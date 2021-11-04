Pixel 6 Pro sneaks into DxOMark’s Top 10 list

Pixel 6 Pro sneaks into DxOMark’s Top 10 list0
DxOMark is a private French engineering group, specialized in the measurement of camera, audio, display, and battery quality of all types of consumer electronics. The results, posted by DxOMark are considered scientifically sound and unbiased, and landing a spot in the company’s top 10 rankings is a big thing.
The Frenchmen took the Pixel 6 Pro and put it through their rigorous testing routines, to find that its camera system boasts good detail in bright light and indoor images, as well as in video. The phone also got praised for its accurate color depiction in photo and video, fast autofocus, excellent details of the telephoto lens, effective video stabilization, and wide dynamic range.
We found the camera system on the Pixel 6 Pro quite impressive, you can check out our full Pixel 6 Pro review to get all the details.
