Guess the brand quiz: Who made what?





<section><h2>Guess the brand: Who made what?</h2><p>Let's see if you can guess all the meaningful inventions in the industry and their rightful owners!<h2><strong></strong></h2></p></section><section><h2><h2>Who made the first mobile phone?</h2></h2><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first smartphone?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first foldable phone with a flexible display?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with an integrated camera?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with a QWERTY keyboard?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with a color screen?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with a capacitive touchscreen?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first flip phone?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first slider?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with Android OS?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first water resistant phone?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with a Quad HD display?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone to feature vibration mode?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with an OLED screen?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with games on it?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with a 3.5mm audio jack?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with a fingerprint scanner?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with an SD card slot?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone to feature a dedicated ultrawide camera?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h3><h2>Who made the first phone with a 120Hz display?</h2></h3><p></p></section><section><h2><h2>Phone history pupil</h2></h2><p><p>It seems that history wasn't your favorite subject in school, young Padawan! Fret not, we hope you've learnt a plethora of new facts about phone history. Next time you can impress your nerdy friends with some hard-earned knowledge!</p></p></section><section><h3><h2><strong>Phone history graduate</strong></h2></h3><p>Congratulations! You have graduated from our phone history crash-course! Let's make it "with exception" next time, shall we? </p></section><section><h3>Phone history professor!</h3><p><p>Wow! You must be popular among... history nerds! You did an amazing job - next time maybe you can teach us a thing or two about mobile phone history!</p></p></section>







More Quizzes!

It’s Friday once again (hooray for the working class), and it’s time for our biweekly quiz. This time we decided to broaden our subjects, and also pay homage to all previous quizzes we’ve done so far.The smartphone (and mobile phone in general) niche is brimming with new inventions and fringe technologies. It might not seem that way from today’s perspective but when the first mobile phone arrived back in… wait we won’t give away any answers! Well, when it launched it was a revolution!The same applies to the first color screen on a smartphone, the first camera, OLED display, capacitive touchscreen technology, and so on and so forth. So, today we’re asking these questions and you have to guess which company was the first to bring these innovations to the market.There are 20 questions in total, and again no timer (we’re done with applying pressure on you guys, especially on Friday), so you can think it through. Any cheating attempts are futile mainly because they will spoil your fun!Happy quizzing and don’t forget to check out all the riddles we’ve posted so far (if you haven’t done so already). Share your thoughts and quiz ideas in the comments below, and maybe we will take them for a spin in our next quiz! Good luck!