Older iPhone score phone call recording and live transcripts with lates iOS 18.1 beta

Apple's latest iOS 18 milestone update is already out for all eligible devices, but the next point update, iOS 18.1, has been out for nearly a month as a developer beta, showcasing some upcoming Apple Intelligence features.
Initially, the iOS 18.1 beta update was limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but the newest iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 brings the party to way more devices (iPhone Xs and up).
Of course, don't expect any and all Apple Intelligence features to be available on devices that wouldn't support Apple's AI suite.
The major story with iOS 18.1 DB4 is the fact that it finally delivers phone call recording to all older iPhone models that are eligible to get iOS 18. The call recording feature was previously exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but that's no more. That was weird, as the call recording feature doesn't require Apple Intelligence to function.
So, how will the phone recording work on iPhones going forward?
The Call Recording feature in action (Image by MacRumors)
While you're on a call, a new icon will appear in the top left of the call screen. Tap on that icon and an audible alert message will be heard by all participants, informing them that the call will be recorded.
Thereafter, the phone will get record straight into the Notes app, along with an automatically generated transcript of the call. Provided that you're using a device that is compatible with Apple Intelligence(iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max and iPhone 16 series), an AI-generated summary will also be created.
However, AI summarize might probably gloss over some details that might interest you, and therefore we reckon that even a simple transcript could be that much more useful.
At the moment, the call recording feature of iOS 18.1 is available in the US, Australia, Mexico, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea, but we expect that it will be brought to other regions and languages in the future.
Other novel features that have arrived along with iOS 18.1 DB4 are larger connectivity controls in Control Center, spatial photo mode added to the camera app on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro.
However, in a usual beta fashion, new bugs have been introduced––multiple users report that the hearing device icon gets automatically added to the Control Center whenever you tap any of the controls. That's par for the course with any beta software; hopefully, this gets fixed sooner rather than later.
