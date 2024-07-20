Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
Samsung working on a feature users have been waiting for two generations of flagships

By
Samsung is allegedly working to bring satellite connectivity to its smartphones.

With Android 15 officially supporting satellite connectivity, most top Android phones will hopefully get this option sooner or later, but as things stand right now, it looks like Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be the first to gain this functionality.

Code snippets in some Samsung apps indicate the South Korean giant will let its users communicate via satellite, something that iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users can already do.

Android's implementation is going to be better though, as it won't only let you connect to emergency services when network services are not available, but also send messages to friends and family.

The functionality will be built into SMS and MMS apps but initially, only Google Messages will support it apparently.

So while Samsung Messages may notify you when your device is connected to a satellite, it will redirect you to Google Messages for sending and receiving texts via satellite.

Samsung users are unlikely to be finicky about this requirement though. After all, rumors dating back to the pre-Galaxy S23 era have been talking about the arrival of satellite connectivity on Samsung's phones but even as we advance towards the Galaxy S25 launch, there's no official word on when exactly the feature will arrive.

Samsung executive Park Yong-in did promise that two-way satellite connectivity would be here in 2024 and looking at the recent development, it looks like Samsung won't keep us waiting for it until Galaxy S25's launch, though that possibility shouldn't be ruled out.

Back when the Galaxy S23 series was released, Samsung’s mobile chief TM Roh said that it was too soon to bring satellite connectivity to Samsung phones as the functionality was limited and the right infrastructure did not exist.

With major carriers now expressing interest in the technology, it's now the perfect time for Samsung to provide support for satellite connectivity.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

