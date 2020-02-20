PhoneArena is hiring: News writer
Responsibilities
- Find and research potential news-worthy topics, active during US daytime hours;
- Produce high-quality written news posts over the week (not necessarily all weekdays), including on weekends.
Requirements
- Experience in writing: ideally, but not mandatorily, for tech media;
- Passion for phones and in-depth knowledge about mobile communications;
- Excellent English writing (grammar and style);
How to apply
If you think you are the perfect candidate, drop us an e-mail with:
- Samples of personally written news articles based on these sources: source 1 | source 2.
- Links to posts you’ve done for other media outlets;
- Short bio including information about your experience with technology (all kinds of tech, not just mobile);
- Description of your experience with different phone operating systems – how long have you used them and on which phone models;
- Your location and availability time frame.
Please send the e-mail to the following address: jobs@phonearena.com
Thank you!
