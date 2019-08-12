Samsung Articles Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 06, 2020, 5:46 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's &quot;Next Big Thing&quot; going to be like?
Well, ever since we saw the Note 10, we now know that Samsung is — yet again — headed to a new age. A small “transformation” if you will. A lot of new features and the great culling of some of the older ones. So, that begs the question — what will the Note 20 be all about?

With rumor culture being what it is, information is already trickling down. Some might end up leading nowhere, some might end up being correct, and some might need some extra speculation for us to make sense out of them. Let’s see what we have!

Design and display


Any sort of notch or selfie camera cutout is just a temporary thing — we know that. Manufacturers are hard at work trying to hide that selfie samera somewhere and have a true all-screen front with a minimal bezel all around. Some are experimenting with various mechanical modules, which flip the rear camera or pop the selfie camera from within the phone’s body; others are simply adding a secondary display on the back of their phones, so you can use that when you need to face a camera and a screen at the same time (video calls or selfies, that is).

Samsung doesn’t really appear interested in either of those when it comes to its top-tier phones. Yes, the company dabbled with a flip module on the Galaxy A80, which looks cool, but does add some bulk and take away from precious space within the phone.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S20 will come with an Infinity-O display with a single hole up top, just like the one on the Note 10. Then what about the Note 20?



It’s very possible that Samsung might be hoping to produce a selfie camera that hides right under its AMOLED panel. When not in use — the camera is covered by glowing pixels. When it’s needed, the part of the screen that covers it turns off to “reveal” the hidden sensor.

We’ve heard faint whispers of Samsung working on that over the past few months, and we do know that the technology is available since a couple of Chinese manufacturers have already demonstrated it on working prototype phones. So, could the Galaxy Note 20 be the first Samsung flagship to do away with the notch / cutout solution?

As far as design goes, we expect a natural evolution of the Galaxy Note 10 mixed with Galaxy S20 vibes. The Note line has been leaning towards a more stern, rectangular look as of late, and we fully expect the Note 20 to keep that trend going. It will also have a crazy camera module on the back — that's a given. Also, a small rumor that contained a sketch for a Note 20 case affirmed this belief.



Hardware


Another year, another chipset — of course, the 2020 Galaxy Notes will be powered by 2020 hardware. Units sold in the US will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The chip will be built on a 7 nm process just like this year’s edition, but the production itself will employ something called Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography — a technology that has been decades in the making. It will make the 7 nm production process much easier and cheaper and many speculate that this would make it possible for manufacturers to build more efficient chips.



Another report stated that Samsung is hoping to be able to go down to 3 nm soon and speculated that the Exynos chip for the international Note 20 might be the first processor built on that process. That sounds… optimistic to say the least. We would assume that Samsung will want the US and international version of their phones to be nearly identical in specs and performance. So, if the Note 20 is to have a Snapdragon 865, then its Exynos counterpart will probably also be a 7 nm chip.

In any case, if Samsung insists on making 5G phones, then it will need to find a way to integrate 5G modems into chipsets. And, judging by the Galaxy S20, it seems the Note 20 in the US will be fully decked out for 5G as well.

Last but not least — we should expect even faster multitasking, as reports say the next generation of chips will support LPDDR5X RAM and Samsung will be outfitting its Note 12 series with 12 GB modules as a starting point. Nice.

Camera



The Galaxy S and Galaxy Note cameras have been pretty great for some years now. But Samsung has essentially been using the same sensor since the Galaxy S7 age. Improvements to the whole camera module, like aperture size and lenses, as well as extreme software post-production algorithms have helped it keep up with the times. But since we are back in the megapixel wars with hybrid zoom being used as a new weapon, it seems it’s high time for Samsung to come up with something new.

As we already know, the Galaxy S20's camera will be an enormous leap forward. In fact, the S20+ will allow up to 100x hybrid zoom, have an enhanced Night Mode, various pro modes, and — allegedly — 8K video recording. Since the Note series always has to one-up the Galaxy line, we expect to see the same feature pack in the next S Pen beast, even with some refinements on top.

Expectations


The Galaxy Note 10 was a side step for Samsung’s design and usage philosophy when it comes to its handsets. It’s set up as a product that is a part of a bigger ecosystem — it no longer tries to “do everything”, it is there to “do its job”. For example — the heart rate sensor was removed. Want that feature? Get a Galaxy Watch. The headphone jack was removed. Want easy connectivity? Opt for Bluetooth buds.

Needless to say, some customers weren't thrilled, but that doesn't mean that Samsung can't pull off a satisfying user experience. But if it wants to get there and have its devout following forgive those decisions, Samsung needs to consistently put out ace devices. So the stakes are high for the Note 20 to be a truly impeccable upgrade, focusing on the strengths of the Note 10 to a point where the minor annoyances that it introduced become background noise. Needless to say, it will be a hotly anticipated device!

When will it come? Most probably in August of 2020 — that has been the Note's month for a few years now. How much will it cost? Well, if the Galaxy S20 line's price tags are anything to go by, we are expecting something along the lines of $1,099 for the Note 10 and $1,399. That's pure speculation, though — keep your fingers crossed.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

14 Comments

handsomparis
Reply

14. handsomparis

Posts: 130; Member since: Jun 11, 2015

Dang can I get my note 10 plus first lol

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 11:18 PM

dmdzordilla
Reply

13. dmdzordilla

Posts: 60; Member since: Jul 31, 2018

A foldable Galaxy Note is expected by many.

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 4:40 PM

M.O.A.B
Reply

12. M.O.A.B

Posts: 323; Member since: Feb 13, 2015

I actually like this article, although it is very early to even think about rumors about the note 11, articles like this push me further to hold on to my note 5 and convince myself to not get the the note 10 plus hehe, i am really eager for a true full screen without any distraction, 90hz or above, lpddr5x, and a 45W charger that is actually in the box.

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 3:24 PM

pimpin83z
Reply

11. pimpin83z

Posts: 627; Member since: Feb 08, 2019

On today's episode of pointless news...

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 1:47 PM

OneLove123
Reply

10. OneLove123

Posts: 1303; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

I'm waiting on Note 20 news from you guys. What do you think it's going to have?

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 12:22 PM

Mreveryphone
Reply

9. Mreveryphone

Posts: 1878; Member since: Apr 22, 2014

My Note 10+ is already old bring on the 11!

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 12:22 PM

Rocket
Reply

8. Rocket

Posts: 742; Member since: Feb 24, 2014

They need to make the basic model flat

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 12:05 PM

LiveFaith
Reply

7. LiveFaith

Posts: 522; Member since: Jul 04, 2015

If they call me to get the design locked in, here's is what the 11 will look like ... #1 It will be made of REAL premium materials. Not faux premium materials that shatter, crack, and lose waterproofing as soon as they do so. Glass and metal are ANCIENT materials not premium ones for mobile devices. Skyscrapers are made of this and work great because skyscrapers are not carried in a pocket for 2-3 years and expected not to break or lose integrity. It's the year 2020 for release. We'll have an array of durable, attractive, grippable, temperature pleasant, and "unbreakable" composite choices to make phenomenal device. #2 Two sizes will continue to be offered. About the same as the 10/10+. Maybe 6.1 on the smaller version. #3 Front facing cam will be hidden under display or pop up for selfies. The display will have no intrusions and will extend corner to corner. The bezels will be basically non-existent and will be symmetrical on all four sides. #4 The display will be flat not curved. Like #1, the display will not be made of an antiquated delicate material with a fancy primate name. It's time to stop pi$$in' down buyers backs, and telling them it's raining. The display will be break proof. Maybe it will come installed with a screen protector or optional OEM protectors in optional material choices. #5 The 3.5mm will not return, but a 3.5->USB-C "Y" adapter will be included that allows charging and listening to wired headphones. #6 Display will offer 60-120hz options by user, and automatic software optimization if desired. #7 Note 11 will keep 1080 display to reduce cost and battery usage. Just to anger spec junkies but still offer an incredible display. #8 Battery will receive massive charge speed upgrade. It will be replaceable and offer 0-100% charging in less than 60 seconds!!! An extra cell and cell charger will be included in the box. We'll have the marketing department create a trendy name like Mega-Charge so that people think we've invented a new concept. 60w charger bricks and capability will still be built in for those who like to live in the age of molasses charging speeds and feel less worse about it. #9 Both variants will come with ultra wide angle and 5X zooms lenses oriented vertically on the back left. #10 Back will come in dozens of color options since the back can be swapped. This will be important because this phone will be relatively durable if dropped. The need for a fattening and ugly case will be mitigated in most cases (no pun intended). ... That's all I have for now. Just waiting on the call.

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 11:18 AM

PhoenixFirebird
Reply

6. PhoenixFirebird

Posts: 128; Member since: Oct 10, 2016

I'd rather have 2x/3x zoom since I can take portrait pictures better at that length.

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 11:10 AM

LawnBoy
Reply

5. LawnBoy

Posts: 204; Member since: Feb 23, 2019

If it has a flat screen, is slightly thicker to enable a bigger battery, I'll pay any amount of money for it

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 11:07 AM

oldskool50 unregistered
Reply

4. oldskool50 unregistered

If you're already trying to gen up hype for a product you have zero idea what it will be like, or even if their even will be a Note 11 to begin with, based on some uneducated guesses, when you haven't even posted a real review, real photo cmparsiosn or even side by side comparisons to existing phone with a model that was just release hours ago, then this is completely poitless banter to have this article. Go spend time with the Note 10 and lets talk about that phone first. Awwww did Samsung not give you a free until to review? Maybe if you all stop attacking them with your hateful words in saying thing that is true of others, but you refuse to say. Maybe if you weren't so bias against them, then maybe they will send you a free phone to review.

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 10:12 AM

notfair
Reply

3. notfair

Posts: 783; Member since: Jan 30, 2017

"The headphone jack was removed. Want easy connectivity? Opt for Bluetooth buds"

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 9:33 AM

Tipus
Reply

2. Tipus

Posts: 914; Member since: Sep 30, 2016

Slow news day? :)))

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 9:28 AM

DolmioMan
Reply

1. DolmioMan

Posts: 349; Member since: Jan 08, 2018

Really?

posted on Aug 12, 2019, 9:11 AM

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: what is Samsung's "Next Big Thing" going to be like?
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
Amazon prematurely confirms Moto G8 Power design and specs
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
All the official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases, from silicone to leather and rugged
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Motorola One 2020 series could include two impressive phones with 90Hz 'waterfall' displays
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless