OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China, see new images of the flagship from all angles

OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China, see new images of the flagship from all angles0
Early last week we got a OnePlus 10 Pro design reveal, which gave us the first and only official images of the flagship phone (until now), showcasing its signature Hasselblad-branded camera array. This was followed a few days later with an official OnePlus 10 Pro spec sheet, and then a showcase of OnePlus 10 Pro camera features and camera samples.
As OnePlus is preparing for its flagship launch in China, it has now shared with us new images of the OnePlus 10 Pro in its two colors – which are named Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. Check those out below:
New official images of the OnePlus 10 Pro
More details on the OnePlus 10 Pro's specs
The OnePlus 10 Pro features flagship 2022 specs: 12GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with either 128GB or 256GB.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is also packing the largest battery on a OnePlus phone yet – 5000 mAh. When it comes to charging, we're dealing with 80W "SuperVOOC Flash Charge" (previously called "Warp Charge"), while wirelessly the phone can charge at 50W "AirVOOC". And to top it all off, it also supports reverse wireless charging. Thanks to that fast charging, according to the company that huge battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 32 minutes, or wirelessly in just 47 minutes.
As for software, OnePlus claims that when the phone launches in North America, Europe and India later this year, it will sport Android 12 with OxygenOS 12. On the Chinese market, the latter is ColorOS 12.1 instead.
Do you also want to learn about the OnePlus 10 Pro's signature Hasselblad camera, its key features, and see sample images taken with it? Also check out: