
Target's fulfillment services will be available throughout Cyber Week, making it easy for guests to get their online purchases whenever and however it's most convenient for them. Target customers also can enjoy the convenience of same-day delivery with Shipt – with no membership required – when shopping on Target.com or the Target app. Additionally, free shipping is available on hundreds of thousands of items through December 21.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):