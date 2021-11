Pixel 6 Pro sneaks into DxOMark’s Top 10 list

The Frenchmen took the



The phone also got praised for its accurate color depiction in photo and video, fast autofocus, excellent details of the telephoto lens, effective video stabilization, and wide dynamic range. The exact score breakdown is 143 for photo, 71 for zoom, and 115 for video, resulting in an overall score of 135 - enough to conquer 7th place on DxOMark's list. It's a clear win for Google but the Pixel 6 Pro still lags behind the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.





We found the camera system on the Pixel 6 Pro quite impressive, you can check out our full Pixel 6 Pro review to get all the details.





The Google Pixel 6 Pro has quietly sneaked into DxOMark’s top 10 list. This goes to show the tremendous amount of work that has been put into the camera system of the new Pixel 6 series. DxOMark is a private French engineering group, specialized in the measurement of camera, audio, display, and battery quality of all types of consumer electronics. The results, posted by DxOMark are considered scientifically sound and unbiased, and landing a spot in the company’s top 10 rankings is a big thing.