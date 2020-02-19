Samsung Android Rumor Review

Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations

Peter Kostadinov
by Peter Kostadinov
Feb 19, 2020, 9:03 AM
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
The Samsung Galaxy S30 is expected to arrive February 2021, and while it's a bit early to know just about anything specific about the upcoming Galaxy generation, we think we have a pretty good understanding what the Galaxy S30-series will bring to the table. Samsung is a company that values tradition while simultaneously trying to shake things up, but for the most part, the Galaxy S flagship series follows a predictable railroaded path. This makes it somewhat possible to foretell what specs and features the phones will carry. 

Galaxy S30 Design


Our expectations are that the Galaxy S30 series will reiterate the design decisions that Samsung has opted for in the past few years.

Namely, we expect curved displays to become a thing of the past as Samsung has been gradually phasing the ultra-curved edges of old out, ironing the kinks and coming full-circle back to mostly flat displays. In the gesture-based world of modern interfaces, overly curved displays proved to be more of a nuisance than a beneficial hardware feature.


Bezels are likely going to shrink even more. One of the ways Samsung could shave off a big nuisance from the front side of its next flagships by employing a selfie camera that has been hidden underneath the display. We've already been hearing about these tucked-away cameras for a while, and rumors put them in the Galaxy Fold 2, Note 20, and, you guessed it, the Galaxy S30 series. It will save some of that precious screen real estate and help achieve an uninterrupted display without employing any motorized pop-up cameras or other clever workarounds. As the Galaxy S20 is a pretty heardware-heavy update, we expect the Galaxy S30 family to put slightly more emphasis on the design. 


Galaxy S30, S30 Plus, S30 Ultra Specs & Hardware


While it's still too early to be prophetic about what's going on to happen under the hood of the Galaxy S30 series, Samsung isn't very keen on shaking things around, thus it's easy to guesstimate what hardware will make the cut. Judging from the trend of the past three years, we expect a minor 0.1-inch bump in display size, as well as a minor bump in battery capacity. 

The base S30 will likely get a ToF camera at the back, as well as an under-display selfie camera, which would likely be ready for the prime time in 2021. Moreover, we expect the S30 Plus to also grow, both in terms of display and battery size, whereas the top-end S30 Ultra will quite likely surpass the 7.0-inch barrier when it comes to display size. We're slowly creeping into what used to be tablet territory, everyone!

Galaxy S30 specs


Here are the expected Samsung Galaxy S30 specs:

  • 6.3-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 875 chipset / Unknown Exynos chipset
  • 10/12/16GB RAM
  • 12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF cameras
  • Under-screen selfie camera
  • 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, microSD card slot
  • 4,100mAh battery
  • 5G connectivity
  • Android 11 with One UI 

Galaxy S30 Plus specs


Here are the expected Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus specs:

  • 6.8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 875 chipset / Unknown Exynos chipset
  • 12/16GB RAM
  • 12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF cameras
  • Under-screen selfie camera
  • 256GB/512GB storage, microSD card slot
  • 4,700mAh battery
  • 5G connectivity
  • Android 11 with One UI

Galaxy S30 Ultra specs:


Here are the expected Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra specs:

  • 7.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display
  • Snapdragon 875 chipset / Unknown Exynos chipset
  • 12/16GB RAM
  • 12MP+64MP+12MP+ToF cameras
  • Under-screen selfie camera
  • 256GB/512GB storage, microSD card slot
  • 5,100mAh battery
  • 5G connectivity
  • Android 11 with One UI

Galaxy S30 Camera


The Galaxy S30, S30 Plus, and S30 Ultra will certainly push things even further. With the Galaxy S20-series setting new standards for the Galaxy family, the Galaxy S30-series will most definitely continue to improve the photography prowess of the next flagship generation. 

Supposedly, the camera setup will remain the same and consist of a main triple-camera system that employs an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses, as well as a supplementary ToF sensor for depth measurement that is mostly used in portraits and augmented reality scenarios. Supposedly, this camera tech would trickle to the lower tier S30 and S30 Plus, and wouldn't be an exclusive to the top-tier S30 Ultra. 

Speaking of the cameras, we simply can't pass up that under-display selfie camera that has been rumored for a while. The technology wasn't ready for the S20 and will reportedly debut with the Galaxy Fold 2, which is coming sometime in 2020. The caveat of the technology so far are pretty simple: a transparent OLED display is needed to ensure for a pristine imaging quality, and existing panels simply don't cut it. Once Samsung fu

Galaxy S30 Price & availability


If we use wishful thinking, we wouldn't want Samsung to increase prices even further than they currently stand with the S20-series. As a reminder, the base Galaxy S20 starts at $999, the S20 Plus costs $1,199, and the S20 Ultra comes in at a hefty $1,399. 

While just about everyone expected the Galaxy S20 to actually be cheaper than rumored, it turned out that the rumor mill was spot on on the price hike as well. Thus, it wouldn't be too outlandish to factor in another minor price hike for the Galaxy S30, S30 Plus, and S30 Ultra, probably in the ballpark of $50, but it is dubious if the Android market would receive well such a price increase from Samsung for a second year in a row. 

Galaxy S30 expected prices:

  • Galaxy S30 — $999-$1,049
  • Galaxy S30 Plus — $1,199-$1,249
  • Galaxy S30 Ultra — $1,399-$1,449

    Hopefully, Samsung would find a way to outdo itself next year without having to increase prices above the 1,000-dollar barrier, but it remains to be seen if our hoped for a more affordable flagship come to fruition.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

9 Comments

Rashaan75
Reply

8. Rashaan75

Posts: 30; Member since: Dec 17, 2015

Sheesh S20 isn't even out and we have a article for the S30! Stop it, too soon!

posted on 26 min ago

gabrielpal
Reply

7. gabrielpal

Posts: 4; Member since: Nov 06, 2012

S30? Not S21 like the year (2021)?

posted on 1 hour ago

pimpin83z
Reply

6. pimpin83z

Posts: 645; Member since: Feb 08, 2019

SMH. I swear you all post articles for the sake of just posting. The S20 line hasn't even launched yet. If it's a slow news day just let it new a slow news day.

posted on 1 hour ago

Mreveryphone
Reply

5. Mreveryphone

Posts: 1885; Member since: Apr 22, 2014

I'm ready! I'm already tired of my S20 Ultra!

posted on 1 hour ago

nivek4011
Reply

4. nivek4011

Posts: 52; Member since: Jul 31, 2014

Please....just stop with articles like these. The S20 isn't even AVAILABLE yet and you're speculating on the S30. This is some TMZ-like crap here. stop. NOW....how about an in-depth review of the S20 series? Its called journalism.

posted on 1 hour ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

9. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 138; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

AGREED! they are so manic here.

posted on 18 min ago

gadgetpower
Reply

3. gadgetpower

Posts: 335; Member since: Aug 23, 2019

They haven’t sell 30 million of this units and now here comes 30. I bet this will be sucks too so Sammy will keep producing low spec mid range phones then.

posted on 1 hour ago

OneLove123
Reply

2. OneLove123

Posts: 1328; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

What about S90? Too late?

posted on 1 hour ago

asirfaysal
Reply

1. asirfaysal

Posts: 109; Member since: Jul 19, 2016

Am I too early?

posted on 1 hour ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Deception: the Galaxy S20's telephoto camera is not really a telephoto camera
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless