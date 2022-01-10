OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China, see new images of the flagship from all angles









We were also informed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launching in China on January 11, while we're yet to know the exact dates for the other regions it's expected to come out in – North America, Europe and India.





As OnePlus is preparing for its flagship launch in China, it has now shared with us new images of the OnePlus 10 Pro in its two colors – which are named Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. Check those out below:





New official images of the OnePlus 10 Pro









More details on the OnePlus 10 Pro's specs





The OnePlus 10 Pro features flagship 2022 specs: 12GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with either 128GB or 256GB.





The OnePlus 10 Pro is also packing the largest battery on a OnePlus phone yet – 5000 mAh. When it comes to charging, we're dealing with 80W "SuperVOOC Flash Charge" (previously called "Warp Charge"), while wirelessly the phone can charge at 50W "AirVOOC". And to top it all off, it also supports reverse wireless charging. Thanks to that fast charging, according to the company that huge battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 32 minutes, or wirelessly in just 47 minutes.





On the front of the phone we have a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is variable for the sake of battery life, and can go as low as 1Hz when appropriate. According to OnePlus, the 10 Pro’s display is also first in the industry with Dual Color Calibration, meaning it has gone through careful calibration in order to display accurate and natural colors at both high and low brightness.





As for software, OnePlus claims that when the phone launches in North America, Europe and India later this year, it will sport Android 12 with OxygenOS 12. On the Chinese market, the latter is ColorOS 12.1 instead.





