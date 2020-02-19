Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations

Galaxy S30 Design

Our expectations are that the Galaxy S30 series will reiterate the design decisions that Samsung has opted for in the past few years.



Namely, we expect curved displays to become a thing of the past as Samsung has been gradually phasing the ultra-curved edges of old out, ironing the kinks and coming full-circle back to mostly flat displays. In the gesture-based world of modern interfaces, overly curved displays proved to be more of a nuisance than a beneficial hardware feature.



Our expectations are that the Galaxy S30 series will reiterate the design decisions that Samsung has opted for in the past few years.Namely, we expect curved displays to become a thing of the past as Samsung has been gradually phasing the ultra-curved edges of old out, ironing the kinks and coming full-circle back to mostly flat displays. In the gesture-based world of modern interfaces, overly curved displays proved to be more of a nuisance than a beneficial hardware feature.









Galaxy S30, S30 Plus, S30 Ultra Specs & Hardware

While it's still too early to be prophetic about what's going on to happen under the hood of the Galaxy S30 series, Samsung isn't very keen on shaking things around, thus it's easy to guesstimate what hardware will make the cut. Judging from the trend of the past three years, we expect a minor 0.1-inch bump in display size, as well as a minor bump in battery capacity. Bezels are likely going to shrink even more. One of the ways Samsung could shave off a big nuisance from the front side of its next flagships by employing a selfie camera that has been hidden underneath the display. We've already been hearing about these tucked-away cameras for a while, and rumors put them in the Galaxy Fold 2, Note 20, and, you guessed it, the Galaxy S30 series. It will save some of that precious screen real estate and help achieve an uninterrupted display without employing any motorized pop-up cameras or other clever workarounds. As the Galaxy S20 is a pretty heardware-heavy update, we expect the Galaxy S30 family to put slightly more emphasis on the design.









Galaxy S30 specs

Here are the expected Samsung Galaxy S30 specs:



6.3-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

Snapdragon 875 chipset / Unknown Exynos chipset

10/12/16GB RAM

12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF cameras

Under-screen selfie camera

128GB/256GB/512GB storage, microSD card slot

4,100mAh battery

5G connectivity

Android 11 with One UI

Galaxy S30 Plus specs

Here are the expected Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus specs:



6.8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

Snapdragon 875 chipset / Unknown Exynos chipset

12/16GB RAM

12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF cameras

Under-screen selfie camera

256GB/512GB storage, microSD card slot

4,700mAh battery

5G connectivity

The base S30 will likely get a ToF camera at the back, as well as an under-display selfie camera, which would likely be ready for the prime time in 2021. Moreover, we expect the S30 Plus to also grow, both in terms of display and battery size, whereas the top-end S30 Ultra will quite likely surpass the 7.0-inch barrier when it comes to display size. We're slowly creeping into what used to be tablet territory, everyone!



Galaxy S30 Ultra specs:

Here are the expected Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra specs:



7.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

Snapdragon 875 chipset / Unknown Exynos chipset

12/16GB RAM

12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF cameras

Under-screen selfie camera

256GB/512GB storage, microSD card slot

5,100mAh battery

5G connectivity

Android 11 with One UI



Galaxy S30 Camera

The Galaxy S30, S30 Plus, and S30 Ultra will certainly push things even further. With the Galaxy S20-series setting new standards for the Galaxy family, the Galaxy S30-series will most definitely continue to improve the photography prowess of the next flagship generation.



Supposedly, the camera setup will remain the same and consist of a main triple-camera system that employs an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, as well as a supplementary ToF sensor for depth measurement that is mostly used in portraits and augmented reality scenarios. Supposedly, this camera tech would trickle to the lower tier S30 and S30 Plus, and wouldn't be an exclusive to the top-tier S30 Ultra.



Speaking of the cameras, we simply can't pass up that under-display selfie camera that has been rumored for a while. The technology wasn't ready for the S20 and will reportedly debut with the Galaxy Fold 2, which is coming sometime in 2020. The caveat of the technology so far are pretty simple: a transparent OLED display is needed to ensure for a pristine imaging quality, and existing panels simply don't cut it. Once Samsung fu



Galaxy S30 Price & availability

If we use wishful thinking, we wouldn't want Samsung to increase prices even further than they currently stand with the S20-series. As a reminder, the base Galaxy S20 starts at $999, the S20 Plus costs $1,199, and the S20 Ultra comes in at a hefty $1,399.





While just about everyone expected the Galaxy S20 to actually be cheaper than rumored, it turned out that the rumor mill was spot on on the price hike as well. Thus, it wouldn't be too outlandish to factor in another minor price hike for the Galaxy S30, S30 Plus, and S30 Ultra, probably in the ballpark of $50, but it is dubious if the Android market would receive well such a price increase from Samsung for a second year in a row.



Galaxy S30 expected prices:



Galaxy S30 — $999-$1,049

Galaxy S30 Plus — $1,199-$1,249

Galaxy S30 Ultra — $1,399-$1,449



Hopefully, Samsung would find a way to outdo itself next year without having to increase prices above the 1,000-dollar barrier, but it remains to be seen if our hoped for a more affordable flagship come to fruition.

The Samsung Galaxy S30 is expected to arrive February 2021, and while it's a bit early to know just about anything specific about the upcoming Galaxy generation, we think we have a pretty good understanding what the Galaxy S30-series will bring to the table. Samsung is a company that values tradition while simultaneously trying to shake things up, but for the most part, the Galaxy S flagship series follows a predictable railroaded path. This makes it somewhat possible to foretell what specs and features the phones will carry.