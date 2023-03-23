Late Pixel 7a release date and preorder start tipped as Google may time it with Android 14





That's quite a bit later than what was rumored previously and those AI-powered chatbots like Bard or OpenAI usually just derive their info from rumors already posted, so saying the Pixel 7a will launch in August strikes us as rather odd.





Previously, the Google Pixel 7a release date was said to be in the middle of June, at the same time when Google is expected to release its first bendy phone, the Pixel Fold . That, however, is quite a bit earlier than the Pixel 6a launch on July 28 last year, not to mention the Pixel 5a release which was on August 26.





Google Pixel 6a 6.1 inches OLED screen | Tensor chip | 12.2MP main + 12MP ultrawide cameras | 8MP front camera | 4,410mAh $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

The Google Pixel 7a launch may sync with the Android 14 release





On the other hand, Google already released the Android 14 Developer Preview (DP) to test drive on your Pixel 7, Pixel 6, and Pixel 5 series phone, down to the lowly Pixel 4a even. As usual, the release timeframe forecasts another DP edition in March, then a few betas until the summer when more stable and feature-complete versions will be outed until the final Android 14 release.





Google launched Android for the public on August 15, 2022, for instance, and it was immediately made available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series devices available at the time, including the Pixel 6a.





Thus, it would not be extremely surprising if Google announced the Pixel 7a on May 10 during its annual I/O developer conference, and puts it up for sale at the end of July with a retail launch scheduled to coincide with the public Android 14 update release some time in August.



