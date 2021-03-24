Samsung Galaxy S20 FE update adds Galaxy S21 camera features
However, Galaxy S20 FE users had to wait several more days to take advantage of these Galaxy S21 camera features. As per SamMobile's report, the Galaxy S20 FE units across Europe are the first to receive software update G781BXXU2CUC6, which includes some interesting camera features.
At the time of writing, the update was spotted in the following countries: Austria, the Baltic region, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the Nordic region, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, and Switzerland.