Snag the massively powerful OnePlus 10T for nearly 40% off

The OnePlus 10T is a great smartphone for anyone who prioritizes speed and affordability over everything else and right now, it is cheaper than ever before.





The OnePlus 10T was released in August and is aimed squarely at those who want a blistering fast premium phone with long battery life and fast charging. It isn't a do-it-all phone with extravagant features that you might never use.





The well-thought-out feature set makes it more affordable than other top Android phones like the OnePlus 11 , which starts at $699, and the Samsung Galaxy S23, which starts at $799.





The phone sports a sharp and colorful 6.7 inches AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 which is about as fast as the half-generation newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and will fly through any task you throw its way.





It's also a great device for gamers and has a very capable heat dissipation system that prevents it from getting uncomfortably warm during long gaming sessions.





The phone packs a beefy 4,800mAh battery and supports stupendously fast 150W wired charging that takes it from zero to thirty percent in less than five minutes. So, if you are someone that's always glued to the phone and can't stand long charging times, this phone is definitely worth considering.





The phone has a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro module. The cameras churn out sharp images when the lighting is good and there is a night mode that ensures decent and detailed photos in dim environments.





The 8GB/128GB OnePlus 10T costs $649.99 but you can get it for only $399.99 via Best Buy. That's a discount of $250 and $399.99 is an unbelievably good price for a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered phone with a spacious screen, long battery life, fast charging, decent cameras, and four years of software support.





You'll have to activate the phone today if you want to get this discount. If that's not something you want to do, you can still save $150 on the phone as Amazon and Best Buy both have it on sale for $499.99.