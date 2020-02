PhoneArena is hiring: News writer

Responsibilities

Find and research potential news-worthy topics, active during US daytime hours;



Produce high-quality written news posts over the week (not necessarily all weekdays), including on weekends.

Requirements

Experience in writing: ideally, but not mandatorily, for tech media;

Passion for phones and in-depth knowledge about mobile communications;

Excellent English writing (grammar and style);

How to apply

Samples of personally written news articles based on these sources: source 1 | source 2.

Links to posts you’ve done for other media outlets; Short bio including information about your experience with technology (all kinds of tech, not just mobile); Description of your experience with different phone operating systems – how long have you used them and on which phone models; Your location and availability time frame.

PhoneArena is looking for a part-time news writer to produce coverage during daytime United States hours, including over the weekends. If you are passionate and extremely knowledgeable about mobile technologies, then this job offer is for you!If you think you are the perfect candidate, drop us an e-mail with:Please send the e-mail to the following address: jobs@phonearena.com Thank you!