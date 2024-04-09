Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

It took T-Mobile all of two months to roll back promise of making "you feel like the VIP you are"

By
T-Mobile Wireless service
It took T-Mobile all of two months to roll back promise of making "you feel like the VIP you are"
The T-Mobile Tuesdays app was rebranded into T Life in late January. It wasn't just a simple rename, as the app evolved to include other services such as Home Internet. Not only does the app carry on the tradition of Tuesday giveaways but also brings a new perks program called Magenta Status. And, as you'd guess, rewards and freebies cost money, and while T-Mobile may have made a great show of talking about "giving customers the VIP treatment," its actions say otherwise.

T-Mobile boasted about industry-leading growth in profitability and cash flow last year but that doesn't mean it doesn't have to worry about generating money for financing its different reward programs. That perhaps is the reason why it's now bombarding customers with ads.

As The Mobile Report notes, customers who use the T Life app are now greeted by ads. The ad that most people came across in the last few days is for a mobile game called "Match Collector." 

It's probably not a one-off thing and the carrier probably has a whole library of ads to pull from in the future.


In T-Mobile's defense, ads are commonplace on most websites and free apps now, so it won't exactly be fair to chastise the carrier for going that route to make some dough.

Besides, having to stare at an ad is a minor inconvenience if what you get in return is a cute tote bag or some cool sunglasses. And yes, those gifts may not have a huge monetary value, but T-Mobile strives to give them to a lot of customers, so it probably spends a considerable amount on them. 

That said, T-Mobile does plaster its branding on the freebies, turning you into a walking billboard.

Whichever way you choose to look at it, the truth is that ads have now come to the T Life app and you'll have to get used to them.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless