Incogni gets even better: now 58% off this week, now with family plans!

This story is sponsored by Incogni. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Incogni now comes with family plans

Cybersecurity week deal: use code "phonearena" for 58% off!

Cybersecurity week deal: use code "phonearena" for 58% off!









Robocalls and various types of spam aren’t showing any signs of slowing down in this modern age. Somehow, some way, they always end up getting your phone number and ring you up at various times of day to offer whatever you don’t need at the moment.And those are just the small nuisances that can be caused by your private info being online. With all the websites and platforms we register to and use daily, our phone numbers, emails, and even home addresses can end up in the long lists of data brokers, who just sell them to whoever wants them. And that can be your annoying neighborhood spam caller, or a bad actor or scammer who can use the information to a more damaging effect.Thankfully, you now have the tools to not only delete your information from the web, but also take care of your family with one simple plan!VPN veteran Surfshark has always operated with focus on user privacy at its core. Which is why it developed Incogni for the modern age user. It’s a tool, which continuously scans data broker lists for your personal info, and requests it be deleted on your behalf.Since its launch, Incogni has actively improved its services and pricing, and now has a family plan, where you can add up to 4 more people and keep all of your information protected under the same umbrella.An individual plan will cost you $14.98 per month, or $7.49 per month if you subscribe for the annual option. A family & friends plan is $32.98 per month, or $16.49 per month if you pay annually. The latter option is a massive deal if you fill up all 5 slots with friends and family!By expanding its scope of services, Incogni now allows you to add more emails and addresses to your account, meaning you can have more of your information cleared from data broker lists.Data brokers’ business is technically not illegal. They will scan public platforms, apps, and records — thanks to the technology in 2024, the process is mostly automated — and then sell the information they have in bulk. That’s how robo spammers get your phone number most of the time.The scrubbed information can also contain other personal details that you probably don’t want out there — name, picture, phone number, possibly even gender, interests, hobbies, and known addresses. This even makes it easier to google your info, since data brokers aren’t hiding their “product”.But, since we are talking legalities, data brokers — like any other online service — are required to oblige whenever you request they delete any and all information they have on you. Now, each jurisdiction is slightly different, and each data broker has their own spin on the opt-out process.In other words, it’s a hassle, it’s an annoyance, and it’s a “Where do I even begin?” situation. Not to mention, the data broker can still obtain your information again in the future, and you need to go back and repeat the whole thing again.Incogni estimates that manually going through the brokers that most probably have your data and then requesting an opt-out would take you around 304 hours.Well, it’s time to get that fancy automation to work for you for once, isn’t it?Once you create your Incogni account, it’s all a matter of adding all the details you want “secured” to your profile — addresses, emails, phone numbers.Incogni utilizes proprietary algorithms to quickly and efficiently scan the data brokers that are likely to have your details and then begins the opt-out process with each one. Since the different websites operate differently, the Incogni service is always performed by a mix of AI automation and a team of people that make sure everything is running smoothly.Your account has a dashboard, which will quickly fill up details on where Incogni has found your information, which requests have been filed, processed, and are done.If a data broker refuses to comply with the first request, Incogni will automatically reapply and basically not relend until the broker deletes your information.You can always pick up Incogni for a single month, and see what the service does for you. The user dashboard will quickly show you where your data was found, and you can make the informed choice on whether you want to stay on.Moreover, you should notice a drop in robocalls and spam that you get on the weekly. If you find that reducing your digital footprint improves your quality of life – you can add a few family members or friends to the group plan and get the Incogni at a very reasonable priceAn annual Friends & Family plan with all the slots filled out will end up costing $3.3 per person per month ($39.6 per person annually). That’s a pretty good price for the good old “peace of mind”!