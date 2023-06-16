Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 showcased in leaked promotional images

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Foldables season has officially begun, and after the launch of the Moto Razr Plus, it is Samsung’s turn to strike back. The Korean tech giant is expected to do so with a revamped Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is expected to introduce a plethora of upgrades to Samsung’s iconic clamshell-style foldable lineup.

A new marketing image shared by MySmartPrice showcases just how different the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be from its predecessor. For reference, earlier this week, the same website shared images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well.

This render is yet another confirmation that the cover screen on this year’s Flip will be much bigger than before. According to most rumors, the secondary display is expected to go from a measly 1.9” to 3.4”. It will also have a rather strange square-ish shape, in order to accommodate the camera module, which is now horizontally aligned.

The bigger secondary screen will enable users to interact more efficiently with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when the latter is folded. In fact, many reports indicate that some apps will be optimized so as to ensure that they are fully usable via the cover screen

This update will address one of the major issues of the Z Flip lineup, and bring the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in line with its competition. In fact, the new secondary display will be bigger than the one on devices like Oppo Find N2 Flip.

Beyond the superior cover screen, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also come equipped with a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ‘for Galaxy’ chipset and a couple of other somewhat incremental upgrades.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to make its debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, which should take place in late July in South Korea.

