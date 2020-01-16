iOS Apple

New EU law could force Apple to make a big change

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 16, 2020, 8:16 PM
A key point of Apple’s philosophy is the proverbial “walled garden” system, where the company directly controls most, if not all, aspects of their devices and software. That’s why you can’t run launchers, sideload software, or natively download music on an iPhone—iOS devices only run in the ways Apple intended.

That also means Apple develops its own chipsets, so Apple devices run Apple hardware. In 2012, the firm introduced the Lightning port, a small, reversible connection standard, and it’s been a ubiquitous staple of their mobile device and accessory ecosystem ever since.

But that might change with a new EU law. As XDA reported, the European Union will vote to pass a new law that will require “a common charger that should fit all mobile phones, tablets,” and more electronic devices. This could very well mean that the popular USB-C standard will become, well, standard across all the devices sold in the EU.

USB-C was first introduced in 2015 as a more advanced port to replace micro USB ports, though in many cases it also replaces the full-sized USB-A ports on laptops, too. USB-C has grown tremendously in popularity, and even many low-end devices have adopted the standard, making it a prime candidate for the new law.

In contrast, Apple has never released an iPhone with a USB-C port, though rumors have surrounded each new model. In recent years, MacBooks have dropped full-sized USB ports for the thinner type-C, and the latest iPad Pros also sport the port, but the law could have huge effects on Apple sales in the future.

If the law is passed, the upcoming iPhone 9 (rumored to sport a Lightning port) might have to be redesigned. Even more importantly, sales of current iPhones may be affected as well.

The European Commission cites issues of electronic waste as the cause for this legislature, something Apple has historically contested. The firm also cites their commitment to innovation as a reason to stick to proprietary technologies.

The vote to decide whether the law will take effect will take place at an unspecified “future session”. From a consumer standpoint, having a standardized type-C port would mean a lot more convenience when you need to borrow a charger or buy an accessory. Whether that convenience is coming soon or not remains to be seen.

