Logitech's website confirms imminent release of new iPads
Fall is a busy season for Apple. Just two weeks after the Far Out event took place (with many of the announced products yet to hit shelves), the Cupertino company is already gearing up for the next one.
We are expecting Apple to hold another event by the end of fall (potentially as soon as mid-October), where it should announce a number of interesting devices. Traditionally, Apple’s last event of the year tends to focus on Macs and the iPad.
Even if Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter is proof enough, an even more concrete confirmation has emerged this week. Apparently Logitech, the company behind arguably the best non-Apple stylus for the iPad - the Logitech Crayon, has updated its website with an interesting bit of information, which has since been removed.
This information was first spotted by 9to5Mac and was covered in a dedicated article. According to the source, Logitech’s close ties to Apple with regards to the production of the Logitech Crayon lend credibility to the fact that a release is imminent.
This much is virtually certain, given that the Logitech Crayon is the sole true de facto alternative to the Apple Pencil, with the former being the only stylus that can accommodate all of the features of the latter. Brace yourself - a new iPad is coming.
This year will likely be no different. According to a number of sources, we can expect no less than three new iPad models to be unveiled. The iPad Pro (in 11” and 12.9”) will likely come along packing the M2 chip, while the entry-level iPad is set to receive its biggest upgrade in almost a decade.
Logitech boasted that its Logitech Crayon is compatible with the 6th Gen 12.9” iPad Pro and the 4th Gen 11” iPad Pro. For reference, last year’s models were gen 5 and gen 3 respectively.
