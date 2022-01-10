Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China, see new images of the flagship from all angles

Rado Minkov
By
0
OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China, see new images of the flagship from all angles
Over the past few days OnePlus has periodically given us more and more details about the company's upcoming new flagship – the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Early last week we got a OnePlus 10 Pro design reveal, which gave us the first and only official images of the flagship phone (until now), showcasing its signature Hasselblad-branded camera array. This was followed a few days later with an official OnePlus 10 Pro spec sheet, and then a showcase of OnePlus 10 Pro camera features and camera samples.

We were also informed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launching in China on January 11, while we're yet to know the exact dates for the other regions it's expected to come out in – North America, Europe and India.

As OnePlus is preparing for its flagship launch in China, it has now shared with us new images of the OnePlus 10 Pro in its two colors – which are named Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. Check those out below:

New official images of the OnePlus 10 Pro



More details on the OnePlus 10 Pro's specs


The OnePlus 10 Pro features flagship 2022 specs: 12GB of RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come with either 128GB or 256GB.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also packing the largest battery on a OnePlus phone yet – 5000 mAh. When it comes to charging, we're dealing with 80W "SuperVOOC Flash Charge" (previously called "Warp Charge"), while wirelessly the phone can charge at 50W "AirVOOC". And to top it all off, it also supports reverse wireless charging. Thanks to that fast charging, according to the company that huge battery can be charged from 0% to 100% in just 32 minutes, or wirelessly in just 47 minutes.

On the front of the phone we have a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The refresh rate is variable for the sake of battery life, and can go as low as 1Hz when appropriate. According to OnePlus, the 10 Pro’s display is also first in the industry with Dual Color Calibration, meaning it has gone through careful calibration in order to display accurate and natural colors at both high and low brightness.

As for software, OnePlus claims that when the phone launches in North America, Europe and India later this year, it will sport Android 12 with OxygenOS 12. On the Chinese market, the latter is ColorOS 12.1 instead.

Do you also want to learn about the OnePlus 10 Pro's signature Hasselblad camera, its key features, and see sample images taken with it? Also check out:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New iOS 15 native weather app has secret white dot features
by Alan Friedman,  0
New iOS 15 native weather app has secret white dot features
Google executive accuses Apple of using peer pressure and bullying to sell iPhones
by Alan Friedman,  5
Google executive accuses Apple of using peer pressure and bullying to sell iPhones
Do not install this fake Flash Player Android app even if a friend urges you to
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
Do not install this fake Flash Player Android app even if a friend urges you to
15 years ago today the device that changed the world was introduced!
by Alan Friedman,  23
15 years ago today the device that changed the world was introduced!
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro notchless display design is crazier than thought
by Daniel Petrov,  31
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro notchless display design is crazier than thought
Two Samsung phones off the beaten path are updated to Android 12 with the One UI 4 update
by Alan Friedman,  1
Two Samsung phones off the beaten path are updated to Android 12 with the One UI 4 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless