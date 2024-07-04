Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Samsung still not ready to part with the Galaxy S25+ middle child

By
1comment
Samsung still not ready to part with the Galaxy S25+ middle child
Samsung has been releasing three members of its flagship S series of phones since time immemorial, trying to fit a size and specs set tailored to each individual's tastes. Well, not really immemorial, since the trend started with the Galaxy S10 series, then the S20 siblings where the Ultra branding took over from the Plus models as the largest, baddest members of the family.

Then came the release of the first S-line phone supporting an S Pen stylus, the S21 Ultra, thus completely folding the Note line into the S series and relegating the Plus versions to something of a redheaded stepchild status, as cruel as it may sound for the otherwise decent Galaxy S24+ and other pluses before it.

Not that they are bad phones, but the price differences with the Ultras were usually not enough to warrant decent sales numbers, so rumors started swirling that Samsung will deprecate the Plus line.

These rumors reached a crescendo mode the other day when no Galaxy S25+ reference could be found in the IMEI database, a fact that was read by some as a sign that Samsung will only release two S25-branded phones next year.

This speculation, however, may have been premature, as the sleuths at GalaxyClub have again unearthed three internal model numbers for the upcoming S25 series. As usual, the SM-S936 denoting the Galaxy S25+ sits right between the smaller SM-S931 number of the S25, and the big hulking SM-S938 of the S25 Ultra.

For comparison, the current Galaxy S24+ is denoted as SM-926, so if history is any indication, an SM-936 model number is a hint that an S25+ exists. Now, whether it will be released, and in which markets, or why is it not in the IMEI database still, are anyone's guess. 

Samsung is apparently still not ready to ditch its S line trifecta, and a thorough redesign or reshuffle of the series is only expected for the Galaxy S26 models.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors

Latest News

Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless