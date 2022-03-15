Rumored change to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 allows it to support regular S Pen and reduce cracked sceens

Naver

A tipster writing on Korean blogsays that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will employ a new, more durable form of Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The stronger material could be marketed as Super UTG and Samsung is reportedly making this change so that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be able to support the use of the S Pen without damaging the foldable's display. But there could be another reason which you'll read about later in this article.

Samsung rumored to include new Super Ultra-Thin Glass on Galaxy Z Fold 4







While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 does work with the digital stylus, the UTG on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is not strong enough for users to safely deploy the regular version of the S Pen without risking damage to the display. However, the Samsung S Pen Fold Edition features a retractable tip allowing it to be used without fear by Galaxy Z Fold 3 users.





This special edition of the S Pen might not be required this year for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 if the new Super UTG is as strong and durable as many are hoping for. Samsung is reportedly planning to include the S Pen with the fourth-generation Fold and is reportedly looking to include a place on the device to store it, similar to what Samsung offers with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.





Having built-in housing for the S Pen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would be better than having to use the special case that Samsung offered to Galaxy Z Fold 3 users. The tip came from someone claiming to work for Samsung's domestic supply chain although there is no way to verify it.





When it first burst onto the scene, Ultra-Thin Glass was defined by Samsung as "a sheet of folding glass that’s so thin it’s flexible and stands up to the folds and unfolds of daily life.." But now that Sammy realizes that UTG needs to be more durable, this Super UTG is expected to stand up to the constant prodding of an S Pen without fail.





UTG debuted on the OG Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and has since been used on subsequent Galaxy Z foldables released by Samsung such as the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 should both sport a layer of the enhanced UTG when they are introduced possibly in August.

Stronger UTG might stop the issue with cracking screens







Hopefully, the stronger UTG solves a problem that many redditors posted about even as recently as a few days ago. These posts mentioned how the screens on their Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 displays cracked. One Reddit subscriber included a photo of his Galaxy Z Fold 3 which cracked along the hinge when he was opening the device.





Samsung called the problem "external damage" and would not cover the cost of a repair. A similar issue happened to another redditor who persevered and got his phone repaired. Tiago374 wrote, "Same EXACT thing happened to me, and I posted here on reddit. I have Samsung care but refused to use it because i did not drop the device and it has no marks so warranty has to cover it."





He continued by noting that "I made several complaints to Samsung, other entities that help consumer, also a complaint at the store etc. About 2 weeks later they repaired the phone for free and I kept my Samsung care just in case I eventually need it. Don't let them push you around."





So besides allowing Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users to use a traditional S Pen, a stronger, tougher, more durable UTG might also eliminate the cracking displays which seem to come from out of the blue. One post on Reddit made just five days ago came from a Galaxy Z Fold 3 user who did not drop his phone but when he opened it, the display was black. Samsung refused to repair the device under warranty because it saw signs of physical impact which the owner denied.

