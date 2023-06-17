Leaked Galaxy Watch 6 Classic images reveal the return of a fan-favorite





Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 series





As many rumors had said, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will embrace the iconic rotating bezel again which was missing from last year's Pro model. The model will be available in two sizes - 43mm and 47mm - and appears to have thinner bezels than the current iteration. It's also expected to have a leather strap and will only come in black and silver.









Although the normal variant will apparently come in the same sizes as before - 40 or 44mm - it will be outfitted with slightly bigger OLED panels . Per a previous rumor, the small model will have a 1.31-inch screen and the 44mm model will have a 1.47-inch display. The bezels have seemingly also been slimmed down, so the screen estate should increase visibly. Color options include black, silver, and beige.









The Watch 6 duo will have the new Samsung Exynos W930 chipset under the hood, which is believed to be around 10 percent faster than the chip that powers the Watch 5 and Watch 4.









Other details are still under wraps but Samsung has all but confirmed that the watch will be able to detect Atrial fibrillation or Afib, which is an irregular heartbeat.





The company has also announced One UI 5 Watch which it says will bring a more personalized and intuitive health experience to its watches. It will bring new sleep-tracking features, personalized heart rate zones, and updates to the SOS feature.





The Galaxy Unpacked event will allegedly take place on July 26 where Samsung will reveal its new foldables, tablets, and the Watch 6 duo.