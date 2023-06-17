Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Leaked Galaxy Watch 6 Classic images reveal the return of a fan-favorite

Samsung Wearables
Leaked Galaxy Watch 6 Classic images reveal the return of a fan-favorite
Rumors about upcoming Samsung products are in full swing as we inch closer to the July Unpacked event. Yesterday, we saw promo images for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and now, German websiteWin Future has published official-looking Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic images along with some details.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 series


As many rumors had said, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will embrace the iconic rotating bezel again which was missing from last year's Pro model. The model will be available in two sizes - 43mm and 47mm - and appears to have thinner bezels than the current iteration. It's also expected to have a leather strap and will only come in black and silver.


Although the normal variant will apparently come in the same sizes as before - 40 or 44mm - it will be outfitted with slightly bigger OLED panels. Per a previous rumor, the small model will have a 1.31-inch screen and the 44mm model will have a 1.47-inch display. The bezels have seemingly also been slimmed down, so the screen estate should increase visibly. Color options include black, silver, and beige.


The Watch 6 duo will have the new Samsung Exynos W930 chipset under the hood, which is believed to be around 10 percent faster than the chip that powers the Watch 5 and Watch 4.

The new watches are also rumored to have slightly larger batteries but charging speeds are expected to remain the same.

Other details are still under wraps but Samsung has all but confirmed that the watch will be able to detect Atrial fibrillation or Afib, which is an irregular heartbeat. 

The company has also announced One UI 5 Watch which it says will bring a more personalized and intuitive health experience to its watches. It will bring new sleep-tracking features, personalized heart rate zones, and updates to the SOS feature.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will allegedly take place on July 26 where Samsung will reveal its new foldables, tablets, and the Watch 6 duo.

Popular stories

Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
Data suggests iPhone X and iPhone 8 users would be wise to sell their phones ASAP
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals and reservation bonus to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder deals and reservation bonus to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless