New EU law could force Apple to make a big change
But that might change with a new EU law. As XDA reported, the European Union will vote to pass a new law that will require “a common charger that should fit all mobile phones, tablets,” and more electronic devices. This could very well mean that the popular USB-C standard will become, well, standard across all the devices sold in the EU.
In contrast, Apple has never released an iPhone with a USB-C port, though rumors have surrounded each new model. In recent years, MacBooks have dropped full-sized USB ports for the thinner type-C, and the latest iPad Pros also sport the port, but the law could have huge effects on Apple sales in the future.
If the law is passed, the upcoming iPhone 9 (rumored to sport a Lightning port) might have to be redesigned. Even more importantly, sales of current iPhones may be affected as well.
The European Commission cites issues of electronic waste as the cause for this legislature, something Apple has historically contested. The firm also cites their commitment to innovation as a reason to stick to proprietary technologies.
The vote to decide whether the law will take effect will take place at an unspecified “future session”. From a consumer standpoint, having a standardized type-C port would mean a lot more convenience when you need to borrow a charger or buy an accessory. Whether that convenience is coming soon or not remains to be seen.
